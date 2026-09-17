Sphere Wins 2026 Global Generative AI Award For Governed AI Knowledge Platform

Global AI Award PR

This award honors Sphere's AI knowledge platform that reduced employee ramp-up time from 8-12 months to 3-5 months and delivered $1.2 million in annual savings.

- Leon Ginsburg, CEO, Sphere

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sphere, a global AI and data technology company, today announced that a governed AI knowledge platform it developed for an enterprise client has been named a winner of the 2026 Global Generative AI Award in the Generative AI Implementers - Business Sector category.

The award recognizes Sphere's work developing a generative AI Digital Twin Knowledge Platform designed to preserve institutional expertise, accelerate employee onboarding, and make complex operational knowledge easier to access and use across an enterprise organization.

Turning institutional knowledge into an operational AI system:

The client, a knowledge-intensive enterprise with complex operational workflows, faced a growing knowledge-continuity challenge. Critical expertise was spread across process documentation, compliance guidance, ERP workflows, legacy materials, and the experience of long-tenured employees.

New hires required approximately 8-12 months to reach full productivity, while the loss of experienced employees created additional risk around knowledge transfer, consistency, and training.

Sphere developed a governed generative AI platform that brought those sources together in an interactive, role-aware knowledge system. Employees could access policies, procedures, workflows, training materials, and institutional expertise through a conversational interface grounded in the client's own approved information.

The result was a significant reduction in time-to-productivity. New hires reached full productivity in approximately 3-5 months instead of 8-12 months, while the client realized approximately $1.2 million in annual savings through reduced onboarding costs and error-related rework. Following an initial pilot within a core business function, the platform was expanded across the organization within six months.

“This project is a strong example of where generative AI creates real enterprise value,” said Leon Ginsburg, Founder and CEO of Sphere.“The challenge wasn't a lack of information. It was that critical knowledge was fragmented across systems, documents, workflows, and experienced employees. By turning that knowledge into a governed resource people could actually use in their everyday work, we shortened the path to productivity while preserving expertise that had taken decades to build.”

Recognizing measurable and responsible generative AI:

The Global Generative AI Award recognizes excellence, innovation, and impact in the development and application of generative AI. The program evaluates projects across areas including innovation, measurable effectiveness, scalability, collaboration, and responsible AI practices.

Sphere's winning project reflects a broader approach to enterprise AI focused on connecting AI to real business processes rather than deploying technology in isolation. The platform was designed around existing company knowledge, established workflows, governance requirements, and the employees responsible for putting that information into practice.

“For us, responsible AI and measurable business value have to go together,” Ginsburg added.“This recognition reinforces the standard we set for our work: AI should solve a meaningful operational problem, earn the trust of the people using it, and produce results the business can measure.”

The Global Generative AI Award announced its 2026 winners on September 15. Sphere's recognition in the Business Sector category adds to the company's growing list of 2026 awards for AI solutions delivering measurable operational and financial outcomes.

To learn more about Sphere's enterprise AI work, visit sphereinc.

About Sphere

Sphere is a global AI and data technology company helping organizations transform how they build, operate, and compete in a rapidly evolving digital world. Sphere combines artificial intelligence, advanced data capabilities, software engineering, cloud technology, and digital experience to create intelligent, scalable solutions that turn complex business challenges into lasting competitive advantage.

From AI-powered products and data platforms to modern cloud architectures and next-generation digital experiences, Sphere partners with organizations to imagine what's next and engineer it for today. With deep expertise spanning AI, data, software, cloud, and product strategy, Sphere helps businesses unlock the value of their technology investments, accelerate innovation, and build the capabilities needed to thrive in an AI-driven future.

Sphere brings together strategic thinking, engineering excellence, and emerging technology to move organizations from experimentation to real-world impact. For more information about Sphere, visit sphereinc or contact us.

About the Global Generative AI Award

The Global Generative AI Award is an international recognition program celebrating excellence, innovation, and impact in the development and application of generative AI. The program recognizes organizations and individuals advancing generative AI technology and applying it to create meaningful outcomes across industries and society. The award is organized and managed by Innovative AI.

Anne-Marie Rouse

Sphere, Inc.

+1 561-635-8292

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