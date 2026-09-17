Investing In Fitness And Welfare

Sporting facilities play an important role in promoting physical fitness, resilience, team spirit and operational readiness among military personnel. This was reaffirmed as the Kenya Air Force (KAF) Commander, Major General Bernard Waliaula, commissioned the renovated Moi Air Base (MAB) Swimming Pool on 16 September 2026.

Established in 1942 during the Royal Air Force era, the facility has served generations of military personnel for more than eight decades. Its renovation restores functionality, enhances safety and provides a modern facility to support training, fitness and welfare.

Speaking during the commissioning, Major General Waliaula emphasised that infrastructure is a critical enabler of military capability, noting that modernisation must extend beyond platforms and equipment to facilities that support personnel development and readiness. He highlighted swimming as an important contributor to endurance, resilience and water confidence.“The facility will also support joint training by personnel from the Kenya Army and Kenya Navy, enhancing interoperability and cohesion,” he added.

The Commander appreciated the support of Defence Headquarters and commended the MAB leadership, Chief of Infrastructure and project team for their professionalism in delivering the renovation. He urged users to observe safety requirements, maintain cleanliness and uphold responsible stewardship to ensure the facility remains functional and delivers sustained value.

The Base Commander MAB, Brigadier Herbert Wafula, expressed appreciation for the continued support from KAF Headquarters, noting that the renovation demonstrates the Commander KAF's commitment to improving the training, welfare and working environment of personnel.

The commissioning marks another step in strengthening the Kenya Air Force's infrastructure and ensuring that personnel remain fit, resilient and ready to meet operational demands.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.