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Pearson Collaborates with Egypt’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to Expand Global Applied Learning Pathways
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) CAIRO - 17 September 2026 – Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to support the adoption and expansion of internationally recognised applied learning qualifications across technical institutes and universities in Egypt.
Through the partnership, learners will gain access to Pearson Higher National qualifications, including Level 4 and 5 programmes designed to develop both academic knowledge and workplace-ready skills. The collaboration supports Egypt's Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research, which prioritises graduate employability, innovation, entrepreneurship, and stronger alignment between education and labour market needs.
Why it matters: Egypt’s fast-growing higher education system must keep pace with the needs of a changing economy. With approximately 3.76 million students currently enrolled and enrolment projected to exceed 4 million by 2027-28, the challenge is not only expanding access, but ensuring that more learners graduate with practical, internationally recognised skills that can translate into employment, entrepreneurship and economic growth.
Through the partnership, Pearson and the Ministry will explore opportunities to strengthen technical higher education, enhance curriculum quality, build educator capability, and create internationally benchmarked pathways that prepare learners for employment in high-growth sectors.
Mark Bryson-Richardson MBE, British Ambassador to Egypt, said, “The UK and Egypt share a strong commitment to investing in education and skills. This partnership demonstrates the value of international collaboration in equipping young people with the knowledge and capabilities needed to drive future economic growth and competitiveness."
Jane Baker, Vice President, Enterprise Learning and Skills, Pearson, said, "At Pearson, we believe learning opens doors to opportunity. Together with Egypt's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, we are supporting the development of high-quality technical higher education pathways that help learners build the skills, confidence and globally recognised credentials needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world of work."
“Today’s agreements demonstrate the strong momentum behind the UK–Egypt higher education partnership and our shared ambition to build sustainable, impactful collaboration. Through partnerships in transnational education, research and innovation, we can create new opportunities for students and institutions while supporting Egypt’s higher education priorities and strengthening the UK’s position as a trusted global education partner.” said, Mark Howard, British Council Country Director Egypt.
Pearson Higher National qualifications are delivered in more than 60 countries and are widely recognised by employers and higher education institutions worldwide. Equivalent to the first two years of a university honours degree, they provide learners with practical, career-focused education and pathways to both employment and further study. The qualifications have been developed in partnership with employers and industry experts to ensure graduates gain the knowledge and skills most relevant to today's workforce.
The agreement reinforces Pearson's purpose of helping people realise the life they imagine through learning and reflects a shared ambition to equip more learners with the skills needed to succeed in Egypt's evolving economy and the global workforce.
Through the partnership, learners will gain access to Pearson Higher National qualifications, including Level 4 and 5 programmes designed to develop both academic knowledge and workplace-ready skills. The collaboration supports Egypt's Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research, which prioritises graduate employability, innovation, entrepreneurship, and stronger alignment between education and labour market needs.
Why it matters: Egypt’s fast-growing higher education system must keep pace with the needs of a changing economy. With approximately 3.76 million students currently enrolled and enrolment projected to exceed 4 million by 2027-28, the challenge is not only expanding access, but ensuring that more learners graduate with practical, internationally recognised skills that can translate into employment, entrepreneurship and economic growth.
Through the partnership, Pearson and the Ministry will explore opportunities to strengthen technical higher education, enhance curriculum quality, build educator capability, and create internationally benchmarked pathways that prepare learners for employment in high-growth sectors.
Mark Bryson-Richardson MBE, British Ambassador to Egypt, said, “The UK and Egypt share a strong commitment to investing in education and skills. This partnership demonstrates the value of international collaboration in equipping young people with the knowledge and capabilities needed to drive future economic growth and competitiveness."
Jane Baker, Vice President, Enterprise Learning and Skills, Pearson, said, "At Pearson, we believe learning opens doors to opportunity. Together with Egypt's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, we are supporting the development of high-quality technical higher education pathways that help learners build the skills, confidence and globally recognised credentials needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world of work."
“Today’s agreements demonstrate the strong momentum behind the UK–Egypt higher education partnership and our shared ambition to build sustainable, impactful collaboration. Through partnerships in transnational education, research and innovation, we can create new opportunities for students and institutions while supporting Egypt’s higher education priorities and strengthening the UK’s position as a trusted global education partner.” said, Mark Howard, British Council Country Director Egypt.
Pearson Higher National qualifications are delivered in more than 60 countries and are widely recognised by employers and higher education institutions worldwide. Equivalent to the first two years of a university honours degree, they provide learners with practical, career-focused education and pathways to both employment and further study. The qualifications have been developed in partnership with employers and industry experts to ensure graduates gain the knowledge and skills most relevant to today's workforce.
The agreement reinforces Pearson's purpose of helping people realise the life they imagine through learning and reflects a shared ambition to equip more learners with the skills needed to succeed in Egypt's evolving economy and the global workforce.
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