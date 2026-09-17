Nepal Remains Open To Tourists Despite Recent Floods: Envoy

"Nepal is resilient, and Nepal remains open,” the ambassador said while speaking as a special guest at the inaugural ceremony of the 13th Asian Tourism Fair (ATF) in Dhaka on September 17.

He highlighted the resilience of Nepal's tourism sector in the wake of the recent flash floods and encouraged tourists to continue visiting the Himalayan country.

The ambassador also underscored the need to strengthen tourism cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh and promote greater people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

A 10-member delegation comprising representatives of Nepali tour operators and travel agencies is participating in the three-day 13th ATF, being held in Dhaka from 17 to 19 September.

The tourism fair brings together tourism stakeholders from Bangladesh and other Asian countries to promote destinations, travel products, and greater regional tourism cooperation.

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