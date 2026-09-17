Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Set For Growth Through 2034 As Biologics, Precision Medicine And Pipeline Innovation Reshape The Competitive Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising diagnoses are boosting biologics and targeted oral drugs, while biosimilars expand access and cell and gene therapies create opportunities in refractory disease and Asia-Pacific.

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 254.60 Billion by 2034

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market was valued at approximately USD 132.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 254.60 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, increasing use of biologics and targeted oral therapies, broader access to biosimilars, and sustained pharmaceutical investment in immunology research.

Autoimmune disease treatment continues to shift from broad immunosuppressive products toward mechanism-specific biologics, oral small molecules, and emerging cell- and gene-based therapies. Regulatory approvals and indication expansions across rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology, and neurology are increasing the addressable patient population and creating new commercial opportunities for established manufacturers and biotechnology companies.

Key Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Findings



Biologics led the market by drug modality, accounting for 66% of global revenue in 2025.

Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors represented the largest drug class, with a 29% market share in 2025.

Subcutaneous products dominated the route-of-administration category, capturing 54% of the market in 2025.

Rheumatoid arthritis was the leading disease segment, accounting for 34% of global revenue in 2025.

North America held the largest regional share at 44% in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2034.

Market Growth Drivers

The expanding diagnosed patient population remains a primary driver of the autoimmune disease therapeutics market. More than 80 autoimmune conditions are recognized, collectively affecting an estimated 5% to 9% of the global population. Improved diagnostic capabilities, greater disease awareness, expanded specialist access, and increasing treatment initiation are supporting long-term demand for advanced therapies.

Biologic and targeted oral treatments are also generating substantial market momentum. Interleukin inhibitors and Janus kinase inhibitors are gaining wider use across multiple indications, while label expansions enable manufacturers to extend the commercial value of established products. Leading immunology franchises include AbbVie's Skyrizi and Rinvoq, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Novartis' Cosentyx, UCB's Bimzelx, Pfizer's Litfulo, and GSK's Benlysta.

Pipeline development is increasingly focused on B-cell depletion, CAR-T cell therapy, precision immunology, and other advanced treatment platforms for refractory systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, and related conditions. Programs from Roche, Novartis, and emerging biotechnology developers could establish new therapeutic options for patients who do not respond adequately to conventional treatment.

Biosimilar competition is another important market factor. The growing availability of alternatives to legacy TNF inhibitors, including adalimumab products, is reducing costs and expanding patient access. Although biosimilars place pricing pressure on originator brands, they can increase treatment volumes and encourage manufacturers to invest in differentiated mechanisms, improved delivery systems, and new indications.

Segment Analysis

Biologics accounted for 66% of the autoimmune disease therapeutics market in 2025. The segment benefits from broad clinical adoption of monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins across rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other indications. Established TNF, IL-17, IL-23, and BAFF-targeted products support the segment's leadership, while biosimilar launches are extending access in developed and emerging markets.

TNF inhibitors led the drug-class category with a 29% share in 2025. Adalimumab, etanercept, infliximab, and certolizumab remain widely used across rheumatology and gastroenterology. Interleukin inhibitors are expected to deliver strong growth as IL-17 and IL-23 products gain indications and prescribing share. JAK inhibitors are also expanding across dermatologic and rheumatologic disorders, although class-specific safety warnings may influence treatment selection.

The market is further segmented by route of administration into oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and other delivery methods. Subcutaneous administration held a 54% share in 2025, supported by self-administration, autoinjector availability, and the extensive use of injectable biologics. By disease type, rheumatoid arthritis led with a 34% share, followed by psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune conditions.

Regional Outlook

North America generated 44% of global autoimmune disease therapeutics market revenue in 2025. Its leadership is supported by advanced clinical research infrastructure, strong specialist networks, broad use of biologics, established reimbursement systems, and a significant concentration of global immunology manufacturers. Rapid adoption of new indications and continued pipeline investment in lupus and multiple sclerosis are expected to reinforce the region's position.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market. Rising diagnosis rates, healthcare infrastructure investment, wider insurance coverage, increasing biologic adoption, and expanding biosimilar manufacturing are supporting growth across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Europe remains a major market, benefiting from established regulatory systems, strong public healthcare networks, and growing adoption of biosimilars and next-generation interleukin inhibitors.

Competitive Landscape

The autoimmune disease therapeutics market is moderately concentrated. Major participants compete through portfolio breadth, clinical differentiation, indication expansion, licensing agreements, acquisitions, patient-support programs, and advanced delivery technology. Pipeline depth in cell-based therapies, gene-based therapies, B-cell-targeted agents, and next-generation oral products is becoming an increasingly important competitive advantage.

Leading companies include:



AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novartis

Roche

Amgen

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb

UCB

Sanofi

GSK

Biogen

Takeda Merck KGaA

Recent Market Developments

In 2026, AbbVie increased its full-year revenue outlook for Skyrizi and Rinvoq to approximately USD 21.6 billion and USD 10.2 billion, respectively. The company also submitted regulatory applications seeking expanded use of Rinvoq in vitiligo and alopecia areata, strengthening its position across immunology and medical dermatology.

In April 2026, Roche submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application for Gazyva, also known as obinutuzumab, in systemic lupus erythematosus. The submission supports Roche's strategy to expand its B-cell-depletion portfolio and increase its presence in autoimmune disease treatment.

Market Outlook

High treatment costs, reimbursement restrictions, variable patient response, regulatory complexity, and safety concerns associated with certain drug classes may moderate market expansion. Diagnostic delays also remain a barrier, particularly for complex systemic conditions. Nevertheless, the convergence of increasing disease prevalence, biologic innovation, targeted oral therapy adoption, biosimilar penetration, and advanced cell-based research is expected to sustain robust growth through 2034.

The autoimmune disease therapeutics market is segmented by drug modality, drug class, route of administration, disease type, end user, and geography. Primary end users include hospitals and specialty clinics, while the geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumptions

2. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

3. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Global Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders

3.1.2 Expansion of Biologic and Targeted Oral Therapies

3.1.3 Accelerating Regulatory Approvals and Label Expansions

3.1.4 Emergence of Cell-Based and Gene-Based Therapies

3.2 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 High Cost of Biologic and Targeted Oral Therapies

3.2.2 Biosimilar and Generic Competitive Pressure

3.2.3 Safety, Diagnostic, and Regulatory Complexity

3.3 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Cell-Based and Gene-Based Therapy Scale-Up

3.3.2 Emerging-Market and Biosimilar Access Expansion

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Assessment

7.1 By Drug Modality

7.1.1 Small Molecules

7.1.2 Biologics

7.1.3 Cell-Based Therapies

7.1.4 Gene-Based Therapies

7.1.5 Others

7.2 By Drug Class

7.2.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors

7.2.2 Interleukin (IL) Inhibitors

7.2.3 B-cell Inhibitors

7.2.4 Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors

7.2.5 Others

7.3 By Route of Administration

7.3.1 Oral

7.3.2 Intravenous (IV)

7.3.3 Subcutaneous

7.3.4 Others

7.4 By Disease Type

7.4.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

7.4.2 Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)

7.4.3 Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

7.4.4 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

7.4.5 Others

7.5 By End-Users

7.5.1 Hospitals

7.5.2 Specialty Clinics

7.5.3 Others

7.6 By Geography

7.6.1 North America

7.6.1.1 United States Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.1.2 Canada Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.1.3 Mexico Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2 Europe

7.6.2.1 Germany Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.2 United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.3 France Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.4 Italy Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.5 Spain Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.2.6 Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3 Asia-Pacific

7.6.3.1 China Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.2 Japan Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.3 India Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.4 Australia Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.5 South Korea Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4 Rest of World

7.6.4.1 Middle East Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4.2 Africa Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.6.4.3 South America Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Concentration and Structure

8.2 Competitive Positioning and Market Share Analysis (Premium Offering)

9. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 AbbVie Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Service Portfolio

10.1.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.2 Johnson & Johnson

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Snapshot

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Product Portfolio

10.2.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.3 Novartis AG

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Snapshot

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Product Portfolio

10.3.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Snapshot

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Product Portfolio

10.4.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.5 Sanofi

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Snapshot

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Product Portfolio

10.5.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.6 Amgen Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Snapshot

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Product Portfolio

10.6.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.7 UCB S.A.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Snapshot

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Product Portfolio

10.7.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.8 Pfizer

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Snapshot

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Product Portfolio

10.8.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.9 GSK plc

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Snapshot

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Product Portfolio

10.9.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.10 Eli Lilly and Company

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Company Snapshot

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Product Portfolio

10.10.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

For illustrative purposes, only the top 10 companies are listed in the Table of Contents. The report may include analysis and references to additional companies where relevant to the market assessment.

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer and Contact Us

List of Tables

Table 1: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global (2023-2034)

Table 2: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Drug Modality (2023-2034)

Table 3: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Drug Class (2023-2034)

Table 4: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Route of Administration (2023-2034)

Table 5: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Disease Type (2023-2034)

Table 6: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Table 7: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Table 8: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in North America (2023-2034)

Table 9: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Table 10: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Table 11: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Table 12: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Table 13: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Table 14: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Table 15: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in France (2023-2034)

Table 16: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Table 17: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Table 18: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Table 19: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 20: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in China (2023-2034)

Table 21: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Table 22: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in India (2023-2034)

Table 23: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Table 24: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Table 25: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 26: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Table 27: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Table 28: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Table 29: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in South America (2023-2034)

Table 30: Competitive Landscape

Table 31: Startup Funding and Investment Trends

List of Figures

Figure 1: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Drivers

Figure 2: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Restraints

Figure 3: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Opportunities

Figure 4: Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

Figure 5: Regulatory Analysis (US, EU, Japan, China)

Figure 6: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7: Competitive Analysis

Figure 8: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global (2023-2034)

Figure 9: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Drug Modality (2023-2034)

Figure 10: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Drug Class (2023-2034)

Figure 11: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Route of Administration (2023-2034)

Figure 12: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Disease Type (2023-2034)

Figure 13: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Figure 14: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Figure 15: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in North America (2023-2034)

Figure 16: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Figure 17: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Figure 18: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Figure 19: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 20: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Figure 21: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Figure 22: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in France (2023-2034)

Figure 23: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Figure 24: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Figure 25: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 26: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 27: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in China (2023-2034)

Figure 28: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Figure 29: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in India (2023-2034)

Figure 30: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Figure 31: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Figure 32: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 33: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Figure 34: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Figure 35: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Figure 36: Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market in South America (2023-2034)

Figure 37: Competitive Landscape

Figure 38: Startup Funding and Investment Trends

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novartis

Roche

Amgen

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb

UCB Sanofi

For more information about this report visit

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