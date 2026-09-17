Affinity Pathfinder Launches New Website For Somatic Coaching, Community, And Embodied Growth

Sometimes meaningful change starts with creating a little more space to reconnect with yourself.

Growth can begin when there's enough space to slow down, reconnect, and notice what matters.

Sometimes the most meaningful shifts happen when we slow down enough to listen to ourselves.

Virtual coaching, community experiences, courses, and resources help people build greater capacity, resilience, connection, and alignment in their lives.

- Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT, FounderCENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Affinity Pathfinder has launched its new website, introducing a dedicated online destination for somatic coaching, community-based support, courses, and practical resources designed to help people build greater capacity, resilience, and alignment in their lives.Founded by Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT, Affinity Pathfinder was created for people who may be functioning on the outside while feeling exhausted, stuck, disconnected, or unsure how to create meaningful change. The new website brings Pathfinder's offerings together in one place, with a focus on nervous-system awareness, embodied growth, relationships, values, and sustainable change."Most people aren't broken. They're carrying more than anyone was meant to carry alone, inside spaces too small for who they actually are," said Erica Johnson, founder of Affinity Pathfinder. "Pathfinder exists to create more room - for people to reconnect with themselves, build capacity, and move toward the lives and communities they actually want to be part of."A Different Approach to Growth and ChangeAffinity Pathfinder's approach is grounded in the idea that insight alone does not always translate into meaningful change. The new website explains how somatic coaching works with the body, mind, personal history, relationships, and broader context rather than focusing exclusively on thoughts or goals.The practice's approach is built around several principles, including nervous-system-grounded regulation, relational growth, attention to context, and integrative embodied practices. Its signature CREATE Model provides a framework for the work through six stages: Connect, Recognize, Explore, Align, Take Rooted Action, and Embody and Evolve. Rather than functioning as a linear program, the model is presented as a cycle people can return to at different points in their lives.Coaching, Community, and Resources in One PlaceThe new website gives visitors access to several Pathfinder offerings, including:1:1 Somatic Coaching for people seeking individualized support with burnout, transitions, relationships, disconnection, and other life challenges.Affinity Circles, facilitated small-group experiences focused on practicing regulation and connection in community.The CREATE Reset Course, a 12-day course focused on nervous-system literacy and developing language for personal experiences.Love, Connection & Belonging, supporting people navigating dating, relationships, community, and self-love.Performance & Creative Coaching for actors, writers, and other creative professionals.Field Guides, downloadable resources addressing topics such as attachment, grief, and the body.The site also provides information about coaching fees, packages, sliding-scale availability, educational resources, and ways to begin working with Pathfinder.Virtual Support Available WorldwideAffinity Pathfinder's services are delivered virtually, allowing the practice to work with English-speaking participants across the United States and internationally. The website emphasizes that the work is designed around the person's actual capacity and circumstances rather than an idealized version of how change is supposed to happen.The new website also includes educational content addressing topics such as burnout, systemic pressures, social justice work, creative resilience, and embodied capacity. These resources are designed to provide practical information while recognizing the broader personal and social contexts in which people experience stress and change.A Clear Distinction Between Coaching and TherapyA central feature of the new website is its clear distinction between Affinity Pathfinder's coaching services and clinical psychotherapy.Affinity Pathfinder identifies itself as a non-clinical somatic coaching and community studio. Its services do not diagnose or treat mental health conditions. For individuals who need licensed psychotherapy or clinical trauma treatment, the website directs visitors to appropriate licensed providers, including Affinity Counseling of Colorado, its sister practice.This distinction allows Pathfinder to focus specifically on coaching, embodied skill-building, personal growth, and community while maintaining a clear boundary between coaching and clinical care.About Erica JohnsonErica Johnson, MA, LMFT, is the founder of Affinity Pathfinder and Affinity Counseling of Colorado. Her work has been shaped by more than 25 years in theatre, two years serving in the Peace Corps in Indonesia, experiences across more than 20 countries, and her work as a therapist, educator, and facilitator.Her approach incorporates somatic practices, IFS-informed parts work, Brainspotting, and Emotionally Focused Therapy, while emphasizing that clients remain the experts on their own lives.Through Affinity Pathfinder, Johnson brings these perspectives into a coaching and community setting focused on helping people reconnect with their bodies, values, relationships, creativity, and sense of purpose.Explore the New Affinity Pathfinder WebsiteThe new Affinity Pathfinder website provides a central place to explore somatic coaching, community offerings, courses, educational resources, and ways to work with Erica.Visitors can explore the new website at AffinityPathfinder and schedule a free consultation to determine whether Pathfinder's coaching approach is an appropriate fit.About Affinity PathfinderAffinity Pathfinder is a somatic coaching and community studio founded by Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT. The practice provides non-clinical coaching, embodied skill-building, community experiences, courses, and educational resources for people seeking greater capacity, resilience, connection, and alignment. Affinity Pathfinder serves English-speaking participants virtually across the United States and internationally. It is separate from Affinity Counseling of Colorado, which provides licensed clinical therapy.

Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT, Founder

Affinity Pathfinder

+1 720-432-9812

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Affinity Pathfinder Launches New Website for Somatic Coaching, Community, and Embodied Growth News Provided By Branding | Marketing | Advertising September 17, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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