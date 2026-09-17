Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Set For Expansion Through 2035, Fueled By Scalable Technologies, Diverse Cell Sources And Growing Global Production Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (7th Edition) by Type of Cell Therapy, Source of Cells, Origin of Cells, Technology, Scale of Operation, Type of Manufacturer, Key Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Projected to Reach USD 14.0 Billion by 2035
The global cell therapy manufacturing market is projected to increase from USD 7.2 billion in 2026 to USD 14.0 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.7% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by a growing clinical pipeline, rising demand for commercial-scale capacity, increased outsourcing to contract development and manufacturing organizations, and continued investment in automated production technologies.
Cell-based therapies have become an increasingly important part of the global biopharmaceutical industry. More than 1,000 cell and gene therapy candidates are under active investigation, while approximately 45 cell-based therapies have received regulatory approval worldwide. As developers advance programs from clinical trials to commercialization, demand is increasing for specialized manufacturing capacity, process development expertise, quality systems, consumables, equipment, and temperature-controlled logistics.
Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Growth Drivers
The expanding development pipeline remains a primary market driver. Industry tracking indicates that more than 2,100 gene therapy candidates, including genetically modified cell therapies such as CAR-T products, and nearly 1,000 non-genetically modified cell therapies are in active development. More than 2,000 clinical trials are advancing cell therapies globally, supporting sustained demand for clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing services.
Manufacturers are also adopting closed, automated, single-use, and standardized platforms to improve batch consistency, reduce contamination risk, limit manual intervention, and support scalable production. More than 150 strategic collaborations have been announced during the past five years, with agreements focused on manufacturing, process development, capacity access, and technology integration.
Geographic expansion is creating additional opportunities. North America remains the leading cell therapy manufacturing market, supported by an established developer base, GMP infrastructure, clinical research networks, specialized CDMOs, and a favorable investment environment. Domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing policies and tariff-related considerations are also encouraging additional US capacity investments. At the same time, India, Saudi Arabia, and other emerging markets are developing regional infrastructure intended to improve manufacturing access and affordability.
Market Challenges and Commercial Priorities
Despite strong demand, the cell therapy manufacturing industry faces shortages of skilled bioprocessing professionals, limited GMP capacity, evolving regulatory requirements, complex quality controls, and high infrastructure costs. Scaling production from laboratory and clinical environments to commercial operations remains difficult, particularly for patient-specific therapies with demanding scheduling, chain-of-identity, and logistics requirements.
Addressing workforce development, regulatory harmonization, process standardization, supply-chain resilience, and manufacturing automation will be essential to supporting long-term commercialization. These priorities are also creating opportunities for equipment suppliers, technology developers, distributors, logistics providers, and channel partners serving advanced therapy manufacturers.
Key Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Insights
- CAR-T cell therapies lead by type: CAR-T manufacturing accounts for the largest market share, driven by adoption in hematological malignancies, an expanding approved product portfolio, and complex production requirements. Emerging cell therapies offer strong growth: Natural killer cell therapies and other genetically modified platforms are expected to expand rapidly due to investment in allogeneic and off-the-shelf production models. Autologous cells retain a leading position: Patient-specific therapies continue to generate substantial manufacturing demand, particularly across commercial and clinical CAR-T programs. Allogeneic manufacturing is gaining momentum: Developers are investing in standardized production models designed to increase scalability, lower costs, and broaden patient access. Bone marrow remains the leading cell origin: Its established use in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation supports current demand, while induced pluripotent stem cells are expected to record strong growth. Somatic cell technology dominates: The technology is widely used in the isolation, processing, expansion, and modification of cells for CAR-T, TCR, dendritic cell, and stem cell therapies. 3D bioprinting presents a high-growth opportunity: Investment is increasing in cell-laden constructs and next-generation regenerative medicine applications. Clinical-scale manufacturing holds the largest share: The volume of therapies in early- and late-stage trials sustains demand, although commercial-scale manufacturing is expected to grow faster as more products approach approval. CDMOs capture the majority share: Outsourcing allows developers to access specialized expertise, advanced technologies, regulatory support, and capacity while reducing capital expenditure and accelerating timelines. Oncology remains the leading application: Autoimmune and neurological disorders are also emerging as important growth areas for future cell therapy development.
Market Segmentation
The cell therapy manufacturing market is assessed by therapy type, including CAR-T, stem cell, TCR, TIL, dendritic cell, and other cell therapies. Additional segmentation covers autologous and allogeneic cell sources; bone marrow, umbilical cord, adipose tissue, neural stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cell origins; and technologies such as somatic cell processing, viral vectors, genome editing, cell immortalization, cell plasticity, and 3D bioprinting.
The analysis also evaluates clinical- and commercial-scale operations, in-house manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations, and major geographic markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Competitive Landscape
Organizations active in the cell therapy manufacturing ecosystem include AGC Biologics, Astellas Pharma, Catalent, Charles River Laboratories, Evotec, Lonza, Merck Millipore, Miltenyi Biotec, Minaris Advanced Therapies, OBiO Tech, Pharmaron, Resilience, Sartorius, SK pharmteco, Takara Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and multiple academic, clinical, public-sector, and nonprofit manufacturing facilities.
Competitive strategies include construction of new GMP facilities, expansion of cleanroom capacity, technology partnerships, acquisitions, process automation, and development of modular manufacturing systems. Investment from venture capital firms, pharmaceutical companies, governments, and research organizations continues to strengthen the global advanced therapy manufacturing infrastructure.
Research Coverage and Strategic Value
The market report provides top-down and bottom-up forecasts across seven major segmentation parameters. Its 656 pages and 40 chapters cover market sizing, clinical trials, manufacturing capacity, demand, partnerships, facility expansions, regulatory requirements, pricing, reimbursement, funding, mergers and acquisitions, automation technologies, nonprofit initiatives, and competitive benchmarking across more than 25 countries.
The research includes primary insights from senior executives, technical leaders, quality professionals, scientists, and commercial specialists representing industry and non-industry organizations. It also assesses installed cleanroom capacity, clinical and commercial demand, cost optimization opportunities, regulatory pathways, workforce requirements, supply-chain considerations, and manufacturing roadmaps.
Developed for distributors, channel partners, business development teams, investors, manufacturers, and technology providers, the report supports market-entry planning, partnership identification, capacity assessment, and go-to-market strategy. Buyers also receive presentation and Excel data packs, a research-team walkthrough, eligible content customization, and a complimentary update when applicable.
With clinical activity remaining robust and commercial approvals increasing, the global cell therapy manufacturing market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035. Companies that invest in automation, scalable capacity, quality systems, specialized talent, and resilient supply chains are expected to be best placed to capture emerging opportunities across the advanced therapy sector.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends
2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
2.2.3. Comparative Analysis
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research
2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research
2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research
2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach
2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research
2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research
2.4.2.3.1. Interviews
2.4.2.3.2. Surveys
2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research
2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts
2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.4.7. Scientists
2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
2.5. Robust Quality Control
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Forecast Methodology
3.2.1. Top-down Approach
3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach
3.2.3. Hybrid Approach
3.3. Market Assessment Framework
3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.4.2. Correlation
3.4.3. Regression
3.4.4. Extrapolation
3.4.5. Convergence
3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4.7. Scenario Planning
3.4.8. Data Visualization
3.4.9. Time Series Analysis
3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis
3.5. Key Considerations
3.5.1. Demographics
3.5.2. Government Regulations
3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.5.4. Market Access
3.5.5. Supply Chain
3.5.6. Industry Consolidation
3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact
3.6. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations
4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate
4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.8.3. Trade Policies
4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers
4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics
4.3. Conclusion
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5.1. Executive Summary: Market Landscape
5.2. Executive Summary: Market Trends
5.3. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Introduction to Cell-based Therapies
6.2.1. Comparison of Cell-based Therapies and Other Biotechnology Products
6.2.2. Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)
6.2.3. Current Market Landscape of ATMPs
6.3. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
6.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models
6.4.1. Centralized Manufacturing
6.4.2. Decentralized Manufacturing
6.5. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
6.5.1. Scale-up
6.5.2. Scale-out
6.6. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers
6.7. Key Challenges for Manufacturing Cell Therapies
6.8. Key Factors Influencing Cell Therapy Manufacturing
6.8.1. Cell Characterization
6.8.2. Cost of Goods
6.9. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
6.10. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain
6.11. Future Perspectives
7. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Industry Players: Overall Market Landscape
7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)
7.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)
7.2.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)
7.2.6. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
7.2.7. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered
7.2.8. Analysis by Source of Cells
7.2.9. Analysis by Scale of Operation
7.2.10. Analysis by Type of Additional Service Offered
8. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Non-Industry Players: Overall Market Landscape
8.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
8.2.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)
8.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)
8.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
8.2.5. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered
8.2.6. Analysis by Source of Cell
8.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation
8.2.8. Analysis by Type of Additional Service Offered
9. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Current Scenario
9.2.1. Regulatory Guidelines in North America
9.2.2. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe
9.2.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Asia-Pacific
9.2.3.1. Regulatory Guidelines in Japan
9.2.3.2. Regulatory Guidelines in China
9.2.4. Conditional Approvals
9.3. Regulatory Authorities for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
9.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Industry Players): Regulatory Authorities
9.4. Summary of Guidelines for Early-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
9.5. Existing Challenges to Early-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
9.6. Variability in Regulatory Guidelines across Different Geographies
10. CASE STUDY: ROADMAPS FOR OVERCOMING CHALLENGES RELATED TO CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Roadmap for the US
10.2.1. Cell Processing
10.2.2. Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling
10.2.3. Process Automation and Data Analytics
10.2.4. Process Monitoring and Quality Control
10.2.5. Standardization and Regulatory Support
10.2.6. Workforce Development
10.2.7. Supply Chain and Logistics
10.3. Roadmaps for Other Geographies
10.3.1. Europe
10.3.2. Asia-Pacific
11. CASE STUDY: AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
11.2.1. Closed Systems
11.2.2. Single-use Systems
11.2.3. Modular Systems
11.3. Growth Drivers and Roadblocks
11.4. Case Studies
11.4.1. Roadmap to Develop an Automated Cell Manufacturing / Processing Device
11.4.2. Automating the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process
11.4.3. Advancement to Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process
11.4.4. GMP-in-a-Box
11.4.5. List of Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems
12. COMPANY PROFILES: INDUSTRY PLAYERS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Service Providers in North America
12.2.1. Advanced Therapies
12.2.1.1. Company Overview
12.2.1.2. Financial Information
12.2.1.3. Service Portfolio
12.2.1.4. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
12.2.1.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
*Similar details are presented for other below mentioned players based on information in the public domain
12.2.2. AGC Biologics
12.2.3. Catalent
12.2.4. Charles River Laboratories
12.2.5. ImmunityBio
12.2.6. Merck Millipore
12.2.7. Minaris Advanced Therapies
12.2.8. Resilience
12.2.9. SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.)
12.2.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.3. Service Providers in Europe
12.3.1. Evotec
12.3.2. Lonza
12.3.3. Miltenyi Biotec
12.3.4. Sartorius
12.4. Service Providers in Asia-Pacific
12.4.1. Astellas Pharma
12.4.2. OBiO Tech
12.4.3. Pharmaron
12.4.4. Takara Bio
13. COMPANY PROFILES: NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. City of Hope
13.2.1. Overview
13.2.2. Service Portfolio
13.2.3. Type of Additional Service Offered
*similar details are presented for other below mentioned players based on information in the public domain
13.3. Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF)
13.4. Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology
13.5. Newcastle Advanced Therapies
13.6. NHS Blood and Transplant
13.7. Rayne Cell Therapy Suite (King's College London)
13.8. Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility
14. NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS IN CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Non-Profit Organizations
14.2.1. CellCAN
14.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center
14.2.3. National Cell Manufacturing Consortium (NCMC)
14.2.4. California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
14.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: International Societies
15. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Scope and Methodology
15.3. Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis
15.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
15.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population
15.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status
15.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status
15.3.5. Analysis by Trial Phase
15.3.6. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase
15.3.7. Analysis by Patient Gender
15.3.8. Analysis by Study Design
15.3.8.1. Analysis by Type of Allocation
15.3.8.2. Analysis by Intervention Model
15.3.8.3. Analysis by Type of Masking
15.3.9. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
15.3.10. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
15.3.11. Analysis by Geography
15.3.11.1. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography
15.3.11.2. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Trial Status and Geography
15.3.11.3. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status and Geography
16. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Partnership Models
16.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Partnerships
16.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
16.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
16.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
16.4. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered
16.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation
16.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
16.7. Analysis by Geography
16.7.1. Local and International Agreements
16.7.2. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements
17. RECENT EXPANSIONS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Type of Expansions
17.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Expansions
17.3.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion
17.3.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion
17.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Expansion
17.3.4. Analysis by Location of Expanded Facility (Region)
17.3.5. Analysis by Location of Expanded Facility (Country)
17.3.6. Analysis by Type of Expansion and Location of Headquarters (Country)
17.3.7. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered
17.3.8. Analysis by Type of Expansion and Type of Immune Cell Offered
17.3.9. Analysis by Scale of Operation
17.3.10. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions
17.3.11. Most Active Players: Analysis by Area of Expansion
18. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Big Pharma Players
18.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Initiatives by Big Pharma Players
18.3.1. Analysis by Year of Initiative
18.3.2. Analysis by Type of Initiative
18.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Initiative
18.3.4. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Initiatives
18.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership
18.3.6. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
18.3.7. Analysis by Type of Facility Expansion
18.3.8. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Facility Expansions
18.3.9. Big Players: Analysis by Region of Facility Expansion
18.3.10. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Mergers and Acquisitions
18.3.11. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Funding and Investment
18.3.12. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered
18.3.13. Analysis by Scale of Operation
18.3.14. Analysis of Big Pharma Players by Scale of Operation
18.3.15. Big Pharma Initiatives Summary
19. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Industry Players: Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.2.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)
19.2.1.1. Analysis by Company Size
19.2.1.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
19.2.1.3. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
19.2.1.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility
19.2.1.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility
19.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity (Cleanroom Area)
19.2.2.1. Analysis by Company Size
19.2.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
19.2.2.3. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
19.2.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility
19.2.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility
19.3. Non-Industry Players: Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)
19.3.1.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation
19.3.1.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
19.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity (Cleanroom Area)
19.3.2.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation
19.3.2.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
19.4. Concluding Remarks
20. DEMAND ANALYSIS
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
20.4. Global Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
20.4.1. Clinical Demand: Analysis by Type of Cell Therapy
20.4.2. Clinical Demand: Analysis by Geography
20.5. Global Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
20.5.1. Commercial Demand: Analysis by Type of Cell Therapy
20.5.2. Commercial Demand: Analysis by Geography
21. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell Therapies
21.3. Pricing Models for Cell Therapies
21.3.1. Based on Associated Costs for T-cell Therapies
21.3.2. Based on Associated Costs for Stem Cell Therapies
21.3.3. Based on Availability of Competing Products
21.3.4. Based on Target Patient Segment
21.3.5. Based on the Opinions of Industry Experts
21.4. Cell Therapy Cost Optimization
21.4.1. Role of Cost of Goods Sold
21.4.2. Role of Automation
21.5. Role of Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations
21.6. Reimbursement-related Considerations for Cell Therapies
21.6.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies
22. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
22.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Make versus Buy Decision Making
22.3.1. Scenario 1
22.3.2. Scenario 2
22.3.3. Scenario 3
22.3.4. Scenario 4
23. TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATIONS
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Key Parameters
23.3. Assumptions and Methodology
23.4. Sample Dataset for the Estimation of Total Cost of Ownership
23.5. Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y0-Y20
23.6. Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations: Analysis by CAPEX and OPEX, Y0 and Y20
23.6.1. Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations: Analysis by CAPEX, Y0
23.6.2. Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations: Analysis by OPEX, Y1-Y20
24. SWOT ANALYSIS
24.1. Chapter Overview
24.2. Strengths
24.3. Weaknesses
24.4. Opportunities
24.5. Threats
24.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors
25. SURVEY ANALYSIS
25.1. Chapter Overview
25.2. Analysis by Designation of Respondents
25.3. Analysis by Type of Cell Therapy
25.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation
25.5. Analysis by Source of Cells
25.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture System Used
25.7. Analysis by Availability of Fill / Finish Services
26. GLOBAL CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET
26.1. Chapter Overview
26.2. Assumptions and Methodology
26.3. Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.4. Analyst's Perspective on Market Growth
26.5. Scenario Analysis
26.5.1. Conservative Scenario
26.5.2. Optimistic Scenario
26.6. Key Market Segmentations
27. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF CELL THERAPY
27.1. Chapter Overview
27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
27.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
27.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
27.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
27.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
27.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
27.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
27.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
27.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
28. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SOURCE OF CELLS
28.1. Chapter Overview
28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
28.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Source of Cells
28.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
28.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
28.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
29. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY ORIGIN OF CELLS
29.1. Chapter Overview
29.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
29.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Origin of Cells
29.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
29.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
29.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
29.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
29.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
29.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
29.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
30. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
30.1. Chapter Overview
30.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
30.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Technology
30.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
30.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
30.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
30.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
30.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
30.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
30.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
31. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SCALE OF OPERATION
31.1. Chapter Overview
31.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
31.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
31.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
31.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
31.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
32. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF MANUFACTURER
32.1. Chapter Overview
32.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
32.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
32.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
32.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
32.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
33. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
33.1. Chapter Overview
33.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
33.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions
33.3.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market
33.3.1.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.1.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.1.2. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.2. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.2.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.2.2. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.2.3. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.2.4. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.2.5. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.2. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Singapore, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.3. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.4. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Israel, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.5. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.6. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Taiwan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.7. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.8. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.1.3.9. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Africa, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market
33.3.2.1. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.1.1. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.1.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.2.1. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.2.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.2.3. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.2.4. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.2.5. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.2.6. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.3. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.3.1. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.3.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.3.3. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Australia, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.3.4. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in India, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.3.5. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.3.2.3.6. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
33.4. Penetration Growth (P-G) Matrix
33.5. Market Dynamics Assessment
34. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA
34.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
34.1.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.1.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.1.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.1.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.1.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.1.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Source of Cells
34.2.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Origin of Cells
34.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Technology
34.4.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.4.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.4.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Scale of Operation
34.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
34.6.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
34.6.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: EUROPE
35.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
35.1.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.1.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.1.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.1.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.1.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.1.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Source of Cells
35.2.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Origin of Cells
35.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Technology
35.4.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.4.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.4.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Scale of Operation
35.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
35.6.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
35.6.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD
36.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
36.1.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.1.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.1.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.1.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.1.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.1.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Source of Cells
36.2.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Origin of Cells
36.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Technology
36.4.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.4.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.4.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Scale of Operation
36.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
36.6.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
36.6.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
**Detailed information on Chapters 34-36 is available in the Excel Data Packs shared along with the report**
37. CONCLUDING REMARKS
38. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
38.1. Chapter Overview
38.2. Company A
38.2.1. Company Snapshot
38.2.2. Interview Transcript: Marketing Manager, Cell Therapy
38.3. Company B
38.3.1. Company Snapshot
38.3.2. Interview Transcript: Director
38.4. Company C
38.4.1. Company Snapshot
38.4.2. Interview Transcript: Marketing Director
38.5. Company D
38.5.1. Company Snapshot
38.5.2. Interview Transcript: Management Board Vice-President
38.6. Company E
38.6.1. Company Snapshot
38.6.2. Interview Transcript: Senior Director of Sales Advanced Therapies; Vice President of Marketing
38.7. Company F
38.7.1. Company Snapshot
38.7.2. Interview Transcript: Business Administration Department Manager
38.8. Company G
38.8.1. Company Snapshot
38.8.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Business Officer
38.9. Company H
38.9.1. Company Snapshot
38.9.2. Interview Transcript: Director of Finance and Facility Operations
38.10. Company I
38.10.1. Company Snapshot
38.10.2. Interview Transcript: Senior Director
38.11. Company J
38.11.1. Company Snapshot
38.11.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer
38.12. Company K
38.12.1. Company Snapshot
38.12.2. Interview Transcript: Former Chief Technical Officer
38.13. Company L
38.13.1. Company Snapshot
38.13.2. Interview Transcript: Former Chief Executive Officer
38.14. Company M
38.14.1. Company Snapshot
38.14.2. Interview Transcript: Former General Manager
38.15. Company N
38.15.1. Company Snapshot
38.15.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer
38.16. Company O
38.16.1. Company Snapshot
38.16.2. Interview Transcript: Executive Vice President Research and Development
38.17. Company P
38.17.1. Company Snapshot
38.17.2. Interview Transcript: Former Business Development Manager
38.18. Company Q
38.18.1. Company Snapshot
38.18.2. Interview Transcript: Professor and American Red Cross Chair in Transfusion Medicine
38.19. Company R
38.19.1. Company Snapshot
38.19.2. Interview Transcript: Former Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
38.20. Company S
38.20.1. Company Snapshot
38.20.2. Interview Transcript: Former Manager, Business Development and Operations-cGMP Manufacturing Unit
38.21. Company T
38.21.1. Company Snapshot
38.21.2. Interview Transcript: Manager of Business Development
38.22. Company U
38.22.1. Company Snapshot
38.22.2. Interview Transcript: Former Department Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development
38.23. Company V
38.23.1. Company Snapshot
38.23.2. Interview Transcript: Former Chief Executive Officer
38.24. Company W
38.24.1. Company Snapshot
38.24.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer
38.25. Company X
38.25.1. Company Snapshot
38.25.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder
38.26. Company Y
38.26.1. Company Snapshot
38.26.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer
38.27. Company Z
38.27.1. Company Snapshot
38.27.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer
38.28. Company AA
38.28.1. Company Snapshot
38.28.2. Interview Transcript: Group Executive, Bioprocess
38.29. Company AB
38.29.1. Company Snapshot
38.29.2. Interview Transcript: Executive Director, Global Scientific Portfolio Management, Cell and Gene Therapy
38.30. Company AC
38.30.1. Company Snapshot
38.30.2. Interview Transcript: Vice President of Regulatory Affairs; Director of Clinical Services and Alliances
38.31. Company AD
38.31.1. Company Snapshot
38.31.2. Interview Transcript: Vice President & Head of Quality & Compliance
38.32. Company AE
38.32.1. Company Snapshot
38.32.2. Interview Transcript: Senior Product Manager Cell Therapy
38.33. Company AF
38.33.1. Company Snapshot
38.33.2. Interview Transcript: Principal Scientist, Process Development Services
38.34. Company AG
38.34.1. Company Snapshot
38.34.2. Interview Transcript: Program Manager, GMP Bioprocessing
39. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
40. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
List of Tables
Table 6.1 Cell-based Therapies: Applications
Table 6.2 Differences between Cell Therapy and Biotechnological Products
Table 6.3 Cell-based Therapies: Commercialized Products
Table 6.4 Assessment of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Steps
Table 6.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Centralized and Decentralized Manufacturing Models
Table 7.1 Industry Players: Information on Year of Establishment, Company Size, Location of Headquarters, Number of Manufacturing Facilities and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 7.2 Industry Players: Information on Type of Immune Cell Offered
Table 7.3 Industry Players: Information on Source of Cells and Scale of Operation
Table 7.4 Industry Players: Information on Type of Additional Service Offered
Table 8.1 Non-Industry Players: Information on Year of Establishment, Location of Headquarters, Number of Manufacturing Facilities and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 8.2 Non-Industry Players: Information on Type of Immune Cell Offered
Table 8.3 Non-Industry Players: Information on Source of Cell and Scale of Operation
Table 8.4 Non-Industry Players: Information on Type of Additional Service Offered
Table 9.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Industry Players): Regulatory Authorities
Table 9.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Non-Industry Players): Regulatory Authorities
Table 9.3 Summary of Guidelines for Early-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
Table 10.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Roadmap for the US
Table 10.2 Cell Processing: Challenges and Strategies
Table 10.3 Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling: Challenges and Strategies
Table 10.4 Process Monitoring and Quality Control: Challenges and Strategies
Table 10.5 Standardization and Regulatory Support: Challenges and Strategies
Table 10.6 Workforce Development: Challenges and Strategies
Table 10.7 Supply Chain and Logistics: Challenges and Strategies
Table 10.8 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Roadmap for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
Table 11.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems
Table 12.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Industry Players: List of Companies Profiled
Table 12.2 Advanced Therapies: Company Snapshot
Table 12.3 Advanced Therapies: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.4 Advanced Therapies: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.5 AGC Biologics: Company Snapshot
Table 12.6 AGC Biologics: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.7 AGC Biologics: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.8 Catalent: Company Snapshot
Table 12.9 Catalent: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.10 Catalent: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.11 Charles River Laboratories: Company Snapshot
Table 12.12 Charles River Laboratories: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.13 Charles River Laboratories: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.14 ImmunityBio: Company Snapshot
Table 12.15 ImmunityBio: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.16 ImmunityBio: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.17 Merck Millipore: Company Snapshot
Table 12.18 Merck Millipore: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.19 Merck Millipore: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.20 Minaris Advanced Therapies: Company Snapshot
Table 12.21 Minaris Advanced Therapies: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.22 Minaris Advanced Therapies: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.23 Resilience: Company Snapshot
Table 12.24 Resilience: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.25 Resilience: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.26 SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.): Company Snapshot
Table 12.27 SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.): Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.28 SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.): Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.29 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Company Snapshot
Table 12.30 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
Table 12.31 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 13.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Non-Industry Players): List of Organizations Profiled
Table 13.2 City of Hope: Overview
Table 13.3 City of Hope: Service Portfolio
Table 13.4 Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF): Overview
Table 13.5 Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF): Service Portfolio
Table 13.6 Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology: Overview
Table 13.7 Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology: Service Portfolio
Table 13.8 Newcastle Advanced Therapies: Overview
Table 13.9 Newcastle Advanced Therapies: Service Portfolio
Table 13.10 NHS Blood and Transplant: Overview
Table 13.11 NHS Blood and Transplant: Service Portfolio
Table 13.12 Rayne Cell Therapy Suite (King's College London): Overview
Table 13.13 Rayne Cell Therapy Suite (King's College London): Service Portfolio
Table 13.14 Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility: Overview
Table 13.15 Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility: Service Portfolio
Table 14.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Non-Profit Organizations
Table 14.2 CellCAN: Overview
Table 14.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center: Overview
Table 14.4 National Cell Manufacturing Consortium: Overview
Table 14.5 California's Institute of Regenerative Medicine: Overview
Table 16.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
Table 16.2 Partnerships and Collaborations: Information on Type of Immune Cell Offered and Scale of Operation
Table 16.3 Partnerships and Collaborations: Information on Location of Headquarters (Country and Region) and Type of Agreement (Country and Region)
Table 17.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Expansions
Table 17.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Type of Immune Cell Offered and Scale of Operation
Table 18.1 List of Top 10 Big Pharma Players
Table 18.2 Big Pharma Players: List of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Focused Initiatives, Since 2021
Table 18.3 Big Pharma Initiatives: Information on Type of Immune Cell Offered and Scale of Operation
Table 19.1 Average Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms): Sample Data Set for Industry Players
Table 19.2 Average Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity (Cleanroom Area): Sample Data Set for Industry Players
Table 19.3 Global Installed capacity of industry players for cell therapy manufacturing (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size
Table 19.4 Global Installed capacity of industry players for cell therapy manufacturing (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size
Table 19.5 Median Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms): Data Set for Non-Industry Players
Table 19.6 Median Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity (Cleanroom Area): Dat Set for Non-Industry Players
Table 21.1 Costs Associated with Manufacturing Stem Cell Therapies
Table 21.2 Pricing Model: Price of Marketed Drugs (Antibody Drug Conjugates and Monoclonal Antibodies)
Table 21.3 T-cell Immunotherapies: Expert Opinions on Pricing
Table 21.4 CAR-T Cell Therapies: Reimbursement Landscape
Table 23.1 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y0-Y20 (USD Million)
Table 23.2 Total Cost of Ownership: Sample Dataset
Table 25.1 Survey Insights: Overview of Respondents
Table 25.2 Survey Insights: Designations and Seniority Levels
Table 25.3 Survey Insights: Type of Cell Therapy
Table 25.4 Survey Insights: Scale of Operation
Table 25.5 Survey Insights: Source of Cells
Table 25.6 Survey Insights: Cell Culture System
Table 25.7 Survey Insights: Availability of Fill / Finish Services
Table 39.1 Industry Players: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Table 39.2 Industry Players: Distribution by Company Size
Table 39.3 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Region)
Table 39.4 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Country)
Table 39.5 Industry Players: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)
Table 39.6 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Region)
Table 39.7 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Country)
Table 39.8 Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell Offered
Table 39.9 Industry Players: Distribution by Source of Cells
Table 39.10 Industry Players: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.11 Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Additional Service Offered
Table 39.12 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Table 39.13 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Region)
Table 39.14 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Country)
Table 39.15 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Region)
Table 39.16 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Country)
Table 39.17 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell Offered
Table 39.18 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Source of Cell
Table 39.19 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.20 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Additional Service Offered
Table 39.21 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Industry Players): Distribution by Regulatory Authorities / Certifications
Table 39.22 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Non-Industry Players): Distribution by Regulatory Authorities / Certifications
Table 39.23 WuXi AppTec (parent company of Advanced Therapies): Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (RMB Billion)
Table 39.24 AGC Biologics: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (JPY Billion)
Table 39.25 Catalent: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)
Table 39.26 Charles River Laboratories: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (USD Billion)
Table 39.27 ImmunityBio: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2023 (USD Million)
Table 39.28 Merck KGaA (Parent company of Merck Millipore): Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Billion)
Table 39.29 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (JPY Billion)
Table 39.30 Evotec: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Million)
Table 39.31 Lonza: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (CHF Billion)
Table 39.32 Sartorius: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Billion)
Table 39.33 Astellas Pharma: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (YEN Billion)
Table 39.34 Pharmaron: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (RMB Billion)
Table 39.35 Takara Bio: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2023 (YEN Billion)
Table 39.36 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year, Since 2021
Table 39.37 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population, Since 2021
Table 39.38 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Status
Table 39.39 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status
Table 39.40 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Phase
Table 39.41 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase
Table 39.42 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Patient Gender
Table 39.43 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Allocation
Table 39.44 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Intervention Model
Table 39.45 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Masking
Table 39.46 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
Table 39.47 Most Active Industry Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials
Table 39.48 Most Active Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials
Table 39.49 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Geography
Table 39.50 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Trial Status and Geography
Table 39.51 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status and Geography
Table 39.52 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021
Table 39.53 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership
Table 39.54 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership
Table 39.55 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell
Table 39.56 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.57 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships
Table 39.58 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Agreements
Table 39.59 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements
Table 39.60 Recent Expansions: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021
Table 39.61 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion
Table 39.62 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Year and Type of Expansion
Table 39.63 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Location of Expanded Facility (Region)
Table 39.64 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Location of Expanded Facility (Country)
Table 39.65 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion and Location of Headquarters (Country)
Table 39.66 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell
Table 39.67 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion and Type of Immune Cell
Table 39.68 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.69 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Expansions
Table 39.70 Most Active Players: Distribution by Area of Expansion (in sq. ft)
Table 39.71 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Year of Initiative
Table 39.72 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Initiative
Table 39.73 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Year and Type of Initiative
Table 39.74 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Initiatives
Table 39.75 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Partnership
Table 39.76 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Partnerships
Table 39.77 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Facility Expansion
Table 39.78 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Facility Expansion
Table 39.79 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Region of Facility Expansion
Table 39.80 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Mergers and Acquisitions
Table 39.81 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Funding and Investment
Table 39.82 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell
Table 39.83 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.84 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Scale of Operation
Table 39.85 Big Pharma Initiatives Summary
Table 39.86 Global Installed Capacity of Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Range of Installed Capacity
Table 39.87 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size
Table 39.88 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.89 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 39.90 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 39.91 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 39.92 Global Installed Capacity of Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Cleanroom Area, sq. ft.): Distribution by Company Size and Range of Installed Capacity
Table 39.93 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size
Table 39.94 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.95 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 39.96 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 39.97 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 39.98 Global Installed Capacity of Non-Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Range of Number of Cleanrooms
Table 39.99 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.100 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 39.101 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Range of Installed Capacity
Table 39.102 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.103 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Table 39.104 Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Number of Patients)
Table 39.105 Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Cells in Billion)
Table 39.106 Global Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Table 39.107 Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Table 39.108 Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Table 39.109 Global Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Table 39.110 Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Table 39.111 Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Table 39.112 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.113 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Forecasted Estimates (till 2035), Conservative Scenario (USD Billion)
Table 39.114 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Forecasted Estimates (till 2035), Optimistic Scenario (USD Billion)
Table 39.115 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
Table 39.116 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.117 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.118 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.119 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.120 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.121 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.122 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Source of Cells
Table 39.123 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.124 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.125 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Origin of Cells
Table 39.126 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.127 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.128 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.129 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.130 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.131 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.132 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Technology
Table 39.133 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.134 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.135 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.136 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.137 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.138 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.139 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 39.140 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.141 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.142 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
Table 39.143 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.144 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.145 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions
Table 39.146 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.147 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.148 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.149 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.150 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.151 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.152 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.153 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.154 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.155 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.156 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.157 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Singapore, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.158 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.159 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Israel, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.160 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.161 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Taiwan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.162 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.163 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.164 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Africa, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.165 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.166 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.167 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.168 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.169 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.170 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.171 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.172 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.173 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.174 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.175 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.176 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.177 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.178 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Australia, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.179 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in India, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.180 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Table 39.181 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
List of Figures
Figure 2.1 Research Methodology: Project Methodology
Figure 2.2 Research Methodology: Data Sources for Secondary Research
Figure 2.3 Research Methodology: Robust Quality Control
Figure 3.1 Market Dynamics: Forecast Methodology
Figure 3.2 Market Dynamics: Market Assessment Framework
Figure 4.1 Lessons Learnt from Past Recessions
Figure 5.1 Executive Summary: Market Landscape
Figure 5.2 Executive Summary: Market Trends (I / II)
Figure 5.3 Executive Summary: Market Trends (II / II)
Figure 5.4 Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
Figure 6.1 Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)
Figure 6.2 Decentralized Manufacturing: Process Model
Figure 6.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Type of Manufacturer
Figure 6.4 Cell Therapies: Challenges and Drivers
Figure 6.5 Cell Therapies: Potency as a Critical Quality Attribute
Figure 6.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Supply Chain Model
Figure 7.1 Industry Players: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Figure 7.2 Industry Players: Distribution by Company Size
Figure 7.3 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Region)
Figure 7.4 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Country)
Figure 7.5 Industry Players: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)
Figure 7.6 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Region)
Figure 7.7 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Country)
Figure 7.8 Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell Offered
Figure 7.9 Industry Players: Distribution by Source of Cells
Figure 7.10 Industry Players: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 7.11 Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 8.1 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Figure 8.2 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Region)
Figure 8.3 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Country)
Figure 8.4 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Region)
Figure 8.5 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Country)
Figure 8.6 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell Offered
Figure 8.7 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Source of Cell
Figure 8.8 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 8.9 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 9.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Industry Players): Distribution by Regulatory Authorities / Certifications
Figure 9.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Non-Industry Players): Distribution by Regulatory Authorities / Certifications
Figure 11.1 Key Considerations for Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process
Figure 11.2 Requirements to Implement Closed Systems in Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
Figure 11.3 Functions of Automated and Closed Systems at Each Step of the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process
Figure 11.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Single-Use System
Figure 11.5 Growth Drivers and Roadblocks to the Automated and Closed Systems
Figure 11.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Roadmap for Developing an Automated Device
Figure 11.7 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Comparison Between Manual and Automated Processes
Figure 11.8 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Comparative Analysis of Manual and Automated Processes Based on Affiliated Costs
Figure 12.1 WuXi AppTec (parent company of Advanced Therapies): Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (RMB Billion)
Figure 12.2 AGC Biologics: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (JPY Billion)
Figure 12.3 Catalent: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)
Figure 12.4 Charles River Laboratories: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (USD Billion)
Figure 12.5 ImmunityBio: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2023 (USD Million)
Figure 12.6 Merck KGaA (Parent company of Merck Millipore): Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Billion)
Figure 12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (JPY Billion)
Figure 12.8 Evotec: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Million)
Figure 12.9 Lonza: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (CHF Billion)
Figure 12.10 Sartorius: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Billion)
Figure 12.11 Astellas Pharma: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (YEN Billion)
Figure 12.12 Pharmaron: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (RMB Billion)
Figure 12.13 Takara Bio: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2023 (YEN Billion)
Figure 13.1 City of Hope: Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 13.2 Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF): Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 13.3 Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology: Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 13.4 Newcastle Advanced Therapies: Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 13.5 NHS Blood and Transplant: Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 13.6 Rayne Cell Therapy Suite (King's College London): Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 13.7 Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility: Type of Additional Service Offered
Figure 15.1 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year, Since 2021
Figure 15.2 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population, Since 2021
Figure 15.3 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Status
Figure 15.4 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status
Figure 15.5 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Phase
Figure 15.6 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase
Figure 15.7 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Patient Gender
Figure 15.8 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Allocation
Figure 15.9 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Intervention Model
Figure 15.10 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Masking
Figure 15.11 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
Figure 15.12 Most Active Industry Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials
Figure 15.13 Most Active Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials
Figure 15.14 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Geography
Figure 15.15 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Trial Status and Geography
Figure 15.16 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status and Geography
Figure 16.1 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021
Figure 16.2 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership
Figure 16.3 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership
Figure 16.4 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell
Figure 16.5 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 16.6 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships
Figure 16.7 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Agreements
Figure 16.8 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements
Figure 17.1 Recent Expansions: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021
Figure 17.2 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion
Figure 17.3 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Year and Type of Expansion
Figure 17.4 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Location of Expanded Facility (Region)
Figure 17.5 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Location of Expanded Facility (Country)
Figure 17.6 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion and Location of Headquarters (Country)
Figure 17.7 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell
Figure 17.8 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion and Type of Immune Cell
Figure 17.9 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 17.10 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Expansions
Figure 17.11 Most Active Players: Distribution by Area of Expansion (in sq. ft)
Figure 18.1 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Year of Initiative
Figure 18.2 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Initiative
Figure 18.3 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Year and Type of Initiative
Figure 18.4 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Initiatives
Figure 18.5 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Partnership
Figure 18.6 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Partnerships
Figure 18.7 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Facility Expansion
Figure 18.8 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Facility Expansion
Figure 18.9 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Region of Facility Expansion
Figure 18.10 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Mergers and Acquisitions
Figure 18.11 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Funding and Investment
Figure 18.12 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell
Figure 18.13 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 18.14 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Scale of Operation
Figure 18.15 Big Pharma Initiatives Summary
Figure 19.1 Global Installed Capacity of Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Range of Installed Capacity
Figure 19.2 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size
Figure 19.3 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 19.4 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 19.5 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 19.6 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 19.7 Global Installed Capacity of Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Cleanroom Area, sq. ft.): Distribution by Company Size and Range of Installed Capacity
Figure 19.8 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size
Figure 19.9 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 19.10 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 19.11 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 19.12 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 19.13 Global Installed Capacity of Non-Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Range of Number of Cleanrooms
Figure 19.14 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 19.15 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 19.16 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Range of Installed Capacity
Figure 19.17 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 19.18 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 20.1 Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Number of Patients)
Figure 20.2 Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Cells in Billion)
Figure 20.3 Global Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Figure 20.4 Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Figure 20.5 Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Figure 20.6 Global Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Figure 20.7 Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Figure 20.8 Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)
Figure 21.1 Targeted Therapies: Pricing Model Based on Patient Segment
Figure 22.1 Make versus Buy Decision Making Framework
Figure 22.2 Make versus Buy Decision Making: Possible Scenario Descriptions
Figure 23.1 Total Cost of Ownership: Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)
Figure 23.2 Total Cost of Ownership: Operational Expenditures (OPEX)
Figure 23.3 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y0-Y20 (USD Million)
Figure 23.4 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations: Distribution by CAPEX and OPEX, Y0 and Y20 (USD Million)
Figure 23.5 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y0: Distribution by CAPEX (USD Million)
Figure 23.6 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y1-Y20: Distribution by OPEX (USD Million)
Figure 24.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: SWOT Analysis
Figure 24.2 Comparison of SWOT Factors: Harvey Ball Analysis
Figure 25.1 Survey Insights: Distribution of Respondents by Type of Organization
Figure 25.2 Survey Insights: Distribution of Respondents by Location of Manufacturing Facility
Figure 25.3 Survey Insights: Distribution by Designation and Seniority of Respondents
Figure 25.4 Survey Insights: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
Figure 25.5 Survey Insights: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 25.6 Survey Insights: Distribution by Source of Cells
Figure 25.7 Survey Insights: Distribution by Cell Culture System
Figure 26.1 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 26.2 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Forecasted Estimates (till 2035), Conservative Scenario (USD Billion)
Figure 26.3 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Forecasted Estimates (till 2035), Optimistic Scenario (USD Billion)
Figure 27.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
Figure 27.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 27.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 27.4 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 27.5 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 27.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 27.7 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 28.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Source of Cells
Figure 28.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 28.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 29.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Origin of Cells
Figure 29.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 29.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 29.4 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 29.5 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 29.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 29.7 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 30.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Technology
Figure 30.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 30.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 30.4 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 30.5 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 30.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 30.7 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 31.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 31.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 31.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 32.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer
Figure 32.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 32.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions
Figure 33.2 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.3 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.4 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.5 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.6 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.7 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.8 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.9 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.10 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.11 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.12 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.13 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Singapore, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.14 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.15 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Israel, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.16 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.17 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Taiwan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.18 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.19 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.20 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Africa, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.21 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.22 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.23 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.24 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.25 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.26 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.27 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.28 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.29 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.30 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.31 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.32 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.33 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.34 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Australia, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.35 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in India, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.36 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 33.37 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)
Figure 37.1 Conclusion: Market Landscape (Industry Players)
Figure 37.2 Conclusion: Market Landscape (Non-Industry Players)
Figure 37.3 Conclusion: Clinical Trial Analysis
Figure 37.4 Conclusion: Partnerships and Collaborations
Figure 37.5 Conclusion: Recent Expansions
Figure 37.6 Conclusion: Big Pharma Initiatives
Figure 37.7 Conclusion: Capacity Analysis
Figure 37.8 Conclusion: Demand Analysis
Figure 37.9 Conclusion: Total Cost of Ownership
Figure 37.10 Conclusion: Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Advanced Therapies AGC Biologics Astellas Pharma Catalent Charles River Laboratories City of Hope Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF) Evotec Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology ImmunityBio Lonza Merck Millipore Miltenyi Biotec Minaris Advanced Therapies Newcastle Advanced Therapies NHS Blood and Transplant OBiO Tech Pharmaron Rayne Cell Therapy Suite Resilience Sartorius Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.) Takara Bio Thermo Fisher Scientific
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