Viceroy Bali Among The First GSTC-Certified Boutique Hotels In Ubud

Viceroy Bali

Viceroy Bali has earned GSTC Certification, verified by Control Union, recognising two decades of sustainability at this boutique hotel in Ubud.

UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Viceroy Bali, a boutique hotel operating since 2005, has earned certification from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), becoming one of the first boutique hotels in Ubud to achieve the standard. The certification, independently verified by Control Union in June 2026, assesses performance across the four pillars of sustainable management, socioeconomic benefits, cultural heritage preservation, and environmental responsibility."Achieving GSTC Certification is an important milestone for not just all of us at Viceroy Bali, but also the wider communities in which we share both privilege and responsibility through operating in Bali," said Patrick Farrell, General Manager of Viceroy Bali. "Sustainability influences many of the decisions we make every day, from how we operate to how we support our local community and protect the natural beauty that surrounds us."The certification recognises practices in place since the property opened. Drinking water is drawn from an 80 metre mountain spring and treated by reverse osmosis, making tap water in every villa drinkable and removing single-use plastic bottles. An 18-step organic wastewater treatment system returns clean water to the Petanu River, and bathroom amenities are supplied in locally made refillable ceramic containers.Community programmes form part of the certified practices. About 37% of the team comes from the neighbouring village of Petulu, with the rest from surrounding villages, and the property runs monthly village clean-ups in Banjar Nagi, supports local schools, and offers internships for Indonesian students. Local partners include The Plastic Exchange, which has collected 928,000 kg of plastic, and Bali Sama Sama, which produces glassware from 100% recycled glass.The certification covers the entire property, including 40 private pool villas across nine categories, each with a heated pool facing the Valley of the Kings.The property's dining and wellness venues include Apéritif Restaurant, where the Guided by the Moon degustation offers five or seven courses under the culinary artistry of the Apéritif team. The menu reflects the restaurant's philosophy,“European Technique. Indonesian Soul.". Apéritif Restaurant was named among Tatler Indonesia's Best 20 Restaurants in 2025 and 2026 and appears on the Star Wine List of the Year 2026 for Southeast Asia. CasCades Restaurant & Bar serves casual dining from 11 am, offering the nine-course Royal Balinese Rijsttafel and a Balinese dance performance every Monday at 7.30 pm. Pinstripe Bar, a hidden speakeasy, serves The Clairvoyant cocktail menu inspired by artist Miguel Covarrubias, and Akoya Spa offers three single treatment rooms and three double suites with treatments that combine Balinese healing traditions and modern Western techniques.The boutique hotel describes the certification as a continuation of its sustainability work, with further details published in its latest sustainability report on its website.

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Viceroy Bali

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Viceroy Bali Among the First GSTC-Certified Boutique Hotels in Ubud News Provided By Gaia Digital Agency September 17, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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