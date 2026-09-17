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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Inspect Conservation Works At Pir Omar Sultan Shrine In Shamakhi
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. On September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the conservation works carried out at the Pir Omar Sultan shrine in Shamakhi.
This was reported by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
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