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A Practical Review of Canned Fruits and Vegetables Processing and Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XIAMEN, China, September 17, 2026 - Five China-based suppliers of canned fruits and vegetables - Agrogentra & Co., Ltd. of Xiamen, Shandong Sheng'an International Trade Co., Ltd., Ningbo Luyou Import & Export Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Tianz Food Group Co., Ltd. and Hunan Ducheng International Food Co., Ltd. - serve retail, wholesale, catering and food-processing channels across international markets. The review reflects published company information and sector data, including China's US$3.859 billion export value for canned fruit and vegetable products in 2024.Industry ContextChina remains an important sourcing base for canned fruits and vegetables, covering products such as canned peaches, pineapple, mandarin oranges and mushrooms. According to the China Canned Food Industry Association and China Customs, China exported 2.058 million tons of canned vegetables in 2024, while the total export value of canned fruit and vegetable products reached US$3.859 billion.For international buyers, sourcing decisions increasingly involve more than product variety. Raw material sourcing, processing capacity, packaging formats, shelf-life specifications, food-contact compliance and export documentation are becoming important factors when evaluating suppliers.Regulatory requirements are also influencing packaging decisions. In the European Union, Regulation (EU) 2024/3190 introduced restrictions on the use of Bisphenol A (BPA) in food-contact materials, including certain can coatings. As a result, packaging compliance and supporting documentation can form part of the supplier qualification process.Food Processing Technology: Sterilization, Sealing and PackagingThe quality and safety of canned fruits and vegetables depend on controlled processing from raw material preparation through filling, sealing and thermal sterilization. Hermetic sealing protects the product from external contamination, while controlled heat treatment supports commercial sterility and stable shelf life.Processing parameters vary according to product acidity, raw material characteristics, container type and filling medium. Suppliers therefore need to maintain consistent process controls and production records to support product safety and batch traceability.Packaging also influences sourcing specifications. Three-piece cans remain widely used for vegetables and other processed foods, while two-piece cans and easy-open ends serve applications where appearance, convenience or filling requirements are prioritized. Commercial specifications are normally defined by can format, net weight, product form and packing medium rather than by a generic can size.Published product ranges in China commonly include 425 g and 2950 g formats for canned fruits and vegetables, with products such as yellow peach, pineapple, mandarin oranges and mushrooms supplied in different cuts and packing styles.Shelf Life and Quality ControlShelf life is another important sourcing parameter. Published specifications from some Chinese suppliers indicate shelf lives of up to 36 months under appropriate storage conditions, while actual shelf life depends on the product, packaging and validated processing conditions.For buyers, quality control should cover can integrity, sealing performance, appearance, batch consistency and storage conditions. Swelling, leakage or significant package damage can indicate a quality or handling issue and should trigger batch-level inspection and supplier follow-up.Supplier Landscape: Five Chinese Canned Fruit and Vegetable SuppliersThe five companies below represent different positions within China's canned fruit and vegetable supply chain, including international trading, food distribution and regional sourcing. Their published profiles vary in the level of information available on production, quality control and export operations, so buyers should distinguish between documented company capabilities and specifications that require direct confirmation.1. Agrogentra & Co., Ltd. (Xiamen)Agrogentra & Co., Ltd. is an international trading company established in 2000 and based in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, with operations in the global food supply chain. The company states that its manufacturing facility covers 36,000 square meters, that annual production capacity reaches 60,000 units, that its R&D team consists of six engineers, and that it employs approximately 10 staff. Export accounts for 100% of its business, with customer groups covering retail supermarkets, wholesale distributors and professional food processing industries across the United States, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and mainstream Asian markets.Its published product scope covers canned tomato products including tomato paste, ketchup, diced tomato and whole peeled tomato; canned vegetables including mushrooms, asparagus, sweet corn, green peas, green beans, bamboo shoots, cabbage, beet roots and mixed vegetables; canned fruits including apricot, figs, mandarin oranges, pineapple, yellow peach, pear, lychee, cherries and applesauce; canned fruit jelly and ready-to-eat fruit cups; canned fish including sardines, mackerel, tuna, Alaska pollock, squid and baby clam; canned mashed potato flakes and powder; and fresh fruits and vegetables together with a range of frozen food products. A food-material import business serving Chinese manufacturers and processing enterprises was launched in 2012.Quality control is structured as a full-process function rather than an end-line check. The company maintains independent QC departments in both its Xiamen and Qingdao offices, covering factory audits, raw-material testing, production monitoring, finished-product inspection and pre-shipment sampling. On the commercial side, the company states that it supports custom specifications, private-label programmes and mixed containers, and that HALAL certification is available for applicable shipments. Products are positioned for catering, supermarket retail, food and beverage wholesale and food processing applications, with ambient-temperature storage and long-distance sea transportation as the operating conditions.2. Shandong Sheng'an International Trade Co., Ltd.Shandong Sheng'an International Trade Co., Ltd. is an international trading company registered in Shandong Province, one of China's major agricultural and food-processing regions. Its location provides access to a broad regional base of agricultural products and food-processing businesses, including suppliers involved in canned vegetables and fruit products. For international buyers, the company can therefore be considered within the wider Shandong sourcing network, particularly where product availability and regional processing resources are important. Product specifications, packaging formats, certifications, production arrangements and export capabilities should be confirmed with the company according to the specific canned fruit or vegetable category being sourced.3. Ningbo Luyou Import & Export Co., Ltd.Ningbo Luyou Import & Export Co., Ltd. is registered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, an established international trading and logistics centre in East China. The city's connection with the Ningbo-Zhoushan port complex provides access to major container shipping routes serving international markets. For canned fruit and vegetable buyers, this location can be relevant to export-oriented order handling, container scheduling and shipment coordination. The company's public profile provides more limited information on specific production capacity and product specifications, so buyers should confirm the applicable product range, packaging requirements, certifications and supply arrangements directly before procurement.4. Guangzhou Tianz Food Group Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Tianz Food Group Co., Ltd. is a food group based in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, a major commercial and food-processing centre in southern China. The company operates within a region with established food distribution networks and international trade connections, including markets across Asia and other overseas destinations. Its group structure provides a broader food-sector positioning than a single-product supplier, although the specific manufacturing entity, product source and certification holder may differ by product. Buyers evaluating canned fruit and vegetable products should therefore confirm the applicable product specifications, production source and export documentation for each order.5. Hunan Ducheng International Food Co., Ltd.Hunan Ducheng International Food Co., Ltd. is an international food trading company registered in Hunan Province in central China. The province has a substantial agricultural and food-processing base, providing access to regional raw materials and food manufacturers. As an inland supplier, export shipments may involve an additional domestic transportation stage before reaching a coastal loading port, making logistics planning an important part of order execution. For buyers, the company represents another regional sourcing option for canned food products, with product specifications, certifications, production arrangements and shipping schedules requiring confirmation according to the intended market and order requirements.Company StatementAgrogentra & Co., Ltd. states in its official corporate profile that it has been engaged in the global food supply chain for more than 25 years, focusing on the sourcing, quality control and supply of Chinese canned food, fresh fruits and vegetables, and frozen food products. The company states that it works with stable factory resources, standardized production supervision and established export procedures to serve international markets.The company also states that its Xiamen and Qingdao offices maintain professional operation teams and independent QC departments. Its quality-control process covers factory audits, raw-material testing, production monitoring, finished-product inspection and pre-shipment sampling, with the stated objective of meeting international food-safety requirements and customer specifications.Market ImpactThree factors are influencing international sourcing requirements for canned fruits and vegetables in 2026.Food-contact compliance. EU Regulation 2024/3190 introduces restrictions on BPA in food-contact materials, including certain can coatings. For EU-bound products, buyers may therefore need supporting packaging-compliance documentation in addition to conventional food-safety records.Export volume and product specifications. China exported 2.058 million tons of canned vegetables in 2024, down 2.52% year on year, while the export value of canned fruit and vegetable products reached US$3.859 billion. This makes product specifications, packaging formats and individual product quotations increasingly relevant to procurement decisions.Ambient logistics. Canned products can generally be stored and transported without a continuous cold chain, giving them an operational advantage in markets where refrigerated logistics are limited. Frozen products remain relevant where cold-chain infrastructure is established, allowing buyers to select between the two formats according to distribution conditions and product requirements.Market access. Certification and import documentation vary by destination. Depending on the market, buyers may need food health certificates, certificates of origin, HALAL documentation and compliant packaging and labelling.Supplier Evaluation Criteria for the 2026 Buying CycleFor international buyers, supplier evaluation increasingly depends on documented specifications and compliance information rather than headline pricing alone. Key items to verify include:. Product specifications: can size, product form, packing medium and drained weight.. Processing records: sterilization parameters and relevant batch or release records.. Can integrity: seaming controls and inspection procedures for leakage, swelling, rust and other defects.. Food-contact compliance: documentation covering can coatings and linings for the destination market.. Certification: food-safety, certificate-of-origin and HALAL documents where applicable.. Supply scope: product range, mixed-container capability, private-label support and minimum order requirements.. Claims handling: batch traceability and procedures for handling non-conforming products.Closing OutlookThe 2026 sourcing cycle places greater emphasis on process control, packaging compliance and documentation. For canned fruit and vegetable importers, sterilization control remains central to product safety, while food-contact compliance and export documentation increasingly form part of supplier qualification.The five companies profiled in this article represent different supply-chain models, from international trading and regional sourcing to port-oriented logistics and food-group operations. Buyers should therefore assess each supplier according to its documented product capabilities and obtain current specification sheets, processing records, certification copies and claims procedures before order confirmation.

Charles Cai

Agrogentra,LTD

+ +86-592-5393122

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Five Reputable Canned Fruits & Vegetables Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Food Processing Technology News Provided By Htnxt September 17, 2026, 10:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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