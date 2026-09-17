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Shadi Salloum Joins APC Prime as Global CEO to Lead International Expansion
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) For Immediate release
17th September 2026
APC Prime, the multi-regulated financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shadi Salloum as Global Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the multi-asset broker’s growth and the beginning of a new chapter focused on global expansion.
In his role as Global CEO, Salloum will lead APC Prime’s international growth strategy, building on the broker’s established position in the MENA region as it expands its presence across global markets.
Salloum brings extensive leadership experience in the online trading industry and a proven track record of driving growth across the region. Before joining APC Prime, he held leadership roles at Alpari (UK), Axi, Equiti, Exness and XS.com, where he contributed to the growth, market presence and development of these brands across different MENA regions. His regional expertise and industry experience will now support APC Prime as it takes its ambitions to the global stage.
As Global CEO, Salloum will oversee APC Prime’s global operations and lead the execution of its international expansion strategy. His mandate will include strengthening the award winning broker’s leadership and operational structure, identifying new market opportunities, expanding APC Prime’s international presence, and building the teams and partnerships needed to support sustainable global growth.
He will also work closely with the broker’s leadership to ensure APC Prime maintains the agility and client-focused approach that have driven its success in MENA as the business scales internationally.
The appointment represents an important milestone for APC Prime. Having established itself as a well-established and fast-growing broker in the MENA region, the multi-regulated broker is now entering its next phase of development, with a clear ambition to expand internationally and strengthen its position across global markets.
Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, APC Prime operates with regulatory licenses in Australia through the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and in the UAE through the Capital Market Authority (CMA). This regulatory footprint provides a strong foundation for the company’s next stage of international growth.
Shadi Salloum, Global CEO of APC Prime, said:
“I am excited to join APC Prime at such an important moment in the broker’s journey. The business has built a strong foundation and established significant momentum in the MENA region, and we now have an exciting opportunity to take that success to the global stage.
Our ambition is clear: to build on APC Prime’s regional strength and accelerate its evolution into a truly global broker. We will focus on expanding into new markets, strengthening our capabilities and creating long-term value for our clients and partners around the world.
This is the beginning of a new chapter for APC Prime, and I am looking forward to leading the team through this next phase of growth.”
Salloum’s appointment signals a new milestone for APC Prime and the beginning of its next chapter of global expansion. With an established foundation in MENA, a growing international footprint and a clear global ambition, APC Prime is positioning itself for its next stage of growth.
About APC Prime
APC Prime is a fast-growing multi-regulated financial services provider headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with an established presence across the MENA region and ambitions for global expansion.
The multi-asset broker operates under regulatory licenses in Australia and the United Arab Emirates and provides its clients with access to trade a wide range of financial products.
17th September 2026
APC Prime, the multi-regulated financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shadi Salloum as Global Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the multi-asset broker’s growth and the beginning of a new chapter focused on global expansion.
In his role as Global CEO, Salloum will lead APC Prime’s international growth strategy, building on the broker’s established position in the MENA region as it expands its presence across global markets.
Salloum brings extensive leadership experience in the online trading industry and a proven track record of driving growth across the region. Before joining APC Prime, he held leadership roles at Alpari (UK), Axi, Equiti, Exness and XS.com, where he contributed to the growth, market presence and development of these brands across different MENA regions. His regional expertise and industry experience will now support APC Prime as it takes its ambitions to the global stage.
As Global CEO, Salloum will oversee APC Prime’s global operations and lead the execution of its international expansion strategy. His mandate will include strengthening the award winning broker’s leadership and operational structure, identifying new market opportunities, expanding APC Prime’s international presence, and building the teams and partnerships needed to support sustainable global growth.
He will also work closely with the broker’s leadership to ensure APC Prime maintains the agility and client-focused approach that have driven its success in MENA as the business scales internationally.
The appointment represents an important milestone for APC Prime. Having established itself as a well-established and fast-growing broker in the MENA region, the multi-regulated broker is now entering its next phase of development, with a clear ambition to expand internationally and strengthen its position across global markets.
Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, APC Prime operates with regulatory licenses in Australia through the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and in the UAE through the Capital Market Authority (CMA). This regulatory footprint provides a strong foundation for the company’s next stage of international growth.
Shadi Salloum, Global CEO of APC Prime, said:
“I am excited to join APC Prime at such an important moment in the broker’s journey. The business has built a strong foundation and established significant momentum in the MENA region, and we now have an exciting opportunity to take that success to the global stage.
Our ambition is clear: to build on APC Prime’s regional strength and accelerate its evolution into a truly global broker. We will focus on expanding into new markets, strengthening our capabilities and creating long-term value for our clients and partners around the world.
This is the beginning of a new chapter for APC Prime, and I am looking forward to leading the team through this next phase of growth.”
Salloum’s appointment signals a new milestone for APC Prime and the beginning of its next chapter of global expansion. With an established foundation in MENA, a growing international footprint and a clear global ambition, APC Prime is positioning itself for its next stage of growth.
About APC Prime
APC Prime is a fast-growing multi-regulated financial services provider headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with an established presence across the MENA region and ambitions for global expansion.
The multi-asset broker operates under regulatory licenses in Australia and the United Arab Emirates and provides its clients with access to trade a wide range of financial products.
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