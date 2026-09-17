Axsome Therapeutics Presents Ten Posters Exemplifying Its Innovative Psychiatry And Neurology Portfolio At Psych Congress 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced presentations of new data in major depressive disorder and Alzheimer's disease agitation and eight additional encore data posters spanning its psychiatry and neurology portfolio at Psych Congress 2026, being held September 15-19, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Details of the data presentations are as follows:

Alzheimer's Disease Agitation:

Title: Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease: Association with Increased Clinical Burden, Healthcare Utilization, and Mortality Among Patients in Long-term Care

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Malcolm Fraser, MD, CMD, Medical Director, Red Rock Pharmacy, Salt Lake City, UT

Poster Number: 139

Title: Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Management of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Amita Patel, MD, CMD, MHA, CPE, private practice, Dayton OH

Poster Number: 145

Title: Results of a Survey of Care Partners of People Living with Alzheimer's Disease Agitation

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Brent P. Forester, MD, MSc; Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Tufts University School of Medicine, MA

Poster Number: 146



Major Depressive Disorder:

Title: Anti-Anhedonic Effects of Dextromethorphan-Bupropion Mediate Improvements in Functioning and Quality of Life in Major Depressive Disorder

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the“Latest Discoveries & Emerging Trends in MDD” session, and 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Andrew Cutler, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University, NY

Poster Number: 75

Title: Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Patients Switching to Treatment with Dextromethorphan-Bupropion (45 mg/105 mg)

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Joel L. Young, MD, Medical Director of the Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine, MI

Poster Number: 129

Title: Anxiolytic Effects of Dextromethorphan-Bupropion (45mg/105mg): Post Hoc Analyses Across Trials in Major Depressive Disorder

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Jeffrey R. Strawn, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, University of Cincinnati, OH

Poster Number: 101

Title: Effects of Dextromethorphan-Bupropion (45mg/105mg) in Participants with Major Depressive Disorder and Anxious Distress

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Jeffrey R. Strawn, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, University of Cincinnati, OH

Poster Number: 102



Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Narcolepsy and OSA:

Title: Solriamfetol for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Narcolepsy and OSA: Post-hoc Multi-dimensional Composite Endpoint Analysis of Phase 3 Trials

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Wermter, Ellen E., FNP-BC, DBSM, FAASM, Restorative Sleep Medicine, Charlottesville, VA

Poster Number: 156



Narcolepsy:

Title: Cognitive and Functional Outcomes from the Phase 3 Open-Label Extension and Randomized-Withdrawal ENCORE Trial of AXS-12 in Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Bruce Corser MD, FAASM, Medical Director of Intrepid Research, Cincinnati, OH

Poster Number: 154

Title: Symptom Burden and Quality of Life in Patients with Narcolepsy Who Continue to Experience Cataplexy: Subgroup Analysis from the CRESCENDO Survey

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., and Friday, September 18, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Lead Author: Michael J. Thorpy, MD, Director of the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at the Montefiore Medical Center and Professor of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, NY

Poster Number: 155



About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, as well as multiple novel product candidates addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain's biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are“forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as“predicts,”“believes,”“potential,”“continue,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company's SUNOSI®, AUVELITY®, and SYMBRAVO® products and the success of the Company's efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company's ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company's ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company's current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company's ability to fully fund the Company's disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company's currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company's ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company's current product candidates; the Company's ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company's product candidates; the timing of and the Company's ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company's product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the Company's ability to successfully resolve any intellectual property litigation, and even if such disputes are settled, whether the applicable federal agencies will approve of such settlements; the successful implementation of the Company's research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company's license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company's products and product candidates, if approved; the Company's anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of SUNOSI, AUVELITY, and SYMBRAVO and for the Company's commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company's anticipated cash runway; the Company's ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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