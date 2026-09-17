INDIGO Biosciences Launches IL-6R Reporter Assay To Support Inflammation, Immunology, And Oncology Drug Discovery

IL-6R Inhibition Assay Plot

IL-6R Activation Assay Plot

New Cell-Based Assay Supports Functional Characterization of IL-6 Receptor Signaling in Drug Discovery Research

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of cell-based reporter assay solutions, has announced the launch of its Human Interleukin-6 Receptor (IL-6R) Reporter Assay. The launch expands INDIGO's portfolio of cytokine receptor assays and strengthens the company's offering for biopharmaceutical research into inflammation, autoimmune disease, cytokine dysregulation, oncology, fibrosis, and related conditions.INDIGO's new IL-6R Reporter Assay gives biopharma and research organizations a standardized, ready-to-use platform for evaluating functional activation or inhibition of IL-6R signaling. By converting receptor activity into a quantitative luminescent readout, the assay supports candidate screening, potency comparison, and functional characterization. The assay also reduces the need for internal reporter cell line and assay development, helping research teams introduce functional IL-6R testing into existing drug discovery workflows more efficiently.“IL-6R signaling is an important focus of research in inflammatory disease, immunology, and oncology,” said Dr. Andrew Woodman, Laboratory Director at INDIGO Biosciences.“Our IL-6R Reporter Assay gives drug developers a practical way to generate functional data without the time and resource investment required to build and optimize an assay internally. Adding IL-6R also expands INDIGO's ability to support customers working across high-value cytokine and immune signaling targets.”For researchers studying IL-6R, functional assays complement target-binding data by measuring whether a candidate activates or inhibits receptor signaling. Concentration-response studies allow teams to compare candidate potency and characterize functional activity, supporting the evaluation of compounds and biologics that modulate IL-6R signaling.INDIGO's Human IL-6R Reporter Assay is offered as an all-inclusive 96-well or 32-well kit containing cryopreserved, optimized reporter cells, media for cell recovery and compound dilution, a reference compound, luciferase detection reagents, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. The ready-to-use format provides customers with a standardized alternative to internal assay development that allows implementation across screening and characterization studies. INDIGO also offers assay services for IL-6R studies, giving customers the flexibility to run assays internally or outsource screening to INDIGO's scientific team.The IL-6R launch reflects INDIGO's continued expansion into clinically and commercially significant drug targets and strengthens the company's portfolio of ready-to-use cell-based assays for biopharmaceutical research. Researchers interested in evaluating IL-6R-targeted compounds or biologics can learn more about the Human IL-6R Reporter Assay Kit on the INDIGO website or contact INDIGO Biosciences to discuss assay services and screening requirements.

Michael Gardner

INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.

+1 814-234-1919

email us here

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INDIGO Biosciences Launches IL-6R Reporter Assay to Support Inflammation, Immunology, and Oncology Drug Discovery News Provided By INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. September 17, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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