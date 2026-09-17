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InterContinental Abu Dhabi Highlights the Strategic Importance of ATM 2026 in Driving Regional and Global Tourism Growth
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Dubai, UAE: Sayed Tayoun, General Manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, has highlighted the strategic importance of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 in strengthening the region’s position as a leading global tourism hub and accelerating collaboration across the international travel and hospitality industry.
Tayoun said to Gulf Tourism News that ATM continues to provide a vital platform connecting leading hotels, destinations, airlines, travel companies, tourism authorities and industry professionals from across the world, creating new opportunities for partnerships, business development and the exchange of insights into the rapidly evolving global travel landscape.
“Arabian Travel Market has become an important meeting point for the global travel and hospitality community, bringing together the people and organisations shaping the future of tourism. Its presence in Dubai reflects the UAE’s growing role as a global gateway for international travellers and a catalyst for tourism growth across the region,” said Tayoun.
He added that the importance of ATM extends beyond business networking, as the event provides the industry with an opportunity to identify emerging travel trends, understand changing guest expectations and develop new tourism products and experiences that respond to increasingly diverse international markets.
“The travel industry is entering an era defined by experience, connectivity and collaboration. Today’s traveller is looking for more than accommodation; they are seeking authentic experiences, distinctive destinations, seamless connectivity and a high level of personalised hospitality. Events such as ATM enable the industry to exchange ideas and develop partnerships that respond to these changing expectations,” Tayoun said.
According to Tayoun, the continued expansion of tourism across the UAE and the wider Gulf region demonstrates the strength of the region’s tourism ecosystem, supported by world-class infrastructure, international air connectivity, diversified hospitality offerings and an increasingly sophisticated portfolio of leisure, business, cultural and MICE experiences.
He stressed that Abu Dhabi is particularly well positioned to benefit from the continued growth of regional and international travel, with its combination of cultural attractions, leisure experiences, business infrastructure, major events and premium hospitality offerings.
“Abu Dhabi has established itself as a destination capable of offering international visitors a compelling combination of culture, leisure, business and exceptional hospitality. For hotels operating in the capital, ATM is an important opportunity to engage directly with key travel partners and international markets and to showcase the diversity and quality of the Abu Dhabi hospitality experience,” Tayoun noted.
He also emphasised the growing importance of regional tourism, particularly travel between GCC markets, alongside the continued expansion of international visitor flows.
“Regional tourism and international tourism are increasingly interconnected. Stronger cooperation between destinations, airlines, hotels and travel companies can create integrated travel experiences and encourage visitors to explore several destinations within the region. This creates opportunities not only for individual markets, but for the Gulf tourism industry as a whole,” he said.
Tayoun noted that InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi remain committed to strengthening relationships with travel partners and positioning Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for both international visitors and GCC travellers.
“For us at InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, participation in the wider ATM environment is about strengthening relationships, understanding our partners’ markets and continuing to position Abu Dhabi as a destination of choice for discerning travellers. We look forward to building new partnerships and contributing to the continued growth of tourism in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region,” Tayoun concluded.
Tayoun said to Gulf Tourism News that ATM continues to provide a vital platform connecting leading hotels, destinations, airlines, travel companies, tourism authorities and industry professionals from across the world, creating new opportunities for partnerships, business development and the exchange of insights into the rapidly evolving global travel landscape.
“Arabian Travel Market has become an important meeting point for the global travel and hospitality community, bringing together the people and organisations shaping the future of tourism. Its presence in Dubai reflects the UAE’s growing role as a global gateway for international travellers and a catalyst for tourism growth across the region,” said Tayoun.
He added that the importance of ATM extends beyond business networking, as the event provides the industry with an opportunity to identify emerging travel trends, understand changing guest expectations and develop new tourism products and experiences that respond to increasingly diverse international markets.
“The travel industry is entering an era defined by experience, connectivity and collaboration. Today’s traveller is looking for more than accommodation; they are seeking authentic experiences, distinctive destinations, seamless connectivity and a high level of personalised hospitality. Events such as ATM enable the industry to exchange ideas and develop partnerships that respond to these changing expectations,” Tayoun said.
According to Tayoun, the continued expansion of tourism across the UAE and the wider Gulf region demonstrates the strength of the region’s tourism ecosystem, supported by world-class infrastructure, international air connectivity, diversified hospitality offerings and an increasingly sophisticated portfolio of leisure, business, cultural and MICE experiences.
He stressed that Abu Dhabi is particularly well positioned to benefit from the continued growth of regional and international travel, with its combination of cultural attractions, leisure experiences, business infrastructure, major events and premium hospitality offerings.
“Abu Dhabi has established itself as a destination capable of offering international visitors a compelling combination of culture, leisure, business and exceptional hospitality. For hotels operating in the capital, ATM is an important opportunity to engage directly with key travel partners and international markets and to showcase the diversity and quality of the Abu Dhabi hospitality experience,” Tayoun noted.
He also emphasised the growing importance of regional tourism, particularly travel between GCC markets, alongside the continued expansion of international visitor flows.
“Regional tourism and international tourism are increasingly interconnected. Stronger cooperation between destinations, airlines, hotels and travel companies can create integrated travel experiences and encourage visitors to explore several destinations within the region. This creates opportunities not only for individual markets, but for the Gulf tourism industry as a whole,” he said.
Tayoun noted that InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi remain committed to strengthening relationships with travel partners and positioning Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for both international visitors and GCC travellers.
“For us at InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, participation in the wider ATM environment is about strengthening relationships, understanding our partners’ markets and continuing to position Abu Dhabi as a destination of choice for discerning travellers. We look forward to building new partnerships and contributing to the continued growth of tourism in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region,” Tayoun concluded.
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