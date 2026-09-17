Rafia Hussain Productions Signals A Shift In UK Commercial Theatre, Backed By National Investment & Industry Recognition

Rafia Hussain

Rafia Hussain and her mentor Zareen Walker

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rafia Hussain Productions Ltd (RHP), a commercial theatre producing company built on the premise that culturally specific work is a missed commercial opportunity rather than a niche interest, is marking a period of growing momentum.Founder and CEO Rafia Hussain has been selected as one of five producers nationally for Stage One's 5 at 50 programme, securing £50,000 investment towards her first commercial production as a lead or co-producer. She has also been recognised as Business Awards UK's Greater Manchester Young Businesswoman of the Year 2026.The recognition comes following Hussain's transition from a decade working in the non-profit theatre sector to commercial producing. Raised in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, she incorporated RHP as a commercial company in July 2025, building on the professional foundation she developed in the region.Stage One is the UK's leading body for developing commercial theatre producing talent. Its 5 at 50 programme is a one-off 50th anniversary initiative selecting five producers nationally for £50,000 investment towards their first commercial production as a lead or co-producer and 12 months of mentorship. Hussain is being mentored by Zareen Walker of ATG Productions.RHP's work spans romcoms, sitcoms and satire, centring Black, Brown and female joy. Its developing slate includes Sylvia, the suffragette musical starring Beverley Knight, which sees Hussain working with Olivier Award-winning producer Eleanor Lloyd OBE. The production is about to embark on a national tour culminating at the Royal Albert Hall, including a visit to The Lowry in Salford.Sylvia reflects RHP's founding thesis: that Black, Brown and female audiences represent an underserved commercial market, and that joyful, unapologetically entertaining popular work is how RHP intends to address that gap.Stage One's 5 at 50 cohort is made up entirely of women, a fact Hussain sees as inseparable from the wider argument she is making about capital and commercial theatre.“This isn't a diversity initiative. It's a market correction,” said Rafia Hussain, Founder and CEO of RHP.“Audiences have been underserved and underestimated for years, and the commercial case for this work has simply been overlooked. Five women, backed to lead the next generation of commercial producing, in the same year - that's not a coincidence, it's progress. And it's exactly why I'm building a company that doesn't just make the case for who theatre is made for, but for who gets to own a stake in making it."RHP operates two divisions: a producing practice developing commercially ambitious theatre and a consultancy arm applying the company's producing intelligence across the subsidised and commercial sectors and back to the non-profit world.Hussain is explicit that RHP's investment offer is aimed both at theatre's traditional investor base and beyond it."Commercial theatre investment has historically spoken to one type of investor," she said. "I'm also speaking to the mavericks - the Black, Brown and women investors who've never been approached to put their capital into a stage show, because no one thought to ask. This is an invitation to a market you were never told you could be part of."About Rafia Hussain Productions LtdRafia Hussain Productions Ltd is a London-based commercial theatre company founded by Rafia Hussain following a decade in the non-profit theatre sector. RHP produces commercially ambitious work centring Black, Brown and female joy and provides strategic consultancy to non-profit theatre companies through its consultancy arm.

Dan Marsh

Business Awards UK

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Rafia Hussain Productions Signals a Shift in UK Commercial Theatre, Backed by National Investment & Industry Recognition News Provided By Not Just Another Agency Ltd September 17, 2026, 10:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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