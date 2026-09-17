SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manfred Schellhammer, a member of Log-hub AG's Board of Directors, was inducted into the Swiss Supply Chain Hall of Fame on September 16, 2026, at the organization's eleventh annual benefit gala at the Verkehrshaus in Lucerne, in recognition of six decades of leadership in Swiss logistics.

Manfred Schellhammer has served on Log-hub's Board of Directors and as Chairman of its Personnel Committee for the past ten years, and brings decades of leadership experience in Swiss logistics, including more than two decades as Managing Director of Kuehne + Nagel Switzerland.

This recognition places Schellhammer among the honorees of the Swiss Supply Chain Hall of Fame, one of the most prestigious honors in Swiss logistics. Organized by the Stiftung Logistik Schweiz (Logistics Foundation Switzerland), it has recognized pioneering figures in Swiss logistics, supply chain and transport every year since 2015.

Dirk Reich, Chairman of Log-hub AG, had the honor of delivering Schellhammer's induction speech at the gala.

"For him, logistics is not a profession, it is a calling that he has fulfilled his entire life and still does today," Reich said. "... He takes great pleasure in inspiring young technicians, software developers and architects, young people, to become enthusiastic about logistics and supply chains."

For everyone at Log-hub, seeing a member of the company's Board of Directors recognized among Switzerland's most accomplished logistics pioneers is a moment worth celebrating. It reflects the caliber of experience guiding Log-hub, and the same curiosity, expertise and care for people that make Manfred such a valued part of the team.

Jan Sigmund

Log-hub AG

+ +381 64 1925288

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Log-hub Board Member Manfred Schellhammer Inducted into the Swiss Supply Chain Hall of Fame News Provided By Log-hub AG September 17, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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