VR Resources Closes $7.5M Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Limited (“ VR” or the“ Company”, TSXV: VRR) is pleased to announce the successful closing of a non-brokered, strategic-level private placement (the“ Offering”) of units of the Company (the“ Units”). A total of 18,750,000 Units were sold under the Offering at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the“ Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,500,000.

Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented:“We are pleased to have successfully closed this financing and are appreciative of the continued support of our shareholders. We are excited to have this capital in order to immediately start the planning process for a drill program at our New Boston tungsten-moly-copper-silver polymetallic porphyry project in Nevada this fall, with a focus on following up on the recently announced intersection in drill hole NB26-003, and the goal of unlocking further value for shareholders in the near-term.”

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each a“ Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a“ Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.65 (the“ Exercise Price”) for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Offering (the“ Closing Date”).

Proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for follow-up exploration diamond drilling planned for this fall on its New Boston moly-copper-tungsten-silver porphyry project in Nevada, marketing, and general corporate and administrative expenses. In connection with the private placement and pursuant to the terms of an Agency Agreement dated April 24, 2026, the Company paid an aggregate cash fee of $506,000 to Centurion One Capital Corp. in connection which certain subscriptions.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering and any Common Shares issued upon the exercise of Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Michael H. Gunning

President & CEO

For general information please use the following:

Website

Email:...

Phone: 778-731-9292

ABOUT VR RESOURCES LTD .

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering, including statements regarding proposed drilling and other plans at the Company's New Boston project, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.