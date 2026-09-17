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Gold Mixed After Fed Decision, Rate Hike Risks Remain
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)
Gold was mixed on Thursday, after it dropped in reaction to the Federal Reserve decision to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75-4.00%, its first hike since 2023. The US dollar and US yields stabilized to some extent as well today, although the latter remain at elevated levels, which could keep the metal under pressure.
While the Federal Reserve’s decision was widely priced in by investors, Chair Kevin Warsh’s remarks that inflation remains too high, with forecasts pointing to at least one more increase this year, weighed on gold. Firmer Japanese short yields ahead of Friday’s Bank of Japan decision could expose the metal to further downward pressure amid possible additional rate hikes.
Looking ahead, traders will likely monitor potential rate increases by major central banks and any additional Fed signals this year. Any hawkish indications could lift yields and pressure gold. Softer messaging may ease yields and help gold rebound. Traders are also watching oil and Middle East supply disruptions, which remain near-term risks.
Gold was mixed on Thursday, after it dropped in reaction to the Federal Reserve decision to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75-4.00%, its first hike since 2023. The US dollar and US yields stabilized to some extent as well today, although the latter remain at elevated levels, which could keep the metal under pressure.
While the Federal Reserve’s decision was widely priced in by investors, Chair Kevin Warsh’s remarks that inflation remains too high, with forecasts pointing to at least one more increase this year, weighed on gold. Firmer Japanese short yields ahead of Friday’s Bank of Japan decision could expose the metal to further downward pressure amid possible additional rate hikes.
Looking ahead, traders will likely monitor potential rate increases by major central banks and any additional Fed signals this year. Any hawkish indications could lift yields and pressure gold. Softer messaging may ease yields and help gold rebound. Traders are also watching oil and Middle East supply disruptions, which remain near-term risks.
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