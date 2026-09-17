Nexgold Announces Commencement Of Early Works Construction Activities At The Goldboro Gold Project, Nova Scotia
| Kevin Bullock
President & CEO
+1 (416) 214-4654
...
| Greg DiTomaso
Investor Relations
+1 (647) 547-5357
...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the timing, scope and completion of early works and site preparation activities at the Goldboro Gold Project ("Goldboro"); the expected benefits of such activities, including the de-risking of future construction activities; the timing and outcome of the Company's updated feasibility study for Goldboro; the timing of a final construction decision by the Company's Board of Directors; the anticipated commencement of full-scale construction activities; the advancement of detailed engineering, procurement activities and the acquisition of long-lead equipment; anticipated construction and commissioning schedules; projected mine life, gold production, employment and economic benefits associated with Goldboro; the Company's development plans and objectives; and the Company's objective of advancing Goldboro toward production.
Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "targets", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "projects", "believes", "potential", "future", "opportunity", "objective", "on track", "continue", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", or similar expressions and includes statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should or will occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, among other things: the timely completion of the updated feasibility study; the accuracy of current engineering, mine planning, cost and economic assumptions; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the availability of labour, equipment and materials; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals and permits; the ability to maintain positive relationships with Indigenous communities, local stakeholders, contractors and governmental authorities; the continued advancement of project development activities according to current expectations; and general business, economic and market conditions.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Board of Directors does not approve a final construction decision; risks associated with the completion and results of the updated feasibility study; risks relating to project development and construction; cost overruns and schedule delays; risks relating to procurement and the availability of equipment, materials and contractors; the inability to secure financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks relating to permitting and regulatory approvals; risks relating to consultation and engagement with Indigenous communities and the timing or outcome of related agreements and approvals; labour shortages; inflationary pressures; health, safety and environmental risks; fluctuations in gold prices, commodity prices, currency exchange rates and capital markets; adverse economic conditions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at.
The early works activities described in this news release do not constitute a final construction decision with respect to Goldboro, and there can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will ultimately approve full-scale project construction.
In addition, references in this news release to anticipated mine life, gold production, construction schedule and economic benefits are based on the feasibility study entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia" with an effective date of December 16, 2021 and a report date of January 11, 2022. Such estimates may change as a result of the updated feasibility study currently being completed by the Company.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment