North Valley Solar Power Expands Residential Solar Service Coverage

Residential Solar Service Chico

North Valley Solar Power expands into Chico, Oroville, and Paradise, giving Butte County homeowners local solar design and project management.

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chico, California – September 17, 2026 – North Valley Solar Power, a solar design and project management company, has announced expanded service coverage across Chico, Oroville, Paradise, and more than twenty surrounding neighborhoods from its office at 418 Broadway St in downtown Chico. The expansion gives homeowners throughout Butte County access to same-day consultations, custom system design, and full project management from a single local point of contact.The Chico office now coordinates solar projects for residents in Downtown Chico, Bidwell Park, California Park, Chapmantown, the Esplanade corridor, Magalia, Paradise Pines, Thermalito, and communities throughout Oroville. The office serves zip codes 95926, 95928, 95973, 95965, 95966, and neighboring areas, with business hours running Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.As a locally owned solar company in Chico, North Valley Solar Power designs right-sized systems based on each household's actual energy usage rather than oversized configurations. The team handles every stage of the customer experience, from the initial energy assessment and system design through permitting, financing coordination, utility approval, and system activation. Local familiarity with Butte County permitting offices and utility requirements helps the company move projects through approvals with fewer delays."Families in Chico, Oroville, and Paradise want a solar power company they can actually reach, with people who live in the same community they do," said Denae Davis, Office Manager at North Valley Solar Power. "Our team designs systems around each home's real energy needs and manages the entire project locally, so customers always know what is happening and what comes next."The company coordinates flexible financing through established lending partners, including options with no upfront cost, and helps homeowners review current financing options and applicable state incentives. After each system is activated, the Chico team continues to monitor performance and provide long-term local support backed by robust warranties.The expanded coverage responds to growing demand for residential solar across Butte County, where rising utility rates have pushed more homeowners to evaluate their energy options. As a solar company in Chico with a physical downtown office, North Valley Solar Power offers in-person consultations that many national providers operating through remote call centers cannot match.Homeowners can schedule a free, no-obligation consultation by calling 530-804-5501 or visiting the North Valley Solar Power Chico location page.About North Valley Solar PowerNorth Valley Solar Power is a leading Chico solar design and project management company serving homeowners across Butte County and Northern California. Locally owned and operated, the solar power company manages every step of the customer journey, from consultation and custom system design through permitting, financing coordination, activation, and ongoing monitoring. With offices throughout the region, North Valley Solar Power delivers transparent pricing, proactive communication, and long-term local support.

Denae Davis

North Valley Solar Power

+1 530-804-5501

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North Valley Solar Power Expands Residential Solar Service Coverage News Provided By North Valley Solar Power September 17, 2026, 09:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment



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