Horsepower Moving And Storage Launches New Website For Louisville And Kentucky Movers

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Louisville moving company launches a redesigned website with online estimates, service details and expanded coverage across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horsepower Moving and Storage, a family-owned moving company based in Louisville, Kentucky, has launched a redesigned website at horsepowermoving. The new site gives residents and businesses across Louisville and all of Kentucky and Southern Indiana a faster way to learn about the company's services, request an estimate and plan a move.The website covers the full range of services Horsepower Moving and Storage offers: residential moving, commercial moving, local moving, long-distance moving, apartment moving, packing, white-glove handling, senior moving, storage and furniture disassembly and reassembly. Each service has a dedicated page with details on what the crew handles, how pricing works and what to expect on move day.Horsepower Moving and Storage operates with its own crews and trucks out of 400 Tucker Station Road in Louisville. The company is FMCSA-registered under USDOT 4474565, licensed and insured, and runs background checks on every mover. The team moves 365 days a year, including weekends and holidays, with no surcharge for weekend or holiday jobs.Moves are priced by the hour with a two-hour minimum, plus a flat truck fee that is confirmed with every estimate. The clock starts when the crew arrives at the first stop, not when they leave the yard. Furniture disassembly and reassembly, mattress bagging and flat-screen wrapping are included on every move at no additional cost. Replacement-value protection options are available on every move and explained in writing before booking.The new website also includes service area pages for communities across the Louisville metro, including Prospect, Middletown, Anchorage, Crestwood, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and more. Long-distance moves are available to and from all 48 contiguous states.Estimates can be requested directly through the site. In-home estimates are available on request for any move, and the operations team typically responds the same day.For more information or to request an estimate, visit horsepowermoving or call 502-200-8903.

Lindsey Rogers

Horsepower Moving and Storage

+1 502-200-8903

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Horsepower Moving and Storage Launches New Website for Louisville and Kentucky Movers News Provided By Rotate Digital September 17, 2026, 10:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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