All-In-One Smart Fitness Solution: Innodigym Debuts Advanced Digital Resistance Tech At FIBO

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- You have probably noticed that home gym equipment is getting smarter, smaller, and more connected. The annual FIBO fitness industry conference has become the premier international stage where top brands reveal what is next for strength training. Explore Innodigym 's advanced product lineup, designed to fundamentally redefine home training: precision digital resistance powered by high-torque PMSM servo motors. Rather than requiring users to dedicate an entire room to traditional iron weight plates or bulky cable towers, Innodigym's comprehensive ecosystem ranges from the compact, ultra-versatile P1 series smart platforms to OMNI X1 PRO -the world's first beyond-real-strength all-in-one smart gym machine that integrates a full-scale commercial gym setup into a single sleek system.Whether you are setting up your first home workout corner or replacing a commercial-grade power rack, four key dimensions determine whether an all-in-one smart fitness solution with digital resistance can match or exceed the performance of a traditional gym setup:Resistance capacity, motor stability, and progressive overload capabilitiesPhysical footprint and spatial efficiency within diverse living spacesExercise variety, specialized training modes, and structural versatilityAI-powered smart features that keep you consistent, safe, and motivatedResistance That Adapts to Your Strength LevelThe most common question about digital resistance is whether it feels like real weights. The answer depends on how the load is delivered. A simple motor creates a jerky, unnatural pull, but Innodigym's precision PMSM high-torque servo motors deliver a smooth resistance curve that matches human biomechanics. More importantly, when you reach muscle failure during heavy reps, the motor automatically lowers the resistance, acting as an integrated digital spotter so you can safely finish your set without risking injury.Innodigym offers two robust product lines tailored to different performance requirements and space constraints:The Flagship OMNI X1 PRO: Designed as the ultimate all-in-one power station, it replaces multiple heavy machines by delivering a massive 264 lbs (120 kg / 60 kg per side) of total digital resistance for compound movements like deadlifts, heavy squats, and bench presses.The Versatile P1 Series: A structured three-tier lineup spanning from entry-level to high-end performance. The P1 Max serves high-intensity trainers with 330 lbs (150 kg / 75 kg per side) of resistance, powered by a robust 1,500W motor in a sleek 4.3-inch (106 mm) thick chassis covering just 0.51 m2 of floor space. It also integrates stereo speakers and dynamic LED light effects for an immersive session. For moderate-to-heavy training, the P1 Plus provides 198 lbs, while the accessible P1 Lite offers 133 lbs for beginners or lighter training days.Training modes are tailored across lineups to match distinct athletic goals. The P1 Series provides four dynamic modes for strength and explosive power: Standard for everyday conditioning, Eccentric to break plateaus, Chain for simulated barbell resistance, and Speed to target fast-twitch fibers. Meanwhile, the OMNI X1 PRO elevates high-performance versatility by also featuring Standard and Eccentric modes, while introducing two unique options: Spring for joint-friendly elastic progressive overload, and Isokinetic for constant-velocity injury rehabilitation and joint protection.Fits Your Space, Not the Other Way AroundSpace efficiency remains the deciding factor for most home gym purchases. Traditional power racks with cable crossovers typically occupy 15 to 20 square feet of permanent floor space and require heavy assembly or structural wall bolting. Digital resistance changes the equation entirely through smart engineering that packs high load capacities into minimal dimensions.OMNI X1 PRO Footprint: Delivers a true all-in-one full-body gym that folds down to an ultra-compact 0.12 square meters (0.12 m2). Built with aluminum alloy and carbon fiber, it installs in three simple steps without wall drilling and moves quietly on built-in silent wheels, unlocking complete training versatility without sacrificing living space. Unfolded, its platform provides 0.97 m2 of working space.P1 Series Footprint: The P1 Max covers just 0.51 m2 of floor space, while the compact P1 Lite occupies a mere 0.26 m2. To leave floor space completely open, the P1 Lite can also be mounted on the wall using optional accessories.Hundreds of Exercises and Industry-First FeaturesAchieving balanced strength development usually requires multiple pieces of equipment: a cable tower, an adjustable bench, a pull-up station, and accessory bands. Innodigym consolidates all of these functions into unified setups supported by comprehensive accessory packages, including smart handles, a long bar, ankle straps, and a waist belt, with optional accessories like an adjustable bench and pull-up assist system.As a complete all-in-one ecosystem, the OMNI X1 PRO takes structural versatility further by debuting the world's first smart pull-up assist system (with a heavy-duty bar rating of up to 440 lbs / 200 kg). By combining a full-scale cable crossover system, a heavy-duty power station, and smart pull-up assistance into one single unit with 264 lbs of motor load, the X1 PRO replaces up to five separate gym machines, allowing users to perform over 500+ exercises seamlessly on a single platform.AI-Driven Guidance and Real-Time TrackingA major advantage digital resistance holds over traditional weights is automated workout tracking. Free weights require manual logging, but Innodigym's smart ecosystem records every rep, weight increment, and rest period automatically.Immersive Display Options: The OMNI X1 PRO embodies an all-in-one interactive experience featuring a built-in 21.5-inch touchscreen that eliminates the need for external tablets or TV screens.AI Personal Coaching & Digital Assistant: The OMNI X1 PRO integrates an all-in-one digital training assistant powered by AI personal coaching, providing real-time workout guidance, actionable technique tips, and an interactive library of follow-along exercise videos.Proven Training Efficacy: Supported by sEMG muscle activation test reports, the system scientifically validates workout effectiveness and muscle engagement across movements.Verified Durability & Free App Integration: Built for long-term reliability with rigorous 250,000-cycle durability testing (equivalent to ~10 years of daily use). All tracking metrics seamlessly sync with Apple Health through the free Innodigym app with no mandatory subscription fees.What This Means for Your Home GymResistance quality, space efficiency, exercise variety, and smart tracking define the modern home training experience. By introducing the flagship OMNI X1 PRO as a total all-in-one solution-combining 264 lbs resistance, smart pull-up assistance, AI personal coaching with follow-along videos, and a 0.12 m2 folded footprint into one machine-alongside the multi-tier P1 Series (from the 330 lbs P1 Max to the beginner-friendly P1 Lite), Innodigym provides a complete and scalable digital resistance lineup for every fitness goal and room setup.Ready to see how digital resistance transforms your workout routine? Visit the official Innodigym website at to explore full specifications, pricing, and current offers. Product-specific questions regarding model selection can be directed to the support team through the website.

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All-in-one Smart Fitness Solution: Innodigym Debuts Advanced Digital Resistance Tech at FIBO News Provided By Globalso September 17, 2026, 09:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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