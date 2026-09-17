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Citi Chair and CEO Jane Fraser Meets with Senior Leadership of the United Arab Emirates to Reaffirm Citi's Commitment to the Region
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) ABU DHABI – September 16, 2026 – Citi Chair and CEO Jane Fraser this week met with senior leadership of the United Arab Emirates, including His Highness, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The two leaders discussed Citi's conviction in and commitment to the country and the depth of support the firm provides to clients across the UAE and the Gulf region.
The themes covered the global macroeconomic outlook for the region, the significant business opportunities emerging across the UAE's diversifying economy, and the development of AI, among other priorities central to the country's long-term growth agenda. They also examined opportunities for the UAE's public and private sector institutions to expand their reach into new markets around the world with Citi’s support.
“It’s always an honor and a privilege to meet with the leadership of the UAE and hear firsthand their vision for the UAE’s future,” said Fraser. “Few countries have matched the UAE’s extraordinary ambition or its record of delivering on it. Its visionary leaders have built one of the world’s most dynamic and resilient economies, and a nation whose mindset is to build what it needs for the future. At the heart of that ambition is investment in technology and sustainable infrastructure, positioning the UAE to lead the next era of global growth. Our confidence in its direction has never been stronger in our 60 years in the country, and Citi is deeply committed to bringing the full power of our global network to its continued success.”
Beyond high-level government engagements, Fraser's visit centered on deepening Citi's partnerships across the region. While in the UAE, she held discussions on cross-border growth strategies and clients' access to the bank's global network. She also spent time with Citi’s nearly 2,000 colleagues in the region, recognizing the team's vital role in driving the bank's Middle East and Africa strategy.
Citi has operated in the UAE since 1964, when it opened its first branch in Dubai as the first American bank in the country, later expanding to Abu Dhabi. In the first eight months of 2026, Citi raised more than $75 billion to support clients across the Middle East. The firm was named Best Investment Bank for M&A for the UAE and Middle East in 2025 by Euromoney.
The themes covered the global macroeconomic outlook for the region, the significant business opportunities emerging across the UAE's diversifying economy, and the development of AI, among other priorities central to the country's long-term growth agenda. They also examined opportunities for the UAE's public and private sector institutions to expand their reach into new markets around the world with Citi’s support.
“It’s always an honor and a privilege to meet with the leadership of the UAE and hear firsthand their vision for the UAE’s future,” said Fraser. “Few countries have matched the UAE’s extraordinary ambition or its record of delivering on it. Its visionary leaders have built one of the world’s most dynamic and resilient economies, and a nation whose mindset is to build what it needs for the future. At the heart of that ambition is investment in technology and sustainable infrastructure, positioning the UAE to lead the next era of global growth. Our confidence in its direction has never been stronger in our 60 years in the country, and Citi is deeply committed to bringing the full power of our global network to its continued success.”
Beyond high-level government engagements, Fraser's visit centered on deepening Citi's partnerships across the region. While in the UAE, she held discussions on cross-border growth strategies and clients' access to the bank's global network. She also spent time with Citi’s nearly 2,000 colleagues in the region, recognizing the team's vital role in driving the bank's Middle East and Africa strategy.
Citi has operated in the UAE since 1964, when it opened its first branch in Dubai as the first American bank in the country, later expanding to Abu Dhabi. In the first eight months of 2026, Citi raised more than $75 billion to support clients across the Middle East. The firm was named Best Investment Bank for M&A for the UAE and Middle East in 2025 by Euromoney.
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