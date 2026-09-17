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Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Extends Sincere Greetings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday, Lauds His Nation-Building Vision
(MENAFN- Liker Series) NEW DELHI: Marking the auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has conveyed his warmest greetings and profound appreciation for the Prime Minister's dedicated service to the nation.
Commending the transformative governance and path-breaking reforms spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon noted that his visionary leadership has consistently elevated India’s economic resilience, technological advancement, and international prestige. He emphasized that the Prime Minister's relentless pursuit of inclusive growth and welfare for all sections of society continues to inspire millions.
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon further highlighted that under PM Modi’s dynamic stewardship, India has emerged as a confident and assertive global leader, championing the values of peace, progress, and global cooperation. Concluding his message, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon offered his best wishes for the Prime Minister's good health, longevity, and continued success in fulfilling the dream of a developed and self-reliant nation.
Commending the transformative governance and path-breaking reforms spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon noted that his visionary leadership has consistently elevated India’s economic resilience, technological advancement, and international prestige. He emphasized that the Prime Minister's relentless pursuit of inclusive growth and welfare for all sections of society continues to inspire millions.
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon further highlighted that under PM Modi’s dynamic stewardship, India has emerged as a confident and assertive global leader, championing the values of peace, progress, and global cooperation. Concluding his message, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon offered his best wishes for the Prime Minister's good health, longevity, and continued success in fulfilling the dream of a developed and self-reliant nation.
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