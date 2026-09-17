Pan-African Parliament President Meets Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister To Strengthen Parliamentary And Diplomatic Cooperation

The President of the Pan-African Parliament, H.E. Dr. Fateh Boutbig, and his delegation were received today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan by H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss prospects for enhanced cooperation between the Pan-African Parliament and the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as broader avenues for strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and African countries.

The leaders commended the strong and growing relations between Azerbaijan and several African states, with particular recognition of the longstanding ties between Azerbaijan and Algeria. Discussions also highlighted the importance of continued engagement between African and Azerbaijani institutions in support of peace, development and international cooperation.

Minister Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan's development efforts and its experience as a relatively young independent state that has faced conflict and significant destruction along its borders. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to peace, stability and development, with the objective of ensuring the well-being and prosperity of its people.

On his part, H.E. Dr. Boutbig expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the delegation. He underscored that the engagement between the Pan-African Parliament and Azerbaijan forms part of parliamentary diplomacy, which complements traditional diplomatic efforts and contributes to comprehensive development, peace and stability.

The President emphasized that the major challenges facing the international community require sustained dialogue, cooperation and communication among states and parliamentary institutions. He further highlighted the importance of supporting Africa's longstanding aspiration for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council through the successful implementation of comprehensive reforms of the United Nations system.

H.E. Dr. Boutbig noted that Azerbaijan remains an important partner and occupies a distinctive position in international affairs. He expressed the Pan-African Parliament's commitment to deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan and strengthening parliamentary engagement in pursuit of shared priorities, including peace, sustainable development, multilateralism and international cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).