D'art Transforms Hitachi's Retail Footprint With Scalable Execution

Hitachi

Hitachi

Hitachi

Hitachi

Hitachi

D'Art transforms Hitachi's retail experience through immersive design, scalable store formats, and consistent execution across its expanding Indian footprint.

- Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D'Art Private LimitedMUMBAI, INDIA, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Targeting customers and building meaningful connections with them is not as simple as it used to be before. In this modern era of retail, the degree of competitiveness keeps on increasing, further forcing retail brands to continuously look for new, out of the box methods to connect with their audience and convert them into loyal customers of their brand. This gets even more challenging in case a retailer is expanding its physical footprint and hence, entering a new market with new customers.Being a customer centric brand that is focused on providing quality products to its users, Hitachi also identified the need of the situation. To ensure its relevance in the competitive market, the consumer electronics and home appliances brand decided to collaborate with D'Art Private Limited, a retail transformation agency that provides integrated retail strategy, design and execution solutions under one roof. The collaboration mainly revolved around delivering thoughtful design ideas and ensuring consistent execution across Hitachi's significant retail network, along with helping the brand with seamless expansion as well. This included executing Hitachi's experiential center in Gujarat and introducing a fresh, compact store format.The larger challenge, however, was not simply to create new retail spaces, but to make the retail network work as a connected ecosystem. With multiple formats, store sizes, and customer environments involved, the focus had to move beyond individual store design towards creating a system that could be reproduced without losing the brand's visual and experiential intent. This made standardisation, adaptability, and execution equally important considerations in shaping Hitachi's retail expansion.From Showcase to Experience: Hitachi's New Retail ApproachOne of the key highlights of this retail expansion project was the establishment of Hitachi's 4th Global Development Center in Kadi, Gujarat. This was a completely new challenge for D'Art. The agency had to create an engaging space that went beyond traditional displays and immersively engaged the visitors.Instead of going for a standard layout, the team at D'Art decided to introduce a“live product experience in a live environment.” They divided the space into three key sections, mainly Room Air Conditioners (RAC), Packaged Air Conditioners (PAC), and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems. Every individual section was designed in a way that allowed customers to get an understanding of the products in a very natural and interactive manner.Achieving this was not as simple as it seems to be. But D'Art definitely had a strategy in mind. They achieved this by simply moving beyond the usual display method and instead decided to introduce a“Product Zone” approach. This respective method focused on creating dedicated zones where products could be experienced rather than just viewed. The main reason behind introducing this approach was to improve both customer movement and product visibility within the space.The use of 3D visuals and a connectivity based display system further added to the overall experience. Products were designed in a way that they explained themselves through visual storytelling. As a result, there was no need for heavy explanations.While having a discussion on this respective project, a representative from Hitachi shared his views. He commented, 'The experience center design executed by D'Art clearly reflects a fresh way of presenting our technology in front of customers. It helps them understand Hitachi's immersive product range in a simple, effective, and direct manner, and this was exactly our main goal.'The idea of scalability took on a different meaning when the retail footprint had to extend beyond large-format environments. The challenge was to translate the same brand experience into a format that could work within smaller spaces, different market contexts, and varying customer journeys. Rather than treating a compact store as a reduced version of a larger outlet, the approach required rethinking how products, fixtures, navigation, and brand communication could work together within a tighter footprint.Designing a Scalable Retail Strategy With“Hitachi Home”As part of Hitachi's ongoing retail store expansion strategy, the retail agency introduced a compact retail format known as“Hitachi Home.” It was specifically designed to suit Tier II and Tier III towns, as this respective concept brought together the complete product range within a smaller footprint, that too, while maintaining a strong brand presence.While shaping this retail format, D'Art ensured that each and every store, irrespective of size and location, delivers a consistent and clear experience. From developing the concept and strategy to designing and facilitating on ground execution, the agency mainly focused on establishing a store that was easy to set up, easy to navigate, and easy to replicate across multiple locations.D'Art executed more than 100 exclusively fresh Hitachi Home stores within the geographical boundaries of India while facilitating the fabrication of over 750 retail fixtures. This scale does not just reflect speed, but also precision in delivery. Each and every store followed a unique yet consistent design language. This helped Hitachi strengthen its brand identity and simultaneously supported faster retail store expansion.The agency ensured that the executed store design and branding were kept simple and highly effective. Every single element, whether small or big, was designed and executed in a way that naturally guided customers through the space and also ensured that the available products remained the central focus.One Design Language, Executing It Consistently Across Every TouchpointMaintaining consistency across different retail formats was indeed one of the defining aspects of this collaboration between Hitachi and D'Art. Irrespective of whether you talk about an exclusive outlet or step inside a multi brand space, visitors could evidently notice that the same amount of attention has been given to detail, quality, and timelines.The retail transformation agency managed the entire retail fitout process, including strategy and design development to final deployment. This end to end involvement allowed maximum control over execution and also helped in ensuring that each and every store met the expected standards.By following this structured approach, D'Art scaled operations while maintaining reliability and was able to build trust over time.Designing for Today, Building for Tomorrow: Creating a Scalable Foundation for GrowthAs the field of retail continues to evolve, it is very very evident that the need for flexible and scalable retail solutions will increasingly become more and more important in the future. The collaboration between the consumer electronics brand and the retail transformation company clearly highlights a shared understanding of this need.Hitachi's collaboration with D'Art resulted in the achievement of a flawless retail execution of the finalised experience center design. In addition, it significantly supported the brand's expansion by helping it introduce and establish a completely new format, Hitachi Home, in the competitive market. By paying a lot of attention to developing a retail space that did not just directly challenge the conventional design but actually aimed at increasing customer engagement and interactivity, this respective transformation project will further act as a strong foundation for Hitachi's future expansions.

Chiranjivi Rajhans

D'Art Private Limited

+91 7503475038

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Hitachi | Brand Identity Design | Retail Experience Centre Designed & Executed by D'Art

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

D'Art Transforms Hitachi's Retail Footprint with Scalable Execution News Provided By D'Art Pvt Ltd September 17, 2026, 11:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Retail, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.