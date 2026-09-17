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Telr and MoneyHash Partner to Expand Access to Regional Acquiring Through Payment Orchestration
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – September 17, 2026 – Telr, a regulated regional payments provider with acquiring and payment capabilities across key Middle Eastern markets, has partnered with MoneyHash, a leading payment orchestration platform for emerging and global markets, to make Telr’s regional payment capabilities available through the MoneyHash ecosystem.
The integration enables businesses using MoneyHash to access Telr as part of a broader multi-provider payment strategy, reducing the technical complexity of adding another regional payment partner while expanding access to local and international payment methods across Telr’s markets.
For Telr, the partnership creates an additional scalable distribution channel into merchants using orchestration, extending the reach of its payment and acquiring infrastructure while preserving merchant choice. For MoneyHash customers, it adds a regulated regional payments partner with established acquiring and local payment capabilities to the same infrastructure used to manage their wider payment setup.
Expanding Access Without Expanding Complexity
MoneyHash has built its orchestration infrastructure around the realities of payments in emerging and global markets, connecting businesses to a growing network of regional and global payment providers through a single integration.
The partnership adds Telr’s regional acquiring and payment infrastructure to MoneyHash’s growing network of integrations. Rather than treating every new provider as a separate technology project, businesses can connect to providers through MoneyHash and manage them as part of one payment infrastructure. This makes it easier to introduce new payment capabilities, build resilient multi-provider setups, and adapt payment operations as market requirements change.
“The next generation of payment infrastructure will give businesses the freedom to build around the providers that best serve their customers and markets, rather than being constrained by individual integrations. Bringing Telr into the MoneyHash ecosystem adds strong regional acquiring and payment capabilities to the broader infrastructure businesses can orchestrate through our platform. Together, we’re giving companies a simpler way to build multi-provider payment strategies, adapt as they enter new markets, and maintain greater control over how their payments perform as they scale.”
Nader Abdelrazik, CEO and Co-founder, MoneyHash
Regional Payment Choice, Built In
Telr combines regulated acquiring, proprietary payment technology and access to local and international payment methods across key regional markets. Its platform supports businesses operating across multiple channels and currencies while providing the reliability, security and local-market connectivity required to scale.
Through the partnership, businesses using MoneyHash can incorporate Telr into a broader multi-provider payment setup and use MoneyHash’s orchestration capabilities to determine how transactions move between providers based on their payment strategy. This can help merchants expand into new markets faster, reduce the burden of separate direct integrations, increase provider choice and build greater flexibility into their payment operations.
“The next stage of payments in our region will be defined not only by the strength of individual platforms, but by how effectively those platforms connect. Our partnership with MoneyHash extends Telr’s regulated acquiring and payment capabilities into a broader orchestration ecosystem, giving businesses greater choice, flexibility and speed as they scale across markets. For Telr, this is about making our regional infrastructure more accessible while continuing to give merchants the reliability, local expertise and payment performance they need to grow.”
Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO, Telr
The collaboration was marked at Money20/20 Middle East in Riyadh by Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, and Nader Abdelrazik, CEO and Co-founder of MoneyHash, reflecting both companies’ commitment to expanding access to payment technology and strengthening the region’s connected payments ecosystem.
About Telr
Established in 2014, Telr is an award-winning UAE-based payments provider serving businesses across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan. Telr combines proprietary payment technology, regional acquiring capabilities and access to local and international payment methods through a single integration, supporting payment processing in more than 120 currencies and 30 languages.
Telr is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE for Retail Payment Services. In Saudi Arabia, Telr is certified as a Payment Technical Service Provider and operates under the authorization and oversight of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Its payment capabilities include major card schemes, digital wallets and local payment methods, alongside solutions such as social commerce, QR payments, digital invoicing, Buy Now Pay Later and merchant financing.
Telr is PCI DSS Level 1 certified and has also achieved NESA certification, reflecting its focus on security, resilience and trusted payment infrastructure.
About MoneyHash
MoneyHash is the leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integrations through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into a competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.
The integration enables businesses using MoneyHash to access Telr as part of a broader multi-provider payment strategy, reducing the technical complexity of adding another regional payment partner while expanding access to local and international payment methods across Telr’s markets.
For Telr, the partnership creates an additional scalable distribution channel into merchants using orchestration, extending the reach of its payment and acquiring infrastructure while preserving merchant choice. For MoneyHash customers, it adds a regulated regional payments partner with established acquiring and local payment capabilities to the same infrastructure used to manage their wider payment setup.
Expanding Access Without Expanding Complexity
MoneyHash has built its orchestration infrastructure around the realities of payments in emerging and global markets, connecting businesses to a growing network of regional and global payment providers through a single integration.
The partnership adds Telr’s regional acquiring and payment infrastructure to MoneyHash’s growing network of integrations. Rather than treating every new provider as a separate technology project, businesses can connect to providers through MoneyHash and manage them as part of one payment infrastructure. This makes it easier to introduce new payment capabilities, build resilient multi-provider setups, and adapt payment operations as market requirements change.
“The next generation of payment infrastructure will give businesses the freedom to build around the providers that best serve their customers and markets, rather than being constrained by individual integrations. Bringing Telr into the MoneyHash ecosystem adds strong regional acquiring and payment capabilities to the broader infrastructure businesses can orchestrate through our platform. Together, we’re giving companies a simpler way to build multi-provider payment strategies, adapt as they enter new markets, and maintain greater control over how their payments perform as they scale.”
Nader Abdelrazik, CEO and Co-founder, MoneyHash
Regional Payment Choice, Built In
Telr combines regulated acquiring, proprietary payment technology and access to local and international payment methods across key regional markets. Its platform supports businesses operating across multiple channels and currencies while providing the reliability, security and local-market connectivity required to scale.
Through the partnership, businesses using MoneyHash can incorporate Telr into a broader multi-provider payment setup and use MoneyHash’s orchestration capabilities to determine how transactions move between providers based on their payment strategy. This can help merchants expand into new markets faster, reduce the burden of separate direct integrations, increase provider choice and build greater flexibility into their payment operations.
“The next stage of payments in our region will be defined not only by the strength of individual platforms, but by how effectively those platforms connect. Our partnership with MoneyHash extends Telr’s regulated acquiring and payment capabilities into a broader orchestration ecosystem, giving businesses greater choice, flexibility and speed as they scale across markets. For Telr, this is about making our regional infrastructure more accessible while continuing to give merchants the reliability, local expertise and payment performance they need to grow.”
Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO, Telr
The collaboration was marked at Money20/20 Middle East in Riyadh by Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, and Nader Abdelrazik, CEO and Co-founder of MoneyHash, reflecting both companies’ commitment to expanding access to payment technology and strengthening the region’s connected payments ecosystem.
About Telr
Established in 2014, Telr is an award-winning UAE-based payments provider serving businesses across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan. Telr combines proprietary payment technology, regional acquiring capabilities and access to local and international payment methods through a single integration, supporting payment processing in more than 120 currencies and 30 languages.
Telr is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE for Retail Payment Services. In Saudi Arabia, Telr is certified as a Payment Technical Service Provider and operates under the authorization and oversight of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Its payment capabilities include major card schemes, digital wallets and local payment methods, alongside solutions such as social commerce, QR payments, digital invoicing, Buy Now Pay Later and merchant financing.
Telr is PCI DSS Level 1 certified and has also achieved NESA certification, reflecting its focus on security, resilience and trusted payment infrastructure.
About MoneyHash
MoneyHash is the leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integrations through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into a competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.
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