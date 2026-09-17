Modal Nova Launches $399 Whole Exome Sequencing For Autism, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, And Unexplained Short Stature

Accessible Genetic Testing for Autism and Short Height

Providing families with a self-pay option when insurance coverage is unavailable, difficult to obtain, or associated with substantial out-of-pocket costs.

- Daniel C. Siu, Founder and CEO of Modal NovaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modal Nova has launched an accessible, physician-ordered, self-pay genetic testing service for children with autism spectrum disorder, neurodevelopmental disorders, and idiopathic short stature, also known as unexplained short height.The company offers NovaNeuro, a genetic test for autism and related neurodevelopmental conditions, and NovaGrowth, a genetic test for unexplained short height. Whole exome sequencing (WES) starts at $399 plus shipping, and whole genome sequencing (WGS) is also available. Testing is performed through a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory.Autism can be part of a broader conditionAutism often runs in families and can occur alongside other developmental or health conditions, such as delays in development or speech, intellectual disability, seizures, or unusual physical features. Finding an underlying genetic cause may help explain not only a child's autism but also these other features, and may help physicians identify health concerns that could develop over time, some of which can be treated or managed with appropriate care.Looking beyond short heightSome children with unexplained short height may also have other health or developmental concerns, such as differences in facial features, body proportions, bone development, or developmental delay. Identifying an underlying genetic cause may help explain why a child is short, guide medical care and monitoring, and, for certain genetic findings, inform discussions with the child's physician about growth hormone treatment.Current guidelines and expert recommendations support genetic testing for many children with neurodevelopmental disorders, autism spectrum disorder, or unexplained short height, depending on the child's clinical presentation.Making genetic testing more usefulGenetic testing can identify many variants of uncertain significance (VUS), which can be difficult to interpret. Modal Nova meticulously collects each child's symptoms and manually reviews uncertain findings alongside that clinical information, highlighting potentially important VUS findings with supporting evidence that may be useful for physicians.Reports for primary care teams and parentsModal Nova provides a clinical report designed for pediatricians and primary care teams, not just genetics specialists, along with an easy-to-understand, genetic counselor-written summary that helps families make sense of their child's results.Affordable access to genetic counselingEvery family receives a genetic counselor-prepared summary. Families who would like additional guidance can access genetic counseling for $159 through an independent provider. A genetic counselor can help families understand their child's genetic test results, what the findings may mean, and whether other family members may be at risk. Counseling can also address family planning, including the chance that the same genetic condition could occur in a future pregnancy, available reproductive options, and what the findings may mean for the child's own reproductive choices later in life.International availabilityNovaNeuro and NovaGrowth are also available internationally in selected countries. Contact Modal Nova for information about availability in your country.About Modal NovaModal Nova, short for Genome Modality Innovation, was created around a simple problem: many families want genetic answers for their children but face barriers to accessing testing that is reliable, affordable, and clinically useful. Even when testing is available, complex reports, uncertain findings, and limited access to genetic counseling can make results difficult for families, and sometimes their physicians, to understand and use. Modal Nova aims to close these gaps by making credible genomic testing easier to access and turning complex genetic findings into practical information that families and pediatricians can use to guide care.For more information, visitDisclaimerGenetic testing has limitations and may not identify the cause of a child's condition. A negative result does not rule out a genetic cause. WES and WGS may not detect all types of genetic variants, and some regions of the genome may not be adequately analyzed by these tests. Results may include variants of uncertain significance, whose clinical importance is not yet known and could change as scientific knowledge evolves. Test results should be interpreted in the context of the patient's medical and family history and discussed with the ordering physician or other qualified healthcare professional.

DANIEL C. SIU

Modal Nova

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Modal Nova Launches $399 Whole Exome Sequencing for Autism, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, and Unexplained Short Stature News Provided By Modal Nova September 17, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.