Anti-GBM Market Outlook To 2036: Evolving Epidemiology, Diagnostic Advances And Emerging Therapies Create New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earlier diagnosis and high unmet need are creating opportunities for targeted therapies that rapidly clear antibodies, curb complement injury and improve renal recovery.

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane (Anti-GBM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane (Anti-GBM) Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2036

The "Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane (Anti-GBM) Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of the anti-GBM disease market across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan. The analysis covers historical and forecast epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, market access, competitive dynamics and commercial opportunities from 2022 to 2036.

Anti-GBM disease is an ultra-rare, rapidly progressive autoimmune small-vessel vasculitis associated with severe renal and pulmonary injury. The kidneys are affected in approximately 90% of patients, while pulmonary involvement occurs in about 60%. Reported annual incidence generally ranges from 0.5 to 1.8 cases per million people, although estimates vary because of limited population-level evidence and the disease's rarity.

Anti-GBM Disease Epidemiology and Diagnosis

Anti-GBM disease demonstrates a bimodal age distribution, with incidence peaks in younger adults and people in their sixth or seventh decade. It can occur at any age, but pediatric disease is exceptionally rare. Epidemiological findings differ among studies because available evidence is frequently derived from single-center biopsy or serology cohorts.

Diagnostic evaluation combines clinical assessment, anti-GBM antibody testing and kidney biopsy. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing is widely used to detect circulating anti-GBM antibodies, while linear immunoglobulin G deposition along the glomerular basement membrane on immunofluorescence supports the diagnosis. Serum creatinine, urinalysis, proteinuria assessment and pulmonary imaging help determine disease severity and organ involvement.

Greater use of serological testing, kidney biopsy and advanced renal diagnostics has improved detection. Nevertheless, delayed diagnosis remains a major challenge because anti-GBM disease can progress quickly to severe kidney impairment, pulmonary hemorrhage, end-stage renal disease or death.

Current Anti-GBM Disease Treatment Landscape

Current treatment focuses on rapidly removing circulating pathogenic antibodies, suppressing autoimmune activity and preserving renal and pulmonary function. Plasma exchange, high-dose corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide remain the foundation of standard care. Rituximab may be considered for refractory disease or when cyclophosphamide is unsuitable.

Patients with advanced renal involvement may require dialysis, while those experiencing severe pulmonary hemorrhage can need oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation. Renal transplantation may be considered for selected patients after sustained antibody clearance. Despite intensive treatment, renal recovery is limited among many patients who are dialysis-dependent at presentation.

Anti-GBM Disease Market Drivers



Persistent unmet need arising from rapid disease progression, high morbidity and poor renal outcomes

Improved use of anti-GBM antibody testing, kidney biopsy and renal diagnostic technologies

Growing research into pathogenic immunoglobulin G antibodies, complement activation and immune-mediated tissue injury

Increasing interest in targeted therapies that could supplement or replace broad immunosuppression Demand for treatments capable of improving renal recovery and reducing progression to long-term dialysis

The United States is expected to remain a leading anti-GBM disease market because of its advanced nephrology infrastructure, diagnostic capabilities and access to plasma exchange procedures and biologic therapies. Market development across the 7MM will also depend on clinical evidence, treatment pricing, reimbursement policies, physician adoption and the availability of disease-specific therapies.

Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The anti-GBM disease pipeline includes investigational antibody-directed, complement-targeted and immune-modulating approaches. Veverimer, an oral, non-absorbed hydrochloric acid binder being developed by Renibus Therapeutics, is under investigation for its potential to reduce renal ammoniagenesis and subsequent complement activation associated with kidney injury. The US Food and Drug Administration granted veverimer Orphan Drug Designation for anti-GBM disease in May 2025.

Imlifidase represented an investigational approach designed to cleave immunoglobulin G antibodies rapidly. However, Hansa Biopharma discontinued the long-term follow-up phase of the Phase III GOOD-IDES-02 study after the core trial did not meet its primary endpoint. According to the company's January 2026 corporate presentation, detailed findings were expected to be presented at a medical congress during 2026.

Other strategies under evaluation include rituximab, complement inhibitors and additional immunoglobulin G-directed therapies. Future adoption will depend on evidence demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in renal recovery, safety, disease control and progression to end-stage renal disease compared with conventional treatment. No therapy is currently approved by the FDA specifically for anti-GBM disease.

Key Unmet Needs in Anti-GBM Disease



Targeted, disease-specific therapies supported by robust clinical evidence

Earlier diagnosis and faster treatment initiation

Improved renal recovery in patients with severe disease or dialysis dependence

Standardized treatment protocols and larger multicenter studies

Rapid and accessible diagnostic technologies Validated biomarkers for prognosis, treatment selection and response monitoring

Market Access, Pricing and Drug Uptake

Plasma exchange, corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide are expected to retain substantial use through 2036 because of their established roles in acute disease management. Supportive interventions, including dialysis and respiratory care, will also remain essential for patients with advanced renal or pulmonary involvement.

Adoption of emerging anti-GBM disease therapies will be influenced by efficacy, safety, administration requirements, treatment timing, addressable patient population and comparative value. Pricing and reimbursement decisions will be particularly important in this ultra-rare indication, where clinical development costs and small patient populations may result in high treatment prices. The report evaluates country-specific access, reimbursement, analogue pricing, cost-effectiveness and potential affordability programs.

Report Coverage and Strategic Insights

The report provides epidemiology-based, bottom-up forecasting and an 11-year outlook for the anti-GBM disease therapeutics market. It assesses diagnosed patient populations, treatment algorithms, therapy-specific market shares, peak patient share, drug uptake, sales potential and geographic market opportunities.

Competitive analysis includes company profiles, clinical development activity, mechanisms of action, trial findings, regulatory milestones, patents, collaborations and strategic partnerships. The report also incorporates perspectives from more than 10 key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts to validate epidemiology, treatment patterns, prescribing behavior, accessibility challenges and emerging therapy adoption.

SWOT and conjoint analyses evaluate the anti-GBM disease market and pipeline according to clinical efficacy, safety, route and frequency of administration, order of entry, probability of success and addressable patient population. These findings support evidence-based decisions regarding clinical development, market access, portfolio prioritization and commercialization strategy.

Reasons to Access the Report



Assess anti-GBM disease epidemiology and patient burden across the 7MM

Understand current treatment practices and evolving therapeutic algorithms

Evaluate pipeline assets, emerging mechanisms and competitive positioning

Identify unmet needs and high-value market opportunities through 2036

Analyze drug pricing, reimbursement, adoption and peak patient share

Support clinical development, market entry and launch planning

Incorporate expert perspectives into investment and portfolio decisions Access artificial intelligence-enabled analysis that converts complex market datasets into actionable insights

Overall, the anti-GBM disease market remains highly underserved. Earlier diagnosis, targeted antibody removal, complement modulation and precision immunotherapy could reshape treatment over the forecast period. However, future market growth will depend on successful clinical development, stronger multicenter evidence, measurable improvements in renal outcomes and sustainable access to novel therapies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane (Anti-GBM) Disease

6. Anti-GBM Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of Anti-GBM Disease By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of Anti-GBM Disease By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Anti-GBM

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Risk Factors and Causes of Anti-GBM disease

7.3. Signs and symptoms of Anti-GBM disease

7.4. Pathophysiology of Anti-GBM disease

7.5. Clinical manifestations of Anti-GBM disease

7.6. Complications of Anti-GBM disease

7.7. Diagnosis of Anti-GBM disease

7.8. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.9. Differential Diagnosis

7.9.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.9.2. Diagnostic guideline by KDIGO

7.9.3. KDIGO diagnostic guideline for Kidney biopsy

8. Treatment and Guidelines

8.1. KDIGO Treatment Algorithm of Anti-GBM disease

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Anti-GBM Disease

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

9.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the 7MM

9.3. The US

9.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the US

9.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the US

9.3.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the US

9.3.4. Total Treated Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the US

9.4. EU4 and the UK

9.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in EU4 and the UK

9.4.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in EU4 and the UK

9.4.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in EU4 and the UK

9.4.4. Total Treated Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in EU4 and the UK

9.5. Japan

9.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the Japan

9.5.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the Japan

9.5.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the Japan

9.5.4. Total Treated Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the Japan

10. Patient Journey of Anti-GBM Disease

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies

11.2. Veverimer: Renibus Therapeutics

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst's View

To be continued in the report.

12. Anti-GBM Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook

12.3. Conjoint Analysis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Anti-GBM Disease in the 7MM

12.6. Market Size of Anti-GBM Disease by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Anti-GBM Disease in the United States

12.7.2. Market Size of Anti-GBM Disease by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Anti-GBM Disease in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Market Size of Anti-GBM Disease by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Anti-GBM Disease in Japan

12.9.2. Market Size of Anti-GBM Disease by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Anti-GBM Disease

14. SWOT Analysis of Anti-GBM Disease

15. KOL Views of Anti-GBM Disease

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Anti-GBM Disease Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables

Table 1: Summary of Anti-GBM disease, Market, Epidemiology, and Key Events (2022-2036)

Table 2: Total Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 3: Reference Range (Anti-GBM Antibody Test - Multiplex Flow Immunoassay) for All Ages:

Table 4: Chart for eGFR Stages

Table 5: Idefirix (Imlifidase/HMed-IdeS), 2021

Table 6: 7MM Anti-GBM Market Size in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 7: 7MM Anti-GBM Market Size by Therapies in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 8: Initial Treatment of Anti-GBM Disease

Table 9: Key HTA Decisions for NMOSD (as a reference for anti-GBM disease)

List of Figures

Figure 1: Epidemiology and Market Methodology

Figure 2: Understanding of how Anti-GBM disease happens

Figure 3: Understanding of how anti-GBM antibodies attach to capillary walls

Figure 4: Goodpasture syndrome

Figure 5: Causes of Anti-GBM disease

Figure 6: Risk factors of Goodpasture syndrome

Figure 7: The glomerular basement membrane of this glomerulus is brightly illuminated in yellow by the anti-GBM antibodies that are bound to it.

Figure 8: Left: Normal lung, with lots of air spaces. Right: The lung of a patient with lung hemorrhage, showing blood cells in the alveoli.

Figure 9: Major complications of Anti-GBM disease

Figure 10: Diagnostic algorithm of Anti-GBM disease

Figure 11: Hemorrhagic alveolitis. Chest X-ray: low-density-multiple opacities with gradient aspect, distributed in both lungs with a tendency to confluence, mainly distributed in the central portions

Figure 12: Total Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 13: Market Size of Anti-GBM disease in the 7MM, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 14: 7MM Market Size of Anti-GBM disease by Therapies in USD Million (2022-2036)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Renibus Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit

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