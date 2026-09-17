MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Consent Orders Online Launches Assisted Consent Order Service, Giving Separating Couples Who Have Already Agreed Finances a Fixed-Fee Route SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consent Orders Online, a specialist online legal services brand operated by Online Legal Services Limited, has launched its Assisted Consent Order Service to help separating and divorcing couples in England and Wales turn an already-agreed financial settlement into a legally binding consent order without paying for a full solicitor-led negotiation.The new service is designed specifically for couples who do not need help agreeing terms - they have already worked out how to divide their finances between themselves, informally or through mediation - but still need the agreement drafted correctly and approved by the court to be enforceable. Without a consent order, an informal financial agreement reached on divorce is not legally binding, leaving both parties exposed to future claims.Many couples in this position are reluctant to instruct solicitors in the traditional way, since professional conduct rules prevent a solicitor from acting for both parties where their interests conflict, meaning each side would typically need separate representation even though they have already reached agreement between themselves. Consent Orders Online's service is designed to let couples deal with the process collaboratively, working together with the same paralegal team rather than being pushed into two separate, adversarial instructions.Under the fixed fee of £399 inc. VAT, Consent Orders Online's paralegal team manages the process end to end while a solicitor drafts the order itself. The service includes:A consent order drafted by a solicitor as part of the fixed fee; preparation and submission of Form A, the court application for a financial order; up to 30 minutes of support completing the Statement of Information (Form D81); support for both parties by email throughout the process; and filing of the application at court on the couple's behalf.Orders are typically drafted within 21 working days. Couples who need to move faster can upgrade to a Fast Track option, priced at £599 inc. VAT, which reduces the drafting turnaround to 7 working days. Cases involving pension sharing fall outside the fixed-fee scope and are directed to the company's solicitor-managed service instead."Most couples who come to us at this stage have already done the hard part - they've agreed how to split their finances and just need it made official," said Mark Keenan, founder and CEO of Online Legal Services Limited, which operates Consent Orders Online, Divorce-Online and OLS Solicitors. "Going back to a traditional solicitor for that alone can be disproportionately expensive, and conflict of interest rules mean couples often end up paying for two separate solicitors just to formalise something they've already agreed. This service gives them a fixed, transparent fee for exactly the work they need - a solicitor-drafted order, filed at court, handled collaboratively - without paying for negotiation they don't need."The launch positions Consent Orders Online's fixed £399 fee against comparable assisted consent order services in the market, which the company says can run to £1,500 inc. VAT or more when split between both parties, plus the separate £62 court fee.There is no online self-service option for this product; couples start by calling Consent Orders Online or requesting a callback through the company's website, after which the paralegal team gathers settlement details and begins preparing the order.Consent Orders Online's Assisted Consent Order Service is available now to couples across England and Wales.About Consent Orders OnlineConsent Orders Online is a fixed-fee online legal services brand specialising in financial consent orders for divorcing and separating couples in England and Wales. It is operated by Online Legal Services Limited, the Swindon-based company behind Divorce-Online and OLS Solicitors, which together provide fixed-fee online divorce and family law services.

Mark Keenan

Consent Orders online

+44 7921 619770

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Consent Orders Online Launches Assisted Consent Order Service News Provided By Online Legal Services Limited September 17, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional



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