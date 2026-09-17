Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market Set For Growth Through 2036, Fueled By Rising Diagnoses, Expanding Patient Populations And Emerging Treatment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reliance on hormone replacement and no approved disease-modifying therapy create opportunities for immunomodulators, earlier detection and adherence solutions.

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hashimoto's Thyroiditis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market to Exceed USD 2 Billion Across the 7MM, with Continued Growth Forecast Through 2036

The Hashimoto's thyroiditis market exceeded USD 2 billion across the seven major markets (7MM)-the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan-in 2025. Supported by a substantial diagnosed patient population, sustained use of thyroid hormone replacement therapy, and demand for disease-modifying treatments, the market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2026 to 2036.

The United States remained the largest Hashimoto's thyroiditis market in 2025, generating more than USD 1 billion and accounting for approximately 55% of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM. More than 11 million diagnosed prevalent cases were recorded in the US, including approximately 9 million female and 2 million male patients. The country is expected to maintain its leading market position through 2036.

Across the 7MM, diagnosed prevalent Hashimoto's thyroiditis cases totaled approximately 20 million in 2025 and are forecast to increase over the coming years. EU4 and the UK reported around 4 million cases among people aged 35 and older, compared with approximately 2 million cases among those aged 18-34. Japan recorded approximately 950,000 euthyroid cases, 930,000 clinically hypothyroid cases, and nearly 180,000 subclinical hypothyroid cases.

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market Size and Forecast



7MM market size in 2025: More than USD 2 billion

United States market size in 2025: More than USD 1 billion

EU4 and UK market size in 2025: Nearly USD 600 million

Japan market size in 2025: More than USD 100 million Forecast CAGR from 2026 to 2036: 2.7%

The "Hashimoto's Thyroiditis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides an in-depth assessment of historical and forecast epidemiology, treatment practices, patient burden, therapy uptake, market share, revenue trends, and growth opportunities across the 7MM. The analysis covers the 2022-2036 period and evaluates the clinical, commercial, and competitive factors shaping the Hashimoto's thyroiditis therapeutics market.

Diagnosis and Current Treatment Landscape

Hashimoto's thyroiditis diagnosis integrates clinical findings, serological markers, and imaging studies. Elevated anti-thyroid peroxidase antibodies are an important disease marker, while ultrasound commonly identifies a heterogeneous, hypoechoic thyroid with characteristic micronodules. Histopathological or cytological evaluation may be used in selected cases to confirm the diagnosis or exclude malignancy.

Current management primarily focuses on correcting hypothyroidism rather than modifying the underlying autoimmune pathology. Levothyroxine (LT4) remains the standard of care and is generally administered at a weight-based dosage to normalize thyroid-stimulating hormone levels. Liothyronine may be considered for patients with persistent symptoms, while T4 and T3 combination therapy may be appropriate for selected individuals. Desiccated thyroid extract is used less frequently because of variability in hormone concentrations.

Stable patients may require monitoring, while surgery is generally reserved for severe compressive symptoms or suspected malignancy. Glucocorticoids are not routinely used because of their adverse-effect profile, although short-term treatment may be considered in specific clinical circumstances. Selenium and vitamin D supplementation continue to be evaluated, but clinical benefit varies according to deficiency status and individual patient factors.

Significant Unmet Need for Disease-Modifying Therapy

The Hashimoto's thyroiditis treatment landscape remains constrained by the absence of approved disease-modifying therapies that directly address autoimmune-mediated thyroid damage. Key unmet needs include earlier detection, improved adherence to long-term therapy, more individualized treatment approaches, and a stronger clinical development pipeline.



Absence of approved disease-modifying treatments

Limited therapies targeting autoimmune mechanisms

Need for improved early diagnosis and patient stratification

Persistent symptoms in some patients receiving standard therapy

Patient compliance and long-term treatment adherence challenges Limited late-stage pipeline activity

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

Isomyosamine (MYMD-1), developed by TNF Pharmaceuticals, is the principal identified pipeline candidate for Hashimoto's thyroiditis. The orally administered small molecule selectively inhibits overactivated tumor necrosis factor-alpha and is also reported to affect inflammatory pathways involving IL-6 and IL-17A. Its development strategy is intended to regulate autoimmune inflammation while preserving essential immune responses.

Preclinical findings suggest that MYMD-1 may reduce inflammatory activity and thyroid damage through suppression of Th1-mediated inflammation and cytokine release. The candidate also has reported anti-fibrotic and anti-proliferative properties. Oral administration could offer a practical advantage over conventional TNF-alpha inhibitors delivered by injection or infusion.

In August 2024, TNF Pharmaceuticals announced an active Investigational New Drug application for a Phase II clinical trial of MYMD-1 in Hashimoto's thyroiditis. As of early 2026, no clear public confirmation indicated that the Phase II study had begun. The program therefore remains in development, and its future market impact will depend on clinical efficacy, safety, regulatory progress, pricing, and patient selection.

If its clinical potential is validated, MYMD-1 could support a shift beyond thyroid hormone replacement toward treatment of the underlying autoimmune disease process. The limited pipeline also creates a substantial opportunity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing immunomodulatory therapies, precision medicine approaches, and orally administered small molecules.

Market Access, Reimbursement, and Drug Uptake

The report evaluates country-level market access, reimbursement, cost-effectiveness, patient affordability, public prescription drug programs, and potential payer requirements. Reimbursement decisions for future Hashimoto's thyroiditis therapies are expected to depend on clinical benefit, durability of response, safety, pricing, and the ability to reduce long-term disease burden.

Drug uptake analysis assesses anticipated launch timing, peak patient share, adoption barriers, therapy performance, addressable patient populations, and projected sales during 2026-2036. Emerging disease-modifying treatments may command increased interest if they demonstrate meaningful improvement over standard hormone replacement, particularly among patients with persistent symptoms or progressive autoimmune thyroid damage.

Expert Insights and Strategic Analysis

The research incorporates primary insights from more than 10 key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts across the covered markets. Contributors include physicians, researchers, professors, instructors, and postdoctoral specialists associated with institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Berkshire Medical Center, the University of Dusseldorf, and the Institute of Cell Biology and Neurobiology.

Expert perspectives were used to assess emerging therapies, treatment adherence, prescribing patterns, therapy switching, access barriers, epidemiology, and real-world clinical practice. The report also includes SWOT and attribute analyses evaluating therapy safety, efficacy, administration route, dosing frequency, market entry order, probability of success, and addressable patient population.

Report Coverage and Key Benefits



Hashimoto's thyroiditis epidemiology and patient population forecasts across the 7MM

Historical and forecast market size from 2022 to 2036

Current treatment practices and evolving therapeutic algorithms

Pipeline analysis and emerging drug profiles

Therapy uptake, peak patient share, and revenue projections

Country-level market access and reimbursement analysis

Competitive landscape, pricing trends, and analogue assessment

Unmet medical needs and market opportunity analysis

Expert opinions, patient journey insights, and treatment preferences SWOT and therapy attribute analysis

The Hashimoto's thyroiditis market outlook remains defined by a large and growing diagnosed population, continued reliance on levothyroxine, and the need for therapies capable of modifying autoimmune disease activity. With the United States leading revenue and patient share, and with limited pipeline competition, successful clinical development could create significant commercial opportunities across North America, Europe, and Japan through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036

4. Executive Summary

5. Key Events

6. Disease Background and Overview: Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Types of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

6.3. Etiology

6.4. Sign and Symptoms

6.5. Association between Hashimoto's Thyroiditis and Hypothyroidism

6.6. Correlation between Hashimoto's Thyroiditis and Papillary Thyroid Cancer

6.7. Pathogenesis

6.8. Histopathology

6.9. Diagnosis

6.9.1. Differential Diagnosis

6.9.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

6.9.3. Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations

6.10. Treatment

6.10.1. Treatment Algorithm

6.10.2. Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations

7. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings on Patient Burden in Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

8.2.1. Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

8.2.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

8.2.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

8.2.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

8.2.5. Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US

8.4.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US

8.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US

8.4.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US

8.4.5. Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan

8.6.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan

8.6.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan

8.6.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan

8.6.5. Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan

9. Patient Journey: Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

10. Pipeline Therapies: Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

10.1. Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs

10.2. Isomyosamine (MYMD-1): TNF Pharmaceuticals

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.3. Clinical Trials Information

10.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.2.5. Analyst's Views

To be continued in the report.

11. Hashimoto's Thyroiditis: 7MM Market Analysis

11.1. Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market Key Findings and Insights

11.2. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

11.2.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

11.2.2. Pricing Trends

11.2.3. Analogue Assessment

11.2.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptake

11.3. Market Outlook

11.4. Attribute Analysis

11.5. Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the 7MM

11.6. Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in the 7MM

11.7. Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the United States

11.7.1. Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

11.7.2. Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in the United States

11.8. Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK

11.8.1. Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

11.8.2. Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

11.9. Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan

11.9.1. Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

11.9.2. Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in Japan

12. KOL Views

13. Unmet Needs

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Reimbursement Scenario in Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

15.1. The United States

15.1.1. CMS

15.2. In EU4 and the UK

15.2.1. Germany

15.2.2. France

15.2.3. Italy

15.2.4. Spain

15.2.5. The United Kingdom

15.3. Japan

15.3.1. MHLW

16. Appendix

16.1. Acronyms and Abbreviations

16.2. Bibliography

16.3. Report Methodology

17. Analyst's Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About the Publisher

List of Tables

Table 1: Summary of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Epidemiology and Market (2022-2036)

Table 2: Key Events

Table 3: Key Features of the Clinicopathologic Forms of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Table 4: Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the 7MM, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 5: Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 6: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 7: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 8: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 9: Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 10: Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 11: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 12: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 13: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 14: Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 15: Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 16: Diagnose d Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 17: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan, in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 18: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan,in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 19: Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan,in Thousands (2022-2036)

Table 20: Key Cross of Emerging Drugs

Table 21: Isomyosamine (MYMD-1), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 22: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the United States

Table 23: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK

Table 24: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan

Table 25: Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the 7MM, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 26: Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in the 7MM, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 27: Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 28: Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in the US, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 29: Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 30: Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in EU4 and the UK, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 31: Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 32: Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in Japan, in USD Million (2022-2036)

List of Figures

Figure 1: Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Figure 2: Symptoms of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Figure 3: Autoimmune Response in Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Figure 4: Malignancy Despite an Immune Response

Figure 5: Thyroid Autoimmunity Produces Two Opposite Pathogenetic Processes and Clinical Outcomes

Figure 6: Histologic Section of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Figure 7: Differential Diagnosis of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Figure 8: Diagnostic Algorithm (1)

Figure 9: Diagnostic Algorithm (2)

Figure 10: Treatment Algorithm

Figure 11: Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 12: Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 13: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 14: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US (2022- 2036)

Figure 15: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 16: Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis inthe US (2022-2036)

Figure 17: Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 18: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 19: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 20: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 21: Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 22: Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 23: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 24: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 25: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 26: Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan (2022- 2036)

Figure 27: Patient Journey

Figure 28: Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 29: Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 30: Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 31: Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 32: Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 33: Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 34: Total Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 35: Market Size of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis by Therapies in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 36: Unmet Needs

Figure 37: SWOT Analysis

Figure 38: HTA

Figure 39: Reimbursement Process in Germany

Figure 40: Reimbursement Process in France

Figure 41: Reimbursement Process in Italy

Figure 42: Reimbursement Process in Spain

Figure 43: Reimbursement Process in the United Kingdom

Figure 44: Reimbursement Process in Japan

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

TNF Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

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