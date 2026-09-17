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PNB Housing Finance Inaugurates Eastern India’s First PMAY Nodal Branch in Siliguri; Expands Affordable Housing Outreach Under PMAY-U 2.0
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) •Dedicated PMAY Nodal Branch will improve access to affordable housing finance across Eastern India
Bengaluru, 17th September 2026: PNB Housing Finance, one of India’s leading housing finance companies, today inaugurated its first PMAY Nodal Branch in Eastern India in Siliguri, West Bengal. This pioneering initiative is designed to strengthen access to housing finance, along with supporting eligible families avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0). The inauguration was graced by Smt. Sarika Pradhan, IAS, Secretary - Social Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Sanjay Shukla, Managing Director, National Housing Bank, as the Guest of Honour.
This milestone inauguration coincides with the commemoration of the PMAY Awas Diwas on 17th September, and reflects the Company’s commitment to advancing affordable homeownership in line with the Government's 'Housing for All' vision. The PMAY Nodal Branch in Siliguri will serve as a dedicated touchpoint for prospective homeowners, facilitating access to PMAY-U 2.0 benefits and home financing solutions, including both salaried and self-employed customers.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajai Shukla, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, said, “At PNB Housing Finance, our focus is to make homeownership more accessible to families across India, particularly in regions where the need for affordable housing finance is growing. The launch of our PMAY Nodal Branch in Siliguri, our second such branch in the country and the first in Eastern India, is an important step towards bringing this commitment closer to customers in the region. Siliguri is a promising urban and economic centre for West Bengal and a strategic gateway to Northeast India, creating new opportunities for families aspiring to own a home. Our dedicated branch will help deepen access to organized housing finance, making homeownership more accessible for first-time homebuyers in the region.”
PNB Housing Finance has a strong footprint of over 400 branches in the country, including 230+ branches catering to its affordable housing segment, Roshni. The Company will continue to leverage this growing network and its dedicated initiatives to enable more families to fulfil their homeownership aspirations, in line with the Government's Housing for All vision.
Bengaluru, 17th September 2026: PNB Housing Finance, one of India’s leading housing finance companies, today inaugurated its first PMAY Nodal Branch in Eastern India in Siliguri, West Bengal. This pioneering initiative is designed to strengthen access to housing finance, along with supporting eligible families avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0). The inauguration was graced by Smt. Sarika Pradhan, IAS, Secretary - Social Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Sanjay Shukla, Managing Director, National Housing Bank, as the Guest of Honour.
This milestone inauguration coincides with the commemoration of the PMAY Awas Diwas on 17th September, and reflects the Company’s commitment to advancing affordable homeownership in line with the Government's 'Housing for All' vision. The PMAY Nodal Branch in Siliguri will serve as a dedicated touchpoint for prospective homeowners, facilitating access to PMAY-U 2.0 benefits and home financing solutions, including both salaried and self-employed customers.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajai Shukla, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, said, “At PNB Housing Finance, our focus is to make homeownership more accessible to families across India, particularly in regions where the need for affordable housing finance is growing. The launch of our PMAY Nodal Branch in Siliguri, our second such branch in the country and the first in Eastern India, is an important step towards bringing this commitment closer to customers in the region. Siliguri is a promising urban and economic centre for West Bengal and a strategic gateway to Northeast India, creating new opportunities for families aspiring to own a home. Our dedicated branch will help deepen access to organized housing finance, making homeownership more accessible for first-time homebuyers in the region.”
PNB Housing Finance has a strong footprint of over 400 branches in the country, including 230+ branches catering to its affordable housing segment, Roshni. The Company will continue to leverage this growing network and its dedicated initiatives to enable more families to fulfil their homeownership aspirations, in line with the Government's Housing for All vision.
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