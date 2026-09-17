UK Ticket Demand For Premier League Matches Hits Record High, Reports Jacombs Tickets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New data from Jacombs Tickets shows a 47% year-on-year increase in Premier League ticket searches ahead of the 2026/27 season.

- Industry Analyst - Jacombs TicketsLONDON, MAYFAIR, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Demand for Premier League tickets has reached record levels ahead of the 2026/27 season, according to new data released today by Jacombs Tickets, a UK-based ticket marketplace. The platform reported a 47% year-on-year increase in searches for Premier League tickets, with the highest demand recorded for matches involving Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea.The data, compiled from anonymised search activity on jacombstickets, shows that fans are booking earlier than ever, with the majority of searches occurring more than eight weeks before matchday. Jacombs Tickets also reported a significant rise in demand for away fixtures, reflecting a growing trend of fans travelling to support their teams."These figures show just how strong demand for Premier League tickets has become," said a spokesperson for Jacombs Tickets. "Fans are planning further ahead, and they are looking for reliable, transparent platforms to buy their tickets. That's exactly what we've built at jacombstickets."The report also highlighted a shift in buying behaviour, with mobile purchases now accounting for the majority of transactions on the platform. Jacombs Tickets said its mobile app had seen a surge in downloads over the past 12 months, as fans increasingly buy tickets on the go.In response to the rising demand, Jacombs Tickets has expanded its customer support team and invested in new security measures, including real-time fraud detection and a dedicated verification team. The platform has also introduced a Fan Guarantee policy, which ensures a full refund if a ticket is not delivered as promised."With demand at an all-time high, it's more important than ever that fans have a safe place to buy tickets," said the spokesperson. "We want every fan to feel confident when they use Jacombs Tickets. That's why we've invested in security, support, and transparency."Jacombs Tickets said it expects demand to remain strong throughout the 2026/27 season, with high-profile fixtures selling out quickly. The platform advised fans to book early and to only use trusted, verified marketplaces.The full report is available on request. For more information about Jacombs Tickets, visit jacombstickets.

TOBY KNIGHTS

JACOMBS TICKETS

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UK Ticket Demand for Premier League Matches Hits Record High, Reports Jacombs Tickets News Provided By JACOMBS TICKETS September 17, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.