Creativepreneur Shows How Creativity Can Become A Business Tool

Diane Strand's bestselling new book combines business strategy and the Tools of the Arts to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into action, opportunity, and impact.

- Diane StrandTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Serial entrepreneur, executive producer, nonprofit founder, and TEDx and international speaker Diane Strand has released CreativePreneur: Use the Tools of the Arts to Grow Your Business, a new book exploring how creativity, communication, adaptability, collaboration, storytelling, and visibility can become practical tools for building businesses, navigating change, and creating sustainable opportunities.Released digitally on September 4, 2026, CreativePreneur draws on Strand's decades of experience across Hollywood and television production, entrepreneurship, marketing and communications, education, nonprofit leadership, and inclusive workforce development.At the center of the book is a simple idea: Creativity is a business tool.As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies continue to reshape the workplace, Strand argues that technical proficiency alone is not enough. The ability to think creatively, communicate ideas, collaborate, adapt, solve problems, and tell a compelling story can help entrepreneurs and professionals turn technology and change into opportunity.“What if the very thing everyone told you that you shouldn't even try became the thing that helped you build everything?”That question became the foundation for CreativePreneur.Strand traces how skills she first developed through the arts became many of the same tools she later relied upon to navigate a recession, a pandemic, business growth, changing technology, and the challenges of entrepreneurship. She translates those experiences into practical philosophies and frameworks readers can apply to their own careers, businesses, and ideas.Among them is Strand's D.R.E.A.M. Framework, designed to help move an idea from possibility toward action and momentum. She also introduces“Pack Your Own Parachute,” her philosophy that taking the entrepreneurial leap does not mean moving forward without preparation.“You don't always have to know every step before you start. Sometimes you just need enough confidence to take the next one,” Strand said.“The arts taught me how to adapt, communicate, collaborate, tell a story, and keep moving when the answer wasn't obvious. Those aren't just creative skills. They're business skills.”The ideas behind CreativePreneur also extend beyond entrepreneurship.Through nonprofit JDS Creative Academy, Strand and her team put the Tools of the Arts into practice by advancing education, training, workforce development, and career opportunities through the visual, performing, and digital arts for people of diverse abilities.The connection between the book and that work reflects Strand's larger belief: creativity should not be separated from conversations about business, leadership, education, and workforce readiness. The arts can develop human skills that help people communicate their value, solve problems, build confidence, adapt to change, and compete in an increasingly high-tech marketplace.CreativePreneur ultimately asks readers to reconsider creativity not simply as something people possess, but as something they can use.Ask“What if?” Show up. Say yes. And Think Beyond where creativity can take you next.CreativePreneur AvailabilityCreativePreneur: Use the Tools of the Arts to Grow Your Business by Diane Strand is available now digitally, with hardcover & paperback editions and Strand's book signing tour following this fall.Readers can find the digital edition on Amazon or learn more about Diane Strand, CreativePreneur, speaking appearances, and upcoming book events at DianeStrand.About Diane StrandDiane Strand is a serial entrepreneur, executive producer, bestselling author, TEDx and international speaker, and advocate for using creativity as a tool for business, leadership, education, and workforce development. She is the founder of nonprofit JDS Creative Academy, an executive producer at JDS Studio, creator of DigiFestTemecula, and executive producer and co-host of Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America. Through her work, Strand champions the Tools of the Arts as a pathway to confidence, communication, adaptability, opportunity, and success in a rapidly changing marketplace.Media ContactJDS Studio / Diane Strand...(951) 296-6715Temecula, California

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CreativePreneur Shows How Creativity Can Become a Business Tool News Provided By JDS Studio September 17, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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