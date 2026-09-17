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Automated Order Picking System Market Report 2026 Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Automated Order Picking System Market Forecast To Hit $11.58Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The automated order picking system market has been experiencing swift expansion recently, driven by significant changes in warehousing and logistics operations. As e-commerce and automation technologies continue to evolve, this market is positioned for substantial growth. Let's examine the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and the factors shaping its future trajectory.

Automated Order Picking System Market Size and Growth Outlook for 2026

The market for automated order picking systems has seen rapid development in recent years, with its size projected to increase from $6.16 billion in 2025 to $7.01 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth during this period is largely fueled by the surge in e-commerce order volumes, the pressing need to enhance warehouse productivity, ongoing labor shortages in logistics, the expansion of large distribution centers, and heightened emphasis on order accuracy and fulfillment speed.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $11.58 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4%. This forecasted growth is driven by increased investments in smart warehouse infrastructure, growing demand for automated fulfillment technologies, the rise of omnichannel retail strategies, broader adoption of robotics in logistics, and the necessity for scalable warehouse solutions. Emerging trends include the use of high-speed fulfillment systems, demand for optimized warehouse space, multi-order processing advancements, deployment of error-reduction technologies, and efforts to improve labor efficiency.

Understanding Automated Order Picking Systems and Their Role in Warehousing

Automated order picking systems are advanced logistics solutions that operate in warehouses and distribution centers using computer-controlled machinery and robotic equipment. These systems autonomously select products from storage locations and transport them to packing or shipping stations for order fulfillment. Their primary purpose is to boost operational efficiency, minimize human errors, accelerate order processing, optimize storage utilization, and handle large order volumes consistently and accurately.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Automated Order Picking System Market

One of the primary forces propelling this market's expansion is the rising demand associated with e-commerce. E-commerce involves buying and selling products through electronic networks over the internet, a trend that has surged due to widespread internet access and smartphone usage. These developments have made online shopping more accessible and convenient, enabling consumers to browse and purchase goods anytime. Automated order picking systems support e-commerce by facilitating faster and more precise product retrieval, reducing manual labor, lowering error rates, and speeding up delivery times.

For example, in February 2024, data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that total e-commerce sales in the United States reached an estimated $1,118.7 billion in 2023, marking a 7.6% increase over the previous year. This continued growth in online shopping directly contributes to the expanding need for automated order picking solutions.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Automated Order Picking System Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automated order picking system market, asserting its dominance in this sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market overview includes several key geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional developments and growth patterns.

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. Key technologies and future trends

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Automated Order Picking System Market Forecast To Hit $11.58Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 17, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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