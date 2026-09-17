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Mumbai emerges as a global higher education hub as four international universities open campuses
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) University of Bristol, University of York, Illinois Institute of Technology and University of Aberdeen commence operations and welcome their first cohorts of students in Maharashtra
Mumbai, 16th September 2026: Maharashtra has marked a significant milestone in the evolution of India’s higher education landscape, with four international universities bringing globally connected education to Mumbai and strengthening the city’s position as a destination for education, research and innovation.
The University of Bristol, University of York, Illinois Institute of Technology and University of Aberdeen are establishing their presence in Mumbai, bringing internationally recognised academic institutions into Maharashtra’s higher education ecosystem. The development reflects the State’s growing focus on creating an environment that enables global universities to engage with Indian students, faculty, industry and research networks.
The arrival of these institutions is expected to expand opportunities for students to access international curricula and academic experiences while studying in Mumbai, and create new avenues for collaboration across education, research, innovation and industry.
Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, said, “The opening of these four international university campuses in Mumbai marks an important milestone in Maharashtra’s vision of establishing the State as a global destination for higher education. It will create greater opportunities for our students to access globally benchmarked education while strengthening Mumbai’s academic, research and innovation ecosystem. We warmly welcome the University of Bristol, University of York, Illinois Institute of Technology and University of Aberdeen to Maharashtra, and look forward to their contribution to our State’s growing knowledge economy.”
CEO & Co-founder of Emeritus & Eruditus, Ashwin Damera, said, “The arrival of four international universities in Mumbai is a significant moment for Indian higher education. It brings globally connected education closer to students in India while creating opportunities for stronger academic, research and industry engagement. Mumbai’s global outlook, talent and vibrant ecosystem make it an ideal environment for these institutions to build their presence and for students to experience an education that connects them to the wider world.”
Global education company Emeritus is the universities’ strategic joint venture partner in India, working alongside them to enable their successful establishment and growth through expertise across key non-academic functions.
The establishment of the four campuses comes as Maharashtra continues to strengthen its position as a hub for education, technology, research, entrepreneurship and innovation. Mumbai’s global connectivity, diverse talent base and strong links with industry provide a distinctive environment for international universities to establish academic and research ecosystems.
The presence of international universities is also expected to strengthen connections between students and global academic communities while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, research partnerships and engagement with industry and other stakeholders. The four institutions bring diverse academic strengths to Mumbai, spanning areas such as technology, computer science, business and creative disciplines, while creating new opportunities for students to access globally connected education in fields relevant to a rapidly evolving world.
With four international universities establishing campuses in Mumbai, Maharashtra is creating a stronger platform for global academic exchange while complementing its existing higher education ecosystem. The campuses are expected to contribute to the State’s broader ambitions around talent development, research, innovation and economic growth, while giving students in India greater access to internationally connected education.
Mumbai, 16th September 2026: Maharashtra has marked a significant milestone in the evolution of India’s higher education landscape, with four international universities bringing globally connected education to Mumbai and strengthening the city’s position as a destination for education, research and innovation.
The University of Bristol, University of York, Illinois Institute of Technology and University of Aberdeen are establishing their presence in Mumbai, bringing internationally recognised academic institutions into Maharashtra’s higher education ecosystem. The development reflects the State’s growing focus on creating an environment that enables global universities to engage with Indian students, faculty, industry and research networks.
The arrival of these institutions is expected to expand opportunities for students to access international curricula and academic experiences while studying in Mumbai, and create new avenues for collaboration across education, research, innovation and industry.
Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, said, “The opening of these four international university campuses in Mumbai marks an important milestone in Maharashtra’s vision of establishing the State as a global destination for higher education. It will create greater opportunities for our students to access globally benchmarked education while strengthening Mumbai’s academic, research and innovation ecosystem. We warmly welcome the University of Bristol, University of York, Illinois Institute of Technology and University of Aberdeen to Maharashtra, and look forward to their contribution to our State’s growing knowledge economy.”
CEO & Co-founder of Emeritus & Eruditus, Ashwin Damera, said, “The arrival of four international universities in Mumbai is a significant moment for Indian higher education. It brings globally connected education closer to students in India while creating opportunities for stronger academic, research and industry engagement. Mumbai’s global outlook, talent and vibrant ecosystem make it an ideal environment for these institutions to build their presence and for students to experience an education that connects them to the wider world.”
Global education company Emeritus is the universities’ strategic joint venture partner in India, working alongside them to enable their successful establishment and growth through expertise across key non-academic functions.
The establishment of the four campuses comes as Maharashtra continues to strengthen its position as a hub for education, technology, research, entrepreneurship and innovation. Mumbai’s global connectivity, diverse talent base and strong links with industry provide a distinctive environment for international universities to establish academic and research ecosystems.
The presence of international universities is also expected to strengthen connections between students and global academic communities while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, research partnerships and engagement with industry and other stakeholders. The four institutions bring diverse academic strengths to Mumbai, spanning areas such as technology, computer science, business and creative disciplines, while creating new opportunities for students to access globally connected education in fields relevant to a rapidly evolving world.
With four international universities establishing campuses in Mumbai, Maharashtra is creating a stronger platform for global academic exchange while complementing its existing higher education ecosystem. The campuses are expected to contribute to the State’s broader ambitions around talent development, research, innovation and economic growth, while giving students in India greater access to internationally connected education.
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