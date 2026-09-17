The Business Research Company

Ballistic Missile Market Report 2026 Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Ballistic Missile Market To Expand At 7.1% CAGR During The Forecast Period

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The ballistic missile sector has witnessed substantial expansion over recent years, shaped by evolving geopolitical and defense dynamics worldwide. As countries continue to prioritize strategic security, the market is set to experience sustained growth driven by technological advancements and increased defense spending. Below is an in-depth look at the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for this critical segment.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Ballistic Missile Industry

The ballistic missile market has demonstrated strong growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $11.21 billion in 2025 to $12.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This expansion in recent times is largely due to escalating geopolitical tensions in various regions, increased defense modernization efforts, enhanced investments in strategic deterrence, ongoing military technology development programs, and growing government allocations for defense spending. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $15.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. This future growth is driven by demand for next-generation defense systems, a stronger emphasis on strategic security initiatives, increased funding in defense research, the development of integrated defense ecosystems, and advancements in aerospace manufacturing capabilities. Notable trends include a focus on long-range deterrence, adoption of sophisticated guidance systems, integration of mobile launch platforms, emphasis on payload versatility, and improvements in propulsion technologies.

Download a free sample of the ballistic missile market report:



Understanding Ballistic Missiles and Their Role

A ballistic missile is a type of long-range guided missile that is propelled by rockets and follows a ballistic trajectory toward its target once its powered flight phase concludes. These missiles are engineered to deliver a variety of payloads across ranges categorized as short, medium, intermediate, or intercontinental. Their design emphasizes high speed and precision, making them a pivotal component in modern military arsenals.

Geopolitical Tensions as a Catalyst for Market Growth

The surge in geopolitical tensions globally is a significant factor propelling the ballistic missile market forward. Such tensions arise from disputes among nations over power, territorial claims, resource control, and influence on the global stage. Heightened strategic competition among major powers-each seeking to expand their economic, technological, and military dominance-has intensified rivalries and led to increased regional conflicts. Ballistic missiles enhance strategic deterrence and military capability, prompting nations to bolster their defenses and fueling a cycle of security competition. For example, data from The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) indicated over 165,273 political violence events worldwide between July 2023 and June 2024, marking a 15% rise from the previous year. This escalation in geopolitical friction directly supports the growth trajectory of the ballistic missile market.

View the full ballistic missile market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=Sep_PR

Increasing Defense Budgets Strengthen Market Expansion

Growing defense budgets are another key driver behind the expansion of the ballistic missile market. Governments worldwide are allocating more resources to maintain, upgrade, and modernize their military infrastructure, focusing heavily on advanced weaponry like missiles, drones, and cyber defense systems to preserve strategic advantages. These budgets sustain ballistic missile programs by funding critical infrastructure, skilled workforce development, and supply chains necessary for the production and maintenance of reliable long-range missile systems. For instance, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that global military expenditure rose by 2.9% in real terms in 2025, reaching $2,887 billion. This steady increase in defense spending fuels ongoing advancements and market growth for ballistic missile technologies.

Regional Outlook: Leaders and Emerging Markets

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ballistic missile market, benefiting from robust defense infrastructure and investment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This surge is driven by rising defense modernization, increased geopolitical tensions, and expanding military budgets across countries in the region. The market report also covers other key areas, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Ballistic Missile Market To Expand At 7.1% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 17, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.