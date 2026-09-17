403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The New Indian Cold Coffee Culture: How cold coffee is moving from a summer indulgence to an everyday lifestyle choice
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)
Cold coffee in India has quietly moved beyond being just a café indulgence or a seasonal summer drink. It has woven itself into the daily fabric of urban life, a quick pick-me-up between meetings, an excuse to catch up with an old friend, a moment of pause during a frantic commute. For Gen Z and young professionals, it's become a lifestyle ritual, one that blends comfort, convenience, and the aesthetic of contemporary culture.
This shift reflects a broader change in how Indians experience beverages. The choice is no longer driven only by refreshment or energy. Taste, convenience and the experience around a beverage are becoming equally important. Cold coffee, in particular, lends itself to this change, occupying a space between indulgence and everyday consumption.
The growing variety available to consumers is also shaping this evolution. Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee, for instance, brings café-inspired flavours into a convenient format, with options including Swiss Caramel, French Vanilla, Belgian Chocolate, Irish Cream and Vietnamese Cà Phê. The range reflects the increasingly diverse preferences of consumers who are looking beyond a traditional cup of coffee.
Cold coffee in India has quietly moved beyond being just a café indulgence or a seasonal summer drink. It has woven itself into the daily fabric of urban life, a quick pick-me-up between meetings, an excuse to catch up with an old friend, a moment of pause during a frantic commute. For Gen Z and young professionals, it's become a lifestyle ritual, one that blends comfort, convenience, and the aesthetic of contemporary culture.
This shift reflects a broader change in how Indians experience beverages. The choice is no longer driven only by refreshment or energy. Taste, convenience and the experience around a beverage are becoming equally important. Cold coffee, in particular, lends itself to this change, occupying a space between indulgence and everyday consumption.
The growing variety available to consumers is also shaping this evolution. Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee, for instance, brings café-inspired flavours into a convenient format, with options including Swiss Caramel, French Vanilla, Belgian Chocolate, Irish Cream and Vietnamese Cà Phê. The range reflects the increasingly diverse preferences of consumers who are looking beyond a traditional cup of coffee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment