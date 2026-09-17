LIV Sotheby's International Realty's Anna Menz Named Top Broker In Bachelor Gulch 2025

LIV Sotheby's International Realty Global Real Estate Advisor Anna Menz

"Little Brave Lodge," 494 Horizon Drive in Bachelor Gulch, photo by 360 Productions

- Anna Menz

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Anna Menz, being named the top broker in Bachelor Gulch for 2025 is the culmination of nearly three decades spent helping build the community, not just selling real estate within it.

"I've spent over 25 years developing relationships and friendships in this community, and this accolade is certainly appreciated," Menz said. "My history, institutional knowledge, and understanding of this market have helped me be of service to people. It's a very special, extraordinary neighborhood with a strong sense of community, and I'm proud to be part of it."

According to the Vail Board of Realtors, Menz closed $58,735,000 in sales, making her the #1 agent in Bachelor Gulch, with a 30% share of the total volume in the area.

From Sheep Pastures to Ski-In, Ski-Out Luxury Living

Long before it became one of the most sought-after addresses in the Vail Valley, the land that would become Bachelor Gulch sat within the White River National Forest, owned by a family who grazed sheep there each summer.

Near the top of Bachelor Gulch, an aqueduct once carried water naturally from Strawberry Park to irrigate potato and lettuce crops. Today, that path is known as the Village to Village trail, a favorite among hikers and bikers in the summer and fall.

The neighborhood's history runs deep. Its name traces back to five Swedish bachelors who once lived on the land. The Anderson cabin, originally one of the bachelors' homes, has since been rebuilt as a venue for small events.

Menz remembers the area before it was developed. "Years ago, we used to ride mountain bikes up a small creek long before anything was built, to the top of Beaver Creek," she said. "I also used to ski from Trappers Cabin, which was so remote at the time, to enjoy the fresh snow."

Vail Resorts eventually acquired the parcel to build an on-mountain living experience, launching the community in 1995 with 109 custom home sites, later supplemented by multi-family lodges.

Menz was one of a small group who helped bring Vail Resorts' vision to life, working directly with the developer to shape pricing strategy as the lodges came to market. That early, hands-on involvement gave her an understanding of the Bachelor Gulch market that she has drawn on for clients ever since, including the record-breaking sale of Little Brave Lodge last year, which closed at its full asking price of $24.9 million.

From Club Director to Real Estate Pioneer

Menz's roots in Bachelor Gulch date back to 1998, when the neighborhood was still taking shape. She began as Director of Sales & Operations for the Bachelor Gulch Club, serving as a social liaison for the fledgling community. Her transition into real estate was seamless, as she joined the very team that she had helped develop Bachelor Gulch.

For 18 years, Menz worked out of the real estate office inside the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. "I'm passionate about that community and significantly invested in its success," she said.

Bachelor Gulch values sat largely flat for years, Menz said, until the community was "rediscovered" during the pandemic, when buyers began leaving major cities in search of more space and closer proximity to nature.

"It truly is a unique offering: a ski-in, ski-out community with fewer than 500 homeowners," explained Menz. "With a grocery store seven minutes away and shopping and dining ten minutes down the road, that was a lightbulb moment for many buyers, as they wanted to be closer to nature than ever before."

The Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) sits less than thirty miles away, offering quick access to a neighborhood defined by privacy and seclusion. "It is extraordinary to be within security gates, on a world-class mountain rather than at the base, where you have privacy and can ski to your door," she said.

As demand accelerated, Menz worked alongside sellers to keep pricing aligned with a rapidly shifting market. "I was willing to look through the windshield rather than the rear-view mirror and support new pricing for the limited inventory we had," she said.

Today, the Vail Valley supports a true year-round lifestyle, Menz noted, anchored by an advanced medical center offering cardiac care, orthopedics, behavioral health services, and what she calls the best cancer treatment center in the central Rockies, along with strong schools and a vibrant, family-friendly community.

Built on Relationships

Ask Menz's clients to describe her, and the same descriptors tend to surface: loyal, kind, hardworking, invested. Menz is passionate about personalizing each client's experience and doing what's right for them.

"Friendship and relationships are very important," she said. "I've talked people out of selling at times, and I value my relationships above all else."

Having called the Vail Valley home for 40 years, Menz has watched it grow alongside her. "I love how easy and safe it is to get around," she said. "I can be at the trailhead for hiking or biking in five minutes, with nature just out my back door. We have two world-class ski resorts just minutes away, and I really adore the kind, helpful community that we have all built together."

That community, she said, was built out of necessity as much as choice. In the 1980s and '90s, many residents arrived from elsewhere without family nearby. "Everyone was willing to pitch in and help out, and we became family to one another, enjoying holidays together, creating new traditions, and hosting fundraisers to help people who needed it," she said.

Now, with Vail marking its 60th year since incorporation, the valley offers the culture and amenities of a bigger city-art, museums, world-class restaurants, and shopping-without losing what drew people here in the first place. "It's a beautiful place," Menz said, "without the concerns of a big city."

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LIV Sotheby's International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, Keystone, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Frisco, Keystone, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby's International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty for all your real estate needs.

Emily Tamberino

LIV Sotheby's International Realty

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LIV Sotheby's International Realty's Anna Menz Named Top Broker in Bachelor Gulch 2025 News Provided By LIV Sotheby's International Realty September 17, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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