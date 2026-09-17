SABAH.HUB Eyes To Multiply Venture Financing In Azerbaijan - CEO (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The SABAH aims to significantly increase the volume of venture funding per capita in Azerbaijan, CEO at the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), Rahim Bayramli, told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the "Baku ID 2026" innovation festival held at the SABAH innovation campus.

According to him, the volume of venture capital in Azerbaijan is still insufficient.

"We recognize that there is still not enough venture capital in Azerbaijan. We are working on this, expanding our funds, establishing new ones, and aiming to significantly increase per capita venture funding in the country," Bayramli noted.

The CEO said that SABAH contributes to the development of the innovation ecosystem in 3 key areas: human capital development, infrastructure development, and increasing access to capital.

He pointed out that the SABAH Studio project operates to address the need for greater access to capital. Through this project, SABAH often partners with startups, working alongside the founders to foster their growth.

"In many instances, we join these projects as partners, working shoulder-to-shoulder with the founders to bring new initiatives to life. We currently have 10 such projects," he also said.

Bayramli added that Azerbaijan is the primary market for SABAH regarding the development of startups. The plan is for startups to first test their products in the domestic market before expanding into foreign markets.

"Azerbaijan is always our home market. You start here, test your product here, and determine whether it's really needed by people and provides value. Only then comes the export phase-that is, entering new markets," the CEO emphasized.

According to him, the foreign markets of primary interest to SABAH are the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia. In the long term, countries in the Middle East and North Africa are also being considered as potential markets.

Bayramli noted that SABAH's Nexus project supports Azerbaijani startups in accessing regional markets, as well as assisting foreign startups in entering the Azerbaijani market.

"The primary goal of Nexus is to support startups in Azerbaijan in expanding into other regional markets and to create a 'soft landing' platform-facilitating smooth market entry-for companies from other markets interested in Azerbaijan. We are currently working primarily with Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and other countries," he noted.

The CEO also highlighted that expanding the SABAH project is one of the key objectives for the upcoming period.

"Today, we have inaugurated only the first phase. This phase covers an area of ​​20,000 square meters and 5 hectares. In total, the SABAH project will span 125,000 square meters and 20 hectares. We aim to consolidate Azerbaijan's ecosystem here and establish all regional connections from this location," Bayramli announced.

SABAH is a leading incubation, acceleration, and innovation center operating within Azerbaijan's innovation and technology ecosystem. The main goal of the center is to support startups, innovative projects, and young entrepreneurs, create conditions for their development, and promote a culture of innovation in the country.