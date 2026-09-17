Bodybuilding Health Plus

- Andres Giraldo - CEO of BodybuildingBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bodybuilding, a pioneer in the fitness industry for more than three decades, announced the continued expansion of its fitness and wellness ecosystem, giving today's consumers more options and resources to support their individual health, performance and wellness goals.Since its founding in the 1990s, Bodybuilding has evolved alongside the fitness community, growing from a destination for bodybuilding enthusiasts into one of the world's most recognized fitness brands. As consumer expectations around fitness, performance and personal wellness continue to evolve, the company is expanding its offerings to better reflect the diverse needs of today's fitness universe.The latest expansion builds upon the company's growing portfolio of digital resources, products and wellness services, creating a more comprehensive destination for individuals at every stage of their fitness journey."Bodybuilding has always been about helping people become the best version of themselves," said Andres Giraldo, CEO of Bodybuilding. "The fitness landscape has changed dramatically over the past 30 years, and we believe our platform should continue to change with it. We're excited to give our community access to more options as they pursue their individual goals."The expanded ecosystem is designed to complement Bodybuilding's longstanding commitment to education, personalization and innovation. By bringing together trusted content, products, training resources and emerging wellness solutions, the company continues to broaden the ways it can support consumers navigating an increasingly personalized approach to health and fitness.For more than 30 years, Bodybuilding has served millions of fitness enthusiasts through expert content, nutritional products, training resources and innovative wellness offerings. The company's latest expansion represents another step in its evolution from a traditional bodybuilding destination into a broader fitness and wellness platform built for the modern consumer.

Andres Giraldo

Bodybuilding

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Bodybuilding Expands Options to Better Fit the Demands of the Fitness Universe News Provided By The Skyline Agency September 17, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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