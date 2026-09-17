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Tickmill Appoints Ranim Turfa as Head of Research & Market Analysis - MENA
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Tickmill, a global leader in financial services, today announced the appointment of Ranim Turfa as Head of Research & Market Analysis - MENA. Ranim brings her extensive experience in forex and stock markets, alongside professional certifications in technical analysis and investment, positioning her as a valuable addition to Tickmill's growing team.
Ranim's appointment reflects Tickmill's strategic commitment to elevating its market analysis and insights offering, at a time when traders increasingly seek reliable guidance in navigating volatile markets. As a Certified Financial Technician (CFTe) and member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), Ranim's expertise will significantly enhance Tickmill's ability to deliver timely market intelligence to its trading community. Her technical proficiency and deep understanding of regional market dynamics will help provide greater clarity on complex market movements and key trading themes, supporting traders as they assess evolving market conditions.
Ranim's appointment reflects Tickmill's strategic commitment to elevating its market analysis and insights offering, at a time when traders increasingly seek reliable guidance in navigating volatile markets. As a Certified Financial Technician (CFTe) and member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), Ranim's expertise will significantly enhance Tickmill's ability to deliver timely market intelligence to its trading community. Her technical proficiency and deep understanding of regional market dynamics will help provide greater clarity on complex market movements and key trading themes, supporting traders as they assess evolving market conditions.
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