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Automated Chemotherapy Preparation And Infusion Market Report 2026 Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Automated Chemotherapy Preparation And Infusion Market Size To Reach $2.04Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.3%

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The automated chemotherapy preparation and infusion sector has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by advancements in medical technology and increasing demand for safer cancer treatments. This market is evolving rapidly, reflecting both rising cancer rates worldwide and the growing emphasis on precision in oncology care.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for Automated Chemotherapy Preparation and Infusion

The market for automated chemotherapy preparation and infusion systems has experienced significant growth and is projected to expand from $1.37 billion in 2025 to $1.48 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This positive trend in the historical period is largely due to the rising prevalence of cancer globally, increased integration of automation technologies in hospital pharmacies, higher demand for precise chemotherapy dosing, expanding oncology treatment facilities, and greater awareness about safe handling of hazardous drugs.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2.04 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth factors during this timeframe include the rising need for precision oncology workflows, more investments in automated pharmacy infrastructure, wider adoption of personalized chemotherapy treatments, expansion of outpatient cancer care services, and heightened regulatory focus on medication traceability and safety. Key trends expected to shape the sector include the increased use of robotic chemotherapy compounding devices, growing demand for closed system drug preparation technologies, stronger efforts to minimize chemotherapy medication errors, broader implementation of sterile automated pharmacy processes, and enhanced attention to occupational safety for oncology pharmacy personnel.

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Understanding Automated Chemotherapy Preparation and Infusion Technologies

Automated chemotherapy preparation and infusion involves advanced robotic systems combined with closed-system transfer software platforms designed to operate within oncology pharmacies. These integrated solutions automate critical tasks such as liquid handling, dilution, and labeling under sterile conditions. By doing so, they not only reduce dosing errors before medication administration but also improve inventory management and protect pharmacy staff from direct exposure to toxic cancer drugs.

Rising Cancer Rates Fueling Market Demand

A major factor propelling the automated chemotherapy preparation and infusion market is the growing incidence of cancer worldwide. Cancer encompasses a variety of diseases marked by uncontrolled cell growth and spread. As the global population ages, the likelihood of accumulating genetic mutations and prolonged exposure to cancer risk factors increases, contributing to higher cancer prevalence. Automated systems help deliver cancer care more safely and efficiently by reducing human error, limiting exposure to hazardous drugs, and streamlining oncology workflows. For example, in July 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported approximately 20.6 million new cancer cases globally, with nearly 10 million deaths in that year alone. Projections estimate that by 2050, annual cases could approach 35 million, further driving market demand for automated chemotherapy technologies.

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Leading Region in the Automated Chemotherapy Preparation and Infusion Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automated chemotherapy preparation and infusion market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a wide-ranging perspective on regional market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Automated Chemotherapy Preparation And Infusion Market Size To Reach $2.04Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.3% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 17, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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