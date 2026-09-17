Conavi Medical Announces Peer-Reviewed Case Report Highlighting Clinical Utility Of Hybrid IVUS-OCT Imaging, And Provides Update On Management Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest publication adds to growing body of clinical evidence supporting hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging in complex coronary procedures

Chief Technology Officer Amandeep Thind to lead continued innovation

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) (“Conavi” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed case report highlighting the clinical utility of hybrid intravascular ultrasound (“IVUS”) and optical coherence tomography (“OCT”) imaging in guiding treatment decisions following stent placement. The case report, titled“Detection of Post-Stent Medial Dissection and White Thrombus Using Hybrid IVUS OCT Imaging may Help Guide Management,” was published in Catheterization and Cardiovascular Interventions. The report was authored by Megha Prasad, M.D., M.S., of Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, together with Khady N. Fall, M.D., Jeffrey W. Moses, M.D., and Natali Sorajja, M.S.

“Hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging provided complementary information that was important in assessing the post-stent findings in this case,” said Dr. Jeffrey Moses, author and Chairman of Cardiology at Good Samaritan University Hospital.“The ostial location necessitated IVUS for initial imaging. OCT was then essential in evaluating the dissections after stent placement. The distal medial edge dissection was easily visualized on OCT but less easily discernable on IVUS. IVUS alone may have failed to demonstrate the dissection, which required timely management. Having both modalities available helped guide management and apply treatment guidelines, including the decision to place an additional distal stent while managing the proximal dissection medically.”

The report describes the treatment of a 66-year-old patient undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (“PCI”) of the right coronary artery. Following stent placement, the clinical team used Conavi's hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging to identify proximal and distal edge dissections, as well as white thrombus. IVUS was used for vessel sizing and plaque assessment, while OCT's higher resolution helped characterize the extent and depth of the dissections. IVUS also helped confirm an irregular protrusion seen on OCT as white thrombus rather than a calcified nodule. The authors noted that without identification of the thrombus, in-stent thrombosis could have led to further vessel occlusion and a potentially catastrophic event. The authors noted that this combined evaluation may be important in helping prevent acute vessel closure, major adverse cardiovascular events and target revascularization.

The latest publication is available at:



“This case provides a very clear example of why combining IVUS and OCT can matter clinically,” said Thomas Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical.“The two modalities provided complementary information that helped physicians identify and assess post-stent complications and determine when an additional stent was warranted and when medical management was appropriate. Together with other recent case reports, this publication adds to the clinical evidence supporting the potential value of hybrid imaging in complex coronary procedures.”

The publication follows other previously published case reports highlighting the use of Conavi's hybrid IVUS-OCT technology in complex coronary interventions. In July 2026, a Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (“JSCAI”) case report highlighted the use of hybrid imaging in the contrast-sparing management of eruptive calcified nodules in a patient with impaired renal function. In July 2025, another JSCAI case report highlighted the use of hybrid imaging to identify plaque rupture and guide ostial stent placement in a complex coronary procedure. Together, these publications add to a growing body of clinical evidence highlighting the potential utility of hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging across a range of complex coronary procedures.

Previously Announced Case Reports

July 8, 2026 JSCAI case report,“Versatility of Hybrid OCT and IVUS Imaging Enhances Contrast-Sparing Management of Eruptive Calcified Nodules”:



July 30, 2025 JSCAI case report,“The Role of Comprehensive Hybrid Imaging in Identification of Plaque Rupture and Ostial Stent Placement: Case Report”:



Innovation Leadership Update

Amandeep Thind, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, will assume leadership of Conavi's research and development efforts. A co-inventor of the Company's hybrid IVUS-OCT technology, Mr. Thind brings deep technical expertise and continuity as Conavi advances commercialization following the system's recent FDA clearance.

Sumeet Dham, Vice President of Research and Development, will be departing the Company. Conavi thanks Mr. Dham for his years of leadership and valuable contributions to its technology and key development milestones, and wishes him continued success.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented hybrid imaging system is the first system to co-register and co-align intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging beams to enable simultaneous hybrid imaging of coronary arteries. The hybrid imaging system has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit .

Notice on forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commercialization and commercial launch of Conavi's hybrid imaging system and the timing thereof, the sufficiency of Conavi's resources to achieve such commercial launch, the global market opportunity for coronary intravascular imaging (including for IVUS and OCT), the continued growth in adoption of and in the clinical validation and guideline support for intravascular imaging and the ability of Conavi's hybrid imaging system to meet market needs. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are“forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as“shall”,“intends”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“might”,“can”,“could”,“would” or“will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the“Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at ). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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