Kenya: Embracing Technology To Enhance Maritime Domain Awareness

The maritime security environment is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancement and the emergence of increasingly complex threats above, on and beneath the sea. Maintaining effective maritime domain awareness therefore requires continuous investment in modern surveillance, detection and response capabilities.

Against this evolving security landscape, the Kenya Navy hosted representatives from M/S SAAB, a Swedish defence and security company specialising in advanced surveillance and defence technologies, for a courtesy call on the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, at the Kenya Navy Headquarters.

The engagement provided a platform to explore emerging technologies and naval capabilities that could strengthen maritime surveillance, coastal security and the detection of evolving threats within the maritime domain.

During the engagement, SAAB presented its portfolio of naval technologies, including advanced maritime surveillance and coastal radar systems designed to enhance situational awareness and support timely detection and tracking of activities at sea.

The presentation also highlighted 3D radar and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) capable of detecting, tracking and supporting responses to emerging aerial threats, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), within the maritime operating environment.

Underwater domain awareness also featured prominently, with SAAB showcasing advanced sensors and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) capable of supporting surveillance beneath the surface. Such technologies provide enhanced visibility across the underwater domain and strengthen the ability to detect and monitor activities that may affect maritime security.

The engagement highlighted the growing role of technology, innovation and strategic partnerships in building resilient maritime security capabilities. For the Kenya Navy, leveraging emerging technologies remains critical to enhancing maritime domain awareness, strengthening operational readiness and safeguarding Kenya's territorial waters and wider maritime interests.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.