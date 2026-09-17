Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Set For Expansion Through 2035, Fueled By Scalable Technologies, Diverse Cell Sources And Growing Global Production Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cell therapy manufacturing is shifting to automated, closed systems and CDMO outsourcing, creating opportunities in GMP capacity, allogeneic platforms, equipment, consumables and logistics.

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (7th Edition) by Type of Cell Therapy, Source of Cells, Origin of Cells, Technology, Scale of Operation, Type of Manufacturer, Key Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Projected to Reach USD 14.0 Billion by 2035

The global cell therapy manufacturing market is projected to increase from USD 7.2 billion in 2026 to USD 14.0 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.7% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by a growing clinical pipeline, rising demand for commercial-scale capacity, increased outsourcing to contract development and manufacturing organizations, and continued investment in automated production technologies.

Cell-based therapies have become an increasingly important part of the global biopharmaceutical industry. More than 1,000 cell and gene therapy candidates are under active investigation, while approximately 45 cell-based therapies have received regulatory approval worldwide. As developers advance programs from clinical trials to commercialization, demand is increasing for specialized manufacturing capacity, process development expertise, quality systems, consumables, equipment, and temperature-controlled logistics.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Growth Drivers

The expanding development pipeline remains a primary market driver. Industry tracking indicates that more than 2,100 gene therapy candidates, including genetically modified cell therapies such as CAR-T products, and nearly 1,000 non-genetically modified cell therapies are in active development. More than 2,000 clinical trials are advancing cell therapies globally, supporting sustained demand for clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing services.

Manufacturers are also adopting closed, automated, single-use, and standardized platforms to improve batch consistency, reduce contamination risk, limit manual intervention, and support scalable production. More than 150 strategic collaborations have been announced during the past five years, with agreements focused on manufacturing, process development, capacity access, and technology integration.

Geographic expansion is creating additional opportunities. North America remains the leading cell therapy manufacturing market, supported by an established developer base, GMP infrastructure, clinical research networks, specialized CDMOs, and a favorable investment environment. Domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing policies and tariff-related considerations are also encouraging additional US capacity investments. At the same time, India, Saudi Arabia, and other emerging markets are developing regional infrastructure intended to improve manufacturing access and affordability.

Market Challenges and Commercial Priorities

Despite strong demand, the cell therapy manufacturing industry faces shortages of skilled bioprocessing professionals, limited GMP capacity, evolving regulatory requirements, complex quality controls, and high infrastructure costs. Scaling production from laboratory and clinical environments to commercial operations remains difficult, particularly for patient-specific therapies with demanding scheduling, chain-of-identity, and logistics requirements.

Addressing workforce development, regulatory harmonization, process standardization, supply-chain resilience, and manufacturing automation will be essential to supporting long-term commercialization. These priorities are also creating opportunities for equipment suppliers, technology developers, distributors, logistics providers, and channel partners serving advanced therapy manufacturers.

Key Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Insights



CAR-T cell therapies lead by type: CAR-T manufacturing accounts for the largest market share, driven by adoption in hematological malignancies, an expanding approved product portfolio, and complex production requirements.

Emerging cell therapies offer strong growth: Natural killer cell therapies and other genetically modified platforms are expected to expand rapidly due to investment in allogeneic and off-the-shelf production models.

Autologous cells retain a leading position: Patient-specific therapies continue to generate substantial manufacturing demand, particularly across commercial and clinical CAR-T programs.

Allogeneic manufacturing is gaining momentum: Developers are investing in standardized production models designed to increase scalability, lower costs, and broaden patient access.

Bone marrow remains the leading cell origin: Its established use in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation supports current demand, while induced pluripotent stem cells are expected to record strong growth.

Somatic cell technology dominates: The technology is widely used in the isolation, processing, expansion, and modification of cells for CAR-T, TCR, dendritic cell, and stem cell therapies.

3D bioprinting presents a high-growth opportunity: Investment is increasing in cell-laden constructs and next-generation regenerative medicine applications.

Clinical-scale manufacturing holds the largest share: The volume of therapies in early- and late-stage trials sustains demand, although commercial-scale manufacturing is expected to grow faster as more products approach approval.

CDMOs capture the majority share: Outsourcing allows developers to access specialized expertise, advanced technologies, regulatory support, and capacity while reducing capital expenditure and accelerating timelines. Oncology remains the leading application: Autoimmune and neurological disorders are also emerging as important growth areas for future cell therapy development.

Market Segmentation

The cell therapy manufacturing market is assessed by therapy type, including CAR-T, stem cell, TCR, TIL, dendritic cell, and other cell therapies. Additional segmentation covers autologous and allogeneic cell sources; bone marrow, umbilical cord, adipose tissue, neural stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cell origins; and technologies such as somatic cell processing, viral vectors, genome editing, cell immortalization, cell plasticity, and 3D bioprinting.

The analysis also evaluates clinical- and commercial-scale operations, in-house manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations, and major geographic markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Organizations active in the cell therapy manufacturing ecosystem include AGC Biologics, Astellas Pharma, Catalent, Charles River Laboratories, Evotec, Lonza, Merck Millipore, Miltenyi Biotec, Minaris Advanced Therapies, OBiO Tech, Pharmaron, Resilience, Sartorius, SK pharmteco, Takara Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and multiple academic, clinical, public-sector, and nonprofit manufacturing facilities.

Competitive strategies include construction of new GMP facilities, expansion of cleanroom capacity, technology partnerships, acquisitions, process automation, and development of modular manufacturing systems. Investment from venture capital firms, pharmaceutical companies, governments, and research organizations continues to strengthen the global advanced therapy manufacturing infrastructure.

Research Coverage and Strategic Value

The market report provides top-down and bottom-up forecasts across seven major segmentation parameters. Its 656 pages and 40 chapters cover market sizing, clinical trials, manufacturing capacity, demand, partnerships, facility expansions, regulatory requirements, pricing, reimbursement, funding, mergers and acquisitions, automation technologies, nonprofit initiatives, and competitive benchmarking across more than 25 countries.

The research includes primary insights from senior executives, technical leaders, quality professionals, scientists, and commercial specialists representing industry and non-industry organizations. It also assesses installed cleanroom capacity, clinical and commercial demand, cost optimization opportunities, regulatory pathways, workforce requirements, supply-chain considerations, and manufacturing roadmaps.

Developed for distributors, channel partners, business development teams, investors, manufacturers, and technology providers, the report supports market-entry planning, partnership identification, capacity assessment, and go-to-market strategy. Buyers also receive presentation and Excel data packs, a research-team walkthrough, eligible content customization, and a complimentary update when applicable.

With clinical activity remaining robust and commercial approvals increasing, the global cell therapy manufacturing market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035. Companies that invest in automation, scalable capacity, quality systems, specialized talent, and resilient supply chains are expected to be best placed to capture emerging opportunities across the advanced therapy sector.



Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. Executive Summary: Market Landscape

5.2. Executive Summary: Market Trends

5.3. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Introduction to Cell-based Therapies

6.2.1. Comparison of Cell-based Therapies and Other Biotechnology Products

6.2.2. Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)

6.2.3. Current Market Landscape of ATMPs

6.3. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

6.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

6.4.1. Centralized Manufacturing

6.4.2. Decentralized Manufacturing

6.5. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

6.5.1. Scale-up

6.5.2. Scale-out

6.6. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

6.7. Key Challenges for Manufacturing Cell Therapies

6.8. Key Factors Influencing Cell Therapy Manufacturing

6.8.1. Cell Characterization

6.8.2. Cost of Goods

6.9. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

6.10. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

6.11. Future Perspectives

7. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Industry Players: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)

7.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)

7.2.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)

7.2.6. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

7.2.7. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered

7.2.8. Analysis by Source of Cells

7.2.9. Analysis by Scale of Operation

7.2.10. Analysis by Type of Additional Service Offered

8. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Non-Industry Players: Overall Market Landscape

8.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.2.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)

8.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)

8.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

8.2.5. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered

8.2.6. Analysis by Source of Cell

8.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation

8.2.8. Analysis by Type of Additional Service Offered

9. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Current Scenario

9.2.1. Regulatory Guidelines in North America

9.2.2. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

9.2.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Asia-Pacific

9.2.3.1. Regulatory Guidelines in Japan

9.2.3.2. Regulatory Guidelines in China

9.2.4. Conditional Approvals

9.3. Regulatory Authorities for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

9.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Industry Players): Regulatory Authorities

9.4. Summary of Guidelines for Early-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

9.5. Existing Challenges to Early-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

9.6. Variability in Regulatory Guidelines across Different Geographies

10. CASE STUDY: ROADMAPS FOR OVERCOMING CHALLENGES RELATED TO CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Roadmap for the US

10.2.1. Cell Processing

10.2.2. Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling

10.2.3. Process Automation and Data Analytics

10.2.4. Process Monitoring and Quality Control

10.2.5. Standardization and Regulatory Support

10.2.6. Workforce Development

10.2.7. Supply Chain and Logistics

10.3. Roadmaps for Other Geographies

10.3.1. Europe

10.3.2. Asia-Pacific

11. CASE STUDY: AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

11.2.1. Closed Systems

11.2.2. Single-use Systems

11.2.3. Modular Systems

11.3. Growth Drivers and Roadblocks

11.4. Case Studies

11.4.1. Roadmap to Develop an Automated Cell Manufacturing / Processing Device

11.4.2. Automating the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

11.4.3. Advancement to Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

11.4.4. GMP-in-a-Box

11.4.5. List of Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems

12. COMPANY PROFILES: INDUSTRY PLAYERS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Service Providers in North America

12.2.1. Advanced Therapies

12.2.1.1. Company Overview

12.2.1.2. Financial Information

12.2.1.3. Service Portfolio

12.2.1.4. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

12.2.1.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

*Similar details are presented for other below mentioned players based on information in the public domain

12.2.2. AGC Biologics

12.2.3. Catalent

12.2.4. Charles River Laboratories

12.2.5. ImmunityBio

12.2.6. Merck Millipore

12.2.7. Minaris Advanced Therapies

12.2.8. Resilience

12.2.9. SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.)

12.2.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.3. Service Providers in Europe

12.3.1. Evotec

12.3.2. Lonza

12.3.3. Miltenyi Biotec

12.3.4. Sartorius

12.4. Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

12.4.1. Astellas Pharma

12.4.2. OBiO Tech

12.4.3. Pharmaron

12.4.4. Takara Bio

13. COMPANY PROFILES: NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. City of Hope

13.2.1. Overview

13.2.2. Service Portfolio

13.2.3. Type of Additional Service Offered

*similar details are presented for other below mentioned players based on information in the public domain

13.3. Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF)

13.4. Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology

13.5. Newcastle Advanced Therapies

13.6. NHS Blood and Transplant

13.7. Rayne Cell Therapy Suite (King's College London)

13.8. Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility

14. NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS IN CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Non-Profit Organizations

14.2.1. CellCAN

14.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center

14.2.3. National Cell Manufacturing Consortium (NCMC)

14.2.4. California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

14.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: International Societies

15. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Methodology

15.3. Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

15.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

15.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population

15.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status

15.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

15.3.5. Analysis by Trial Phase

15.3.6. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase

15.3.7. Analysis by Patient Gender

15.3.8. Analysis by Study Design

15.3.8.1. Analysis by Type of Allocation

15.3.8.2. Analysis by Intervention Model

15.3.8.3. Analysis by Type of Masking

15.3.9. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

15.3.10. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

15.3.11. Analysis by Geography

15.3.11.1. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography

15.3.11.2. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Trial Status and Geography

15.3.11.3. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status and Geography

16. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Partnership Models

16.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Partnerships

16.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

16.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

16.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

16.4. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered

16.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation

16.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

16.7. Analysis by Geography

16.7.1. Local and International Agreements

16.7.2. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements

17. RECENT EXPANSIONS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Type of Expansions

17.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Expansions

17.3.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion

17.3.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion

17.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Expansion

17.3.4. Analysis by Location of Expanded Facility (Region)

17.3.5. Analysis by Location of Expanded Facility (Country)

17.3.6. Analysis by Type of Expansion and Location of Headquarters (Country)

17.3.7. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered

17.3.8. Analysis by Type of Expansion and Type of Immune Cell Offered

17.3.9. Analysis by Scale of Operation

17.3.10. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions

17.3.11. Most Active Players: Analysis by Area of Expansion

18. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Big Pharma Players

18.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Initiatives by Big Pharma Players

18.3.1. Analysis by Year of Initiative

18.3.2. Analysis by Type of Initiative

18.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Initiative

18.3.4. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Initiatives

18.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership

18.3.6. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

18.3.7. Analysis by Type of Facility Expansion

18.3.8. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Facility Expansions

18.3.9. Big Players: Analysis by Region of Facility Expansion

18.3.10. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

18.3.11. Big Players: Analysis by Number of Funding and Investment

18.3.12. Analysis by Type of Immune Cell Offered

18.3.13. Analysis by Scale of Operation

18.3.14. Analysis of Big Pharma Players by Scale of Operation

18.3.15. Big Pharma Initiatives Summary

19. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Industry Players: Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.2.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)

19.2.1.1. Analysis by Company Size

19.2.1.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

19.2.1.3. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

19.2.1.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility

19.2.1.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility

19.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity (Cleanroom Area)

19.2.2.1. Analysis by Company Size

19.2.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

19.2.2.3. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

19.2.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility

19.2.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility

19.3. Non-Industry Players: Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)

19.3.1.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation

19.3.1.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

19.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity (Cleanroom Area)

19.3.2.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation

19.3.2.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

19.4. Concluding Remarks

20. DEMAND ANALYSIS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

20.4. Global Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

20.4.1. Clinical Demand: Analysis by Type of Cell Therapy

20.4.2. Clinical Demand: Analysis by Geography

20.5. Global Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

20.5.1. Commercial Demand: Analysis by Type of Cell Therapy

20.5.2. Commercial Demand: Analysis by Geography

21. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell Therapies

21.3. Pricing Models for Cell Therapies

21.3.1. Based on Associated Costs for T-cell Therapies

21.3.2. Based on Associated Costs for Stem Cell Therapies

21.3.3. Based on Availability of Competing Products

21.3.4. Based on Target Patient Segment

21.3.5. Based on the Opinions of Industry Experts

21.4. Cell Therapy Cost Optimization

21.4.1. Role of Cost of Goods Sold

21.4.2. Role of Automation

21.5. Role of Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations

21.6. Reimbursement-related Considerations for Cell Therapies

21.6.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies

22. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

22.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Make versus Buy Decision Making

22.3.1. Scenario 1

22.3.2. Scenario 2

22.3.3. Scenario 3

22.3.4. Scenario 4

23. TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATIONS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Parameters

23.3. Assumptions and Methodology

23.4. Sample Dataset for the Estimation of Total Cost of Ownership

23.5. Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y0-Y20

23.6. Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations: Analysis by CAPEX and OPEX, Y0 and Y20

23.6.1. Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations: Analysis by CAPEX, Y0

23.6.2. Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations: Analysis by OPEX, Y1-Y20

24. SWOT ANALYSIS

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Strengths

24.3. Weaknesses

24.4. Opportunities

24.5. Threats

24.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors

25. SURVEY ANALYSIS

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Analysis by Designation of Respondents

25.3. Analysis by Type of Cell Therapy

25.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation

25.5. Analysis by Source of Cells

25.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture System Used

25.7. Analysis by Availability of Fill / Finish Services

26. GLOBAL CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.4. Analyst's Perspective on Market Growth

26.5. Scenario Analysis

26.5.1. Conservative Scenario

26.5.2. Optimistic Scenario

26.6. Key Market Segmentations

27. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF CELL THERAPY

27.1. Chapter Overview

27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

27.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

27.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

27.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

27.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

27.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

27.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

27.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

27.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

28. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SOURCE OF CELLS

28.1. Chapter Overview

28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

28.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Source of Cells

28.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

28.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

28.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

29. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY ORIGIN OF CELLS

29.1. Chapter Overview

29.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

29.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Origin of Cells

29.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

29.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

29.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

29.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

29.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

29.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

29.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

30. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

30.1. Chapter Overview

30.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

30.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Technology

30.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

30.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

30.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

30.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

30.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

30.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

30.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

31. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SCALE OF OPERATION

31.1. Chapter Overview

31.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

31.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation

31.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

31.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

31.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

32. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF MANUFACTURER

32.1. Chapter Overview

32.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

32.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

32.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

32.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

32.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

33. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

33.1. Chapter Overview

33.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

33.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

33.3.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

33.3.1.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.1.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.1.2. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.2. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.2.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.2.2. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.2.3. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.2.4. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.2.5. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.1. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.2. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Singapore, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.3. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.4. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Israel, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.5. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.6. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Taiwan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.7. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.8. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.1.3.9. Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Africa, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

33.3.2.1. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.1.1. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.1.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.2.1. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.2.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.2.3. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.2.4. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.2.5. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.2.6. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.3. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.3.1. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.3.2. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.3.3. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Australia, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.3.4. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in India, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.3.5. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.3.2.3.6. Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

33.4. Penetration Growth (P-G) Matrix

33.5. Market Dynamics Assessment

34. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

34.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

34.1.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.1.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.1.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.1.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.1.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.1.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Source of Cells

34.2.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Origin of Cells

34.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Technology

34.4.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.4.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.4.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Scale of Operation

34.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

34.6.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

34.6.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: EUROPE

35.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

35.1.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.1.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.1.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.1.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.1.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.1.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Source of Cells

35.2.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Origin of Cells

35.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Technology

35.4.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.4.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.4.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Scale of Operation

35.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

35.6.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

35.6.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36. CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

36.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

36.1.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.1.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.1.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.1.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.1.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.1.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Source of Cells

36.2.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Origin of Cells

36.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.3.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.3.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Technology

36.4.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.4.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.4.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Scale of Operation

36.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.6. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

36.6.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

36.6.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

**Detailed information on Chapters 34-36 is available in the Excel Data Packs shared along with the report**

37. CONCLUDING REMARKS



38. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

38.1. Chapter Overview

38.2. Company A

38.2.1. Company Snapshot

38.2.2. Interview Transcript: Marketing Manager, Cell Therapy

38.3. Company B

38.3.1. Company Snapshot

38.3.2. Interview Transcript: Director

38.4. Company C

38.4.1. Company Snapshot

38.4.2. Interview Transcript: Marketing Director

38.5. Company D

38.5.1. Company Snapshot

38.5.2. Interview Transcript: Management Board Vice-President

38.6. Company E

38.6.1. Company Snapshot

38.6.2. Interview Transcript: Senior Director of Sales Advanced Therapies; Vice President of Marketing

38.7. Company F

38.7.1. Company Snapshot

38.7.2. Interview Transcript: Business Administration Department Manager

38.8. Company G

38.8.1. Company Snapshot

38.8.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Business Officer

38.9. Company H

38.9.1. Company Snapshot

38.9.2. Interview Transcript: Director of Finance and Facility Operations

38.10. Company I

38.10.1. Company Snapshot

38.10.2. Interview Transcript: Senior Director

38.11. Company J

38.11.1. Company Snapshot

38.11.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer

38.12. Company K

38.12.1. Company Snapshot

38.12.2. Interview Transcript: Former Chief Technical Officer

38.13. Company L

38.13.1. Company Snapshot

38.13.2. Interview Transcript: Former Chief Executive Officer

38.14. Company M

38.14.1. Company Snapshot

38.14.2. Interview Transcript: Former General Manager

38.15. Company N

38.15.1. Company Snapshot

38.15.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer

38.16. Company O

38.16.1. Company Snapshot

38.16.2. Interview Transcript: Executive Vice President Research and Development

38.17. Company P

38.17.1. Company Snapshot

38.17.2. Interview Transcript: Former Business Development Manager

38.18. Company Q

38.18.1. Company Snapshot

38.18.2. Interview Transcript: Professor and American Red Cross Chair in Transfusion Medicine

38.19. Company R

38.19.1. Company Snapshot

38.19.2. Interview Transcript: Former Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

38.20. Company S

38.20.1. Company Snapshot

38.20.2. Interview Transcript: Former Manager, Business Development and Operations-cGMP Manufacturing Unit

38.21. Company T

38.21.1. Company Snapshot

38.21.2. Interview Transcript: Manager of Business Development

38.22. Company U

38.22.1. Company Snapshot

38.22.2. Interview Transcript: Former Department Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development

38.23. Company V

38.23.1. Company Snapshot

38.23.2. Interview Transcript: Former Chief Executive Officer

38.24. Company W

38.24.1. Company Snapshot

38.24.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer

38.25. Company X

38.25.1. Company Snapshot

38.25.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder

38.26. Company Y

38.26.1. Company Snapshot

38.26.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer

38.27. Company Z

38.27.1. Company Snapshot

38.27.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer

38.28. Company AA

38.28.1. Company Snapshot

38.28.2. Interview Transcript: Group Executive, Bioprocess

38.29. Company AB

38.29.1. Company Snapshot

38.29.2. Interview Transcript: Executive Director, Global Scientific Portfolio Management, Cell and Gene Therapy

38.30. Company AC

38.30.1. Company Snapshot

38.30.2. Interview Transcript: Vice President of Regulatory Affairs; Director of Clinical Services and Alliances

38.31. Company AD

38.31.1. Company Snapshot

38.31.2. Interview Transcript: Vice President & Head of Quality & Compliance

38.32. Company AE

38.32.1. Company Snapshot

38.32.2. Interview Transcript: Senior Product Manager Cell Therapy

38.33. Company AF

38.33.1. Company Snapshot

38.33.2. Interview Transcript: Principal Scientist, Process Development Services

38.34. Company AG

38.34.1. Company Snapshot

38.34.2. Interview Transcript: Program Manager, GMP Bioprocessing



39. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

40. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

List of Tables

Table 6.1 Cell-based Therapies: Applications

Table 6.2 Differences between Cell Therapy and Biotechnological Products

Table 6.3 Cell-based Therapies: Commercialized Products

Table 6.4 Assessment of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Steps

Table 6.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Centralized and Decentralized Manufacturing Models

Table 7.1 Industry Players: Information on Year of Establishment, Company Size, Location of Headquarters, Number of Manufacturing Facilities and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 7.2 Industry Players: Information on Type of Immune Cell Offered

Table 7.3 Industry Players: Information on Source of Cells and Scale of Operation

Table 7.4 Industry Players: Information on Type of Additional Service Offered

Table 8.1 Non-Industry Players: Information on Year of Establishment, Location of Headquarters, Number of Manufacturing Facilities and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 8.2 Non-Industry Players: Information on Type of Immune Cell Offered

Table 8.3 Non-Industry Players: Information on Source of Cell and Scale of Operation

Table 8.4 Non-Industry Players: Information on Type of Additional Service Offered

Table 9.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Industry Players): Regulatory Authorities

Table 9.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Non-Industry Players): Regulatory Authorities

Table 9.3 Summary of Guidelines for Early-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

Table 10.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Roadmap for the US

Table 10.2 Cell Processing: Challenges and Strategies

Table 10.3 Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling: Challenges and Strategies

Table 10.4 Process Monitoring and Quality Control: Challenges and Strategies

Table 10.5 Standardization and Regulatory Support: Challenges and Strategies

Table 10.6 Workforce Development: Challenges and Strategies

Table 10.7 Supply Chain and Logistics: Challenges and Strategies

Table 10.8 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Roadmap for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

Table 11.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems

Table 12.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Industry Players: List of Companies Profiled

Table 12.2 Advanced Therapies: Company Snapshot

Table 12.3 Advanced Therapies: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.4 Advanced Therapies: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.5 AGC Biologics: Company Snapshot

Table 12.6 AGC Biologics: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.7 AGC Biologics: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.8 Catalent: Company Snapshot

Table 12.9 Catalent: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.10 Catalent: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.11 Charles River Laboratories: Company Snapshot

Table 12.12 Charles River Laboratories: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.13 Charles River Laboratories: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.14 ImmunityBio: Company Snapshot

Table 12.15 ImmunityBio: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.16 ImmunityBio: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.17 Merck Millipore: Company Snapshot

Table 12.18 Merck Millipore: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.19 Merck Millipore: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.20 Minaris Advanced Therapies: Company Snapshot

Table 12.21 Minaris Advanced Therapies: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.22 Minaris Advanced Therapies: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.23 Resilience: Company Snapshot

Table 12.24 Resilience: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.25 Resilience: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.26 SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.): Company Snapshot

Table 12.27 SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.): Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.28 SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.): Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.29 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Company Snapshot

Table 12.30 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Information on Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Table 12.31 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 13.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Non-Industry Players): List of Organizations Profiled

Table 13.2 City of Hope: Overview

Table 13.3 City of Hope: Service Portfolio

Table 13.4 Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF): Overview

Table 13.5 Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF): Service Portfolio

Table 13.6 Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology: Overview

Table 13.7 Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology: Service Portfolio

Table 13.8 Newcastle Advanced Therapies: Overview

Table 13.9 Newcastle Advanced Therapies: Service Portfolio

Table 13.10 NHS Blood and Transplant: Overview

Table 13.11 NHS Blood and Transplant: Service Portfolio

Table 13.12 Rayne Cell Therapy Suite (King's College London): Overview

Table 13.13 Rayne Cell Therapy Suite (King's College London): Service Portfolio

Table 13.14 Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility: Overview

Table 13.15 Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility: Service Portfolio

Table 14.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Non-Profit Organizations

Table 14.2 CellCAN: Overview

Table 14.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center: Overview

Table 14.4 National Cell Manufacturing Consortium: Overview

Table 14.5 California's Institute of Regenerative Medicine: Overview

Table 16.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

Table 16.2 Partnerships and Collaborations: Information on Type of Immune Cell Offered and Scale of Operation

Table 16.3 Partnerships and Collaborations: Information on Location of Headquarters (Country and Region) and Type of Agreement (Country and Region)

Table 17.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Expansions

Table 17.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Type of Immune Cell Offered and Scale of Operation

Table 18.1 List of Top 10 Big Pharma Players

Table 18.2 Big Pharma Players: List of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Focused Initiatives, Since 2021

Table 18.3 Big Pharma Initiatives: Information on Type of Immune Cell Offered and Scale of Operation

Table 19.1 Average Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms): Sample Data Set for Industry Players

Table 19.2 Average Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity (Cleanroom Area): Sample Data Set for Industry Players

Table 19.3 Global Installed capacity of industry players for cell therapy manufacturing (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size

Table 19.4 Global Installed capacity of industry players for cell therapy manufacturing (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size

Table 19.5 Median Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms): Data Set for Non-Industry Players

Table 19.6 Median Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity (Cleanroom Area): Dat Set for Non-Industry Players

Table 21.1 Costs Associated with Manufacturing Stem Cell Therapies

Table 21.2 Pricing Model: Price of Marketed Drugs (Antibody Drug Conjugates and Monoclonal Antibodies)

Table 21.3 T-cell Immunotherapies: Expert Opinions on Pricing

Table 21.4 CAR-T Cell Therapies: Reimbursement Landscape

Table 23.1 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y0-Y20 (USD Million)

Table 23.2 Total Cost of Ownership: Sample Dataset

Table 25.1 Survey Insights: Overview of Respondents

Table 25.2 Survey Insights: Designations and Seniority Levels

Table 25.3 Survey Insights: Type of Cell Therapy

Table 25.4 Survey Insights: Scale of Operation

Table 25.5 Survey Insights: Source of Cells

Table 25.6 Survey Insights: Cell Culture System

Table 25.7 Survey Insights: Availability of Fill / Finish Services

Table 39.1 Industry Players: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Table 39.2 Industry Players: Distribution by Company Size

Table 39.3 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Region)

Table 39.4 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Country)

Table 39.5 Industry Players: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)

Table 39.6 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Region)

Table 39.7 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Country)

Table 39.8 Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell Offered

Table 39.9 Industry Players: Distribution by Source of Cells

Table 39.10 Industry Players: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.11 Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Additional Service Offered

Table 39.12 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Table 39.13 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Region)

Table 39.14 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Country)

Table 39.15 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Region)

Table 39.16 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Country)

Table 39.17 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell Offered

Table 39.18 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Source of Cell

Table 39.19 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.20 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Additional Service Offered

Table 39.21 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Industry Players): Distribution by Regulatory Authorities / Certifications

Table 39.22 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Non-Industry Players): Distribution by Regulatory Authorities / Certifications

Table 39.23 WuXi AppTec (parent company of Advanced Therapies): Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (RMB Billion)

Table 39.24 AGC Biologics: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (JPY Billion)

Table 39.25 Catalent: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 39.26 Charles River Laboratories: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (USD Billion)

Table 39.27 ImmunityBio: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2023 (USD Million)

Table 39.28 Merck KGaA (Parent company of Merck Millipore): Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Billion)

Table 39.29 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (JPY Billion)

Table 39.30 Evotec: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Million)

Table 39.31 Lonza: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (CHF Billion)

Table 39.32 Sartorius: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Billion)

Table 39.33 Astellas Pharma: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (YEN Billion)

Table 39.34 Pharmaron: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (RMB Billion)

Table 39.35 Takara Bio: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2023 (YEN Billion)

Table 39.36 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year, Since 2021

Table 39.37 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population, Since 2021

Table 39.38 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Status

Table 39.39 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

Table 39.40 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Phase

Table 39.41 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase

Table 39.42 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Patient Gender

Table 39.43 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Allocation

Table 39.44 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Intervention Model

Table 39.45 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Masking

Table 39.46 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

Table 39.47 Most Active Industry Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials

Table 39.48 Most Active Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials

Table 39.49 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Geography

Table 39.50 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Trial Status and Geography

Table 39.51 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status and Geography

Table 39.52 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021

Table 39.53 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership

Table 39.54 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership

Table 39.55 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell

Table 39.56 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.57 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships

Table 39.58 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Agreements

Table 39.59 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements

Table 39.60 Recent Expansions: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021

Table 39.61 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion

Table 39.62 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Year and Type of Expansion

Table 39.63 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Location of Expanded Facility (Region)

Table 39.64 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Location of Expanded Facility (Country)

Table 39.65 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion and Location of Headquarters (Country)

Table 39.66 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell

Table 39.67 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion and Type of Immune Cell

Table 39.68 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.69 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Expansions

Table 39.70 Most Active Players: Distribution by Area of Expansion (in sq. ft)

Table 39.71 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Year of Initiative

Table 39.72 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Initiative

Table 39.73 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Year and Type of Initiative

Table 39.74 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Initiatives

Table 39.75 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Partnership

Table 39.76 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Partnerships

Table 39.77 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Facility Expansion

Table 39.78 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Facility Expansion

Table 39.79 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Region of Facility Expansion

Table 39.80 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

Table 39.81 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Funding and Investment

Table 39.82 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell

Table 39.83 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.84 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Scale of Operation

Table 39.85 Big Pharma Initiatives Summary

Table 39.86 Global Installed Capacity of Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Range of Installed Capacity

Table 39.87 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size

Table 39.88 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.89 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 39.90 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 39.91 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 39.92 Global Installed Capacity of Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Cleanroom Area, sq. ft.): Distribution by Company Size and Range of Installed Capacity

Table 39.93 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size

Table 39.94 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.95 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 39.96 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 39.97 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 39.98 Global Installed Capacity of Non-Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Range of Number of Cleanrooms

Table 39.99 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.100 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 39.101 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Range of Installed Capacity

Table 39.102 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.103 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Table 39.104 Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Number of Patients)

Table 39.105 Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Cells in Billion)

Table 39.106 Global Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Table 39.107 Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Table 39.108 Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Table 39.109 Global Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Table 39.110 Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Table 39.111 Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Table 39.112 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.113 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Forecasted Estimates (till 2035), Conservative Scenario (USD Billion)

Table 39.114 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Forecasted Estimates (till 2035), Optimistic Scenario (USD Billion)

Table 39.115 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

Table 39.116 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.117 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.118 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.119 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.120 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.121 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.122 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Source of Cells

Table 39.123 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.124 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.125 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Origin of Cells

Table 39.126 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.127 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.128 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.129 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.130 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.131 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.132 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Technology

Table 39.133 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.134 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.135 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.136 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.137 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.138 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.139 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Table 39.140 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.141 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.142 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

Table 39.143 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.144 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.145 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

Table 39.146 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.147 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.148 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.149 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.150 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.151 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.152 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.153 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.154 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.155 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.156 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.157 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Singapore, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.158 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.159 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Israel, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.160 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.161 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Taiwan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.162 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.163 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.164 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Africa, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.165 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.166 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.167 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.168 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.169 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.170 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.171 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.172 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.173 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.174 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.175 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.176 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.177 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.178 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Australia, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.179 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in India, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.180 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 39.181 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

List of Figures

Figure 2.1 Research Methodology: Project Methodology

Figure 2.2 Research Methodology: Data Sources for Secondary Research

Figure 2.3 Research Methodology: Robust Quality Control

Figure 3.1 Market Dynamics: Forecast Methodology

Figure 3.2 Market Dynamics: Market Assessment Framework

Figure 4.1 Lessons Learnt from Past Recessions

Figure 5.1 Executive Summary: Market Landscape

Figure 5.2 Executive Summary: Market Trends (I / II)

Figure 5.3 Executive Summary: Market Trends (II / II)

Figure 5.4 Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

Figure 6.1 Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)

Figure 6.2 Decentralized Manufacturing: Process Model

Figure 6.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Type of Manufacturer

Figure 6.4 Cell Therapies: Challenges and Drivers

Figure 6.5 Cell Therapies: Potency as a Critical Quality Attribute

Figure 6.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Supply Chain Model

Figure 7.1 Industry Players: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Figure 7.2 Industry Players: Distribution by Company Size

Figure 7.3 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Region)

Figure 7.4 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Country)

Figure 7.5 Industry Players: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)

Figure 7.6 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Region)

Figure 7.7 Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Country)

Figure 7.8 Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell Offered

Figure 7.9 Industry Players: Distribution by Source of Cells

Figure 7.10 Industry Players: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 7.11 Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 8.1 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Figure 8.2 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Region)

Figure 8.3 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Headquarters (Country)

Figure 8.4 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Region)

Figure 8.5 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility (Country)

Figure 8.6 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell Offered

Figure 8.7 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Source of Cell

Figure 8.8 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 8.9 Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 9.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Industry Players): Distribution by Regulatory Authorities / Certifications

Figure 9.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Non-Industry Players): Distribution by Regulatory Authorities / Certifications

Figure 11.1 Key Considerations for Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

Figure 11.2 Requirements to Implement Closed Systems in Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

Figure 11.3 Functions of Automated and Closed Systems at Each Step of the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

Figure 11.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Single-Use System

Figure 11.5 Growth Drivers and Roadblocks to the Automated and Closed Systems

Figure 11.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Roadmap for Developing an Automated Device

Figure 11.7 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Comparison Between Manual and Automated Processes

Figure 11.8 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Comparative Analysis of Manual and Automated Processes Based on Affiliated Costs

Figure 12.1 WuXi AppTec (parent company of Advanced Therapies): Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (RMB Billion)

Figure 12.2 AGC Biologics: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (JPY Billion)

Figure 12.3 Catalent: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 12.4 Charles River Laboratories: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (USD Billion)

Figure 12.5 ImmunityBio: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 12.6 Merck KGaA (Parent company of Merck Millipore): Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Billion)

Figure 12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (JPY Billion)

Figure 12.8 Evotec: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Million)

Figure 12.9 Lonza: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (CHF Billion)

Figure 12.10 Sartorius: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (EUR Billion)

Figure 12.11 Astellas Pharma: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (YEN Billion)

Figure 12.12 Pharmaron: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2022 (RMB Billion)

Figure 12.13 Takara Bio: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2023 (YEN Billion)

Figure 13.1 City of Hope: Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 13.2 Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF): Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 13.3 Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology: Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 13.4 Newcastle Advanced Therapies: Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 13.5 NHS Blood and Transplant: Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 13.6 Rayne Cell Therapy Suite (King's College London): Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 13.7 Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility: Type of Additional Service Offered

Figure 15.1 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year, Since 2021

Figure 15.2 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population, Since 2021

Figure 15.3 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Status

Figure 15.4 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

Figure 15.5 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Phase

Figure 15.6 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase

Figure 15.7 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Patient Gender

Figure 15.8 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Allocation

Figure 15.9 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Intervention Model

Figure 15.10 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Masking

Figure 15.11 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

Figure 15.12 Most Active Industry Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials

Figure 15.13 Most Active Non-Industry Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials

Figure 15.14 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Geography

Figure 15.15 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Trial Status and Geography

Figure 15.16 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status and Geography

Figure 16.1 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021

Figure 16.2 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership

Figure 16.3 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership

Figure 16.4 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell

Figure 16.5 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 16.6 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships

Figure 16.7 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Agreements

Figure 16.8 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements

Figure 17.1 Recent Expansions: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021

Figure 17.2 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion

Figure 17.3 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Year and Type of Expansion

Figure 17.4 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Location of Expanded Facility (Region)

Figure 17.5 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Location of Expanded Facility (Country)

Figure 17.6 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion and Location of Headquarters (Country)

Figure 17.7 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell

Figure 17.8 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Type of Expansion and Type of Immune Cell

Figure 17.9 Recent Expansions: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 17.10 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Expansions

Figure 17.11 Most Active Players: Distribution by Area of Expansion (in sq. ft)

Figure 18.1 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Year of Initiative

Figure 18.2 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Initiative

Figure 18.3 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Year and Type of Initiative

Figure 18.4 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Initiatives

Figure 18.5 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Partnership

Figure 18.6 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Partnerships

Figure 18.7 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Facility Expansion

Figure 18.8 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Facility Expansion

Figure 18.9 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Region of Facility Expansion

Figure 18.10 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

Figure 18.11 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Number of Funding and Investment

Figure 18.12 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Type of Immune Cell

Figure 18.13 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 18.14 Big Pharma Initiatives: Distribution of Big Pharma Players by Scale of Operation

Figure 18.15 Big Pharma Initiatives Summary

Figure 19.1 Global Installed Capacity of Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Range of Installed Capacity

Figure 19.2 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size

Figure 19.3 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 19.4 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 19.5 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 19.6 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 19.7 Global Installed Capacity of Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing (Cleanroom Area, sq. ft.): Distribution by Company Size and Range of Installed Capacity

Figure 19.8 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size

Figure 19.9 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 19.10 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 19.11 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Company Size and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 19.12 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation and Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 19.13 Global Installed Capacity of Non-Industry Players for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Range of Number of Cleanrooms

Figure 19.14 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 19.15 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Number of Cleanrooms): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 19.16 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Range of Installed Capacity

Figure 19.17 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 19.18 Global Installed Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity of Non-Industry Players (Cleanroom Area): Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 20.1 Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Number of Patients)

Figure 20.2 Global Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Cells in Billion)

Figure 20.3 Global Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Figure 20.4 Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Figure 20.5 Clinical Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Figure 20.6 Global Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Figure 20.7 Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Figure 20.8 Commercial Demand for Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (in terms of Number of Patients)

Figure 21.1 Targeted Therapies: Pricing Model Based on Patient Segment

Figure 22.1 Make versus Buy Decision Making Framework

Figure 22.2 Make versus Buy Decision Making: Possible Scenario Descriptions

Figure 23.1 Total Cost of Ownership: Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)

Figure 23.2 Total Cost of Ownership: Operational Expenditures (OPEX)

Figure 23.3 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y0-Y20 (USD Million)

Figure 23.4 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations: Distribution by CAPEX and OPEX, Y0 and Y20 (USD Million)

Figure 23.5 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y0: Distribution by CAPEX (USD Million)

Figure 23.6 Total Cost of Ownership for Mid-sized Cell Therapy Manufacturing Organizations, Y1-Y20: Distribution by OPEX (USD Million)

Figure 24.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: SWOT Analysis

Figure 24.2 Comparison of SWOT Factors: Harvey Ball Analysis

Figure 25.1 Survey Insights: Distribution of Respondents by Type of Organization

Figure 25.2 Survey Insights: Distribution of Respondents by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Figure 25.3 Survey Insights: Distribution by Designation and Seniority of Respondents

Figure 25.4 Survey Insights: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

Figure 25.5 Survey Insights: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 25.6 Survey Insights: Distribution by Source of Cells

Figure 25.7 Survey Insights: Distribution by Cell Culture System

Figure 26.1 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 26.2 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Forecasted Estimates (till 2035), Conservative Scenario (USD Billion)

Figure 26.3 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, Forecasted Estimates (till 2035), Optimistic Scenario (USD Billion)

Figure 27.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

Figure 27.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for CAR-T Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 27.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Stem Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 27.4 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TCR Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 27.5 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for TIL Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 27.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Dendritic Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 27.7 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Other Cell Therapies, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 28.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Source of Cells

Figure 28.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Autologous Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 28.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Allogeneic Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 29.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Origin of Cells

Figure 29.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 29.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Bone Marrow, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 29.4 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Umbilical Cord, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 29.5 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Adipose Tissue, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 29.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Neural Stem Cells, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 29.7 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Others, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 30.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Technology

Figure 30.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Somatic Cell Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 30.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for 3D Bioprinting Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 30.4 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Immortalization Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 30.5 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Viral Vector Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 30.6 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Genome Editing Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 30.7 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Plasticity Technology, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 31.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation

Figure 31.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Clinical Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 31.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 32.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Type of Manufacturer

Figure 32.2 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 32.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market for In-House Manufacturers, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

Figure 33.2 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.3 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.4 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.5 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.6 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.7 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.8 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.9 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.10 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.11 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.12 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.13 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Singapore, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.14 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.15 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Israel, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.16 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.17 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Taiwan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.18 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.19 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.20 Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Africa, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.21 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in North America, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.22 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the US, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.23 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.24 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.25 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.26 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in France, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.27 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.28 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.29 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.30 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.31 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.32 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in China, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.33 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.34 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Australia, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.35 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in India, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.36 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 33.37 Commercial Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 37.1 Conclusion: Market Landscape (Industry Players)

Figure 37.2 Conclusion: Market Landscape (Non-Industry Players)

Figure 37.3 Conclusion: Clinical Trial Analysis

Figure 37.4 Conclusion: Partnerships and Collaborations

Figure 37.5 Conclusion: Recent Expansions

Figure 37.6 Conclusion: Big Pharma Initiatives

Figure 37.7 Conclusion: Capacity Analysis

Figure 37.8 Conclusion: Demand Analysis

Figure 37.9 Conclusion: Total Cost of Ownership

Figure 37.10 Conclusion: Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Advanced Therapies

AGC Biologics

Astellas Pharma

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

City of Hope

Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF)

Evotec

Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology

ImmunityBio

Lonza

Merck Millipore

Miltenyi Biotec

Minaris Advanced Therapies

Newcastle Advanced Therapies

NHS Blood and Transplant

OBiO Tech

Pharmaron

Rayne Cell Therapy Suite

Resilience

Sartorius

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) Cellular Therapy Facility

SK pharmteco (Subsidiary of SK Inc.)

Takara Bio Thermo Fisher Scientific

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