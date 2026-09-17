Troilus Drills 3.38 G/T Aueq Over 22 M Within 129.05 M At 0.95 G/T Aueq From Inferred Target In The Z87 Reserve Pit
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au Grade (g/t)
|Cu Grade (%)
|Ag Grade (g/t)
|AuEq Grade (g/t)
|87-26-485 (-47° dip)
|63
|81
|18
|0.40
|0.01
|0.70
|0.42
|incl
|68
|69.38
|1.38
|2.95
|0.04
|5.00
|3.07
|173.5
|175
|1.5
|0.75
|0.01
|0.50
|0.77
|214
|221
|7
|0.20
|0.02
|0.38
|0.23
|233
|237
|4
|0.39
|0.03
|0.31
|0.44
|257.77
|273
|15.23
|0.22
|0.03
|0.47
|0.27
|348
|390
|42
|0.31
|0.02
|0.32
|0.33
|398
|527.05
|129.05
|0.80
|0.10
|1.11
|0.95
|incl
|449
|471
|22
|2.97
|0.29
|1.80
|3.38
|incl
|456.18
|468.65
|12.47
|3.91
|0.30
|1.82
|4.34
|incl
|500
|501
|1
|2.70
|0.37
|4.40
|3.26
|533
|563
|30
|0.61
|0.05
|1.15
|0.69
|incl
|540
|545
|5
|1.48
|0.13
|4.08
|1.72
|incl
|543
|544
|1
|2.99
|0.21
|8.10
|3.38
|569
|598
|29
|0.21
|0.03
|0.53
|0.25
|87-26-511 (-51° dip)
|24
|26
|2
|0.69
|0.01
|0.25
|0.71
|34
|51
|17
|0.43
|0.01
|0.34
|0.45
|incl
|46
|47
|1
|2.02
|0.00
|0.25
|2.03
|58
|67
|9
|0.17
|0.02
|0.35
|0.21
|80
|94
|14
|0.22
|0.00
|0.25
|0.22
|115.5
|117.5
|2
|0.65
|0.00
|0.25
|0.66
|180
|188
|8
|0.34
|0.03
|0.47
|0.39
|236
|240
|4
|0.52
|0.00
|0.25
|0.53
|87-26-515 (-62° dip)
|32
|38
|6
|0.28
|0.01
|0.25
|0.30
|50.45
|56
|5.55
|0.80
|0.03
|1.38
|0.86
|incl
|50.45
|51.36
|0.91
|3.75
|0.06
|3.00
|3.87
|67
|73
|6
|0.24
|0.01
|0.25
|0.25
|98
|105
|7
|1.52
|0.01
|0.71
|1.55
|incl
|104
|105
|1
|9.57
|0.08
|3.50
|9.73
|141
|149
|8
|0.77
|0.02
|0.51
|0.80
|incl
|143
|146
|3
|1.48
|0.05
|0.95
|1.55
|190
|194
|4
|0.50
|0.00
|0.25
|0.51
|285
|292
|7
|0.29
|0.00
|0.25
|0.30
|299
|324
|25
|0.22
|0.01
|0.54
|0.24
|350
|362.5
|12.5
|0.45
|0.03
|1.11
|0.50
|incl
|362
|362.5
|0.5
|7.08
|0.00
|0.25
|7.09
|371
|383
|12
|0.58
|0.02
|0.60
|0.61
|incl
|371
|374.5
|3.5
|1.49
|0.02
|0.86
|1.52
|incl
|371
|372
|1
|3.94
|0.01
|0.25
|3.96
|388.5
|396
|7.5
|0.22
|0.01
|0.25
|0.23
|405
|412
|7
|1.11
|0.03
|0.35
|1.15
|incl
|406
|407
|1
|4.98
|0.04
|0.70
|5.04
|423
|516
|93
|0.42
|0.02
|0.33
|0.46
|incl
|447
|457
|10
|0.96
|0.07
|0.69
|1.07
|incl
|447
|448
|1
|5.19
|0.07
|0.70
|5.30
|incl
|456
|457
|1
|1.77
|0.31
|2.10
|2.21
|incl
|489
|499
|10
|1.01
|0.03
|0.38
|1.06
|incl
|490
|491
|1
|3.79
|0.08
|1.50
|3.92
|87-26-529 (-60° dip)
|130
|148.15
|18.15
|0.47
|0.02
|0.76
|0.52
|incl
|146
|147
|1
|2.94
|0.16
|5.40
|3.23
|205
|209
|4
|0.34
|0.00
|0.25
|0.34
|219
|236
|17
|0.41
|0.01
|0.25
|0.43
|245
|250
|5
|0.22
|0.00
|0.25
|0.22
|322.4
|323
|0.6
|2.20
|0.02
|4.30
|2.29
|382
|455
|73
|0.31
|0.02
|0.51
|0.35
|incl
|387
|388
|1
|3.47
|0.30
|9.60
|3.99
|incl
|424
|437
|13
|0.64
|0.06
|0.78
|0.72
|462
|472
|10
|0.37
|0.01
|0.25
|0.38
|480
|487
|7
|0.22
|0.01
|0.30
|0.24
|513
|667
|154
|0.43
|0.05
|0.56
|0.51
|incl
|579
|624
|45
|1.00
|0.11
|0.84
|1.15
|incl
|598
|611
|13
|1.68
|0.16
|1.38
|1.92
|incl
|598
|600
|2
|4.73
|0.46
|5.45
|5.42
|incl
|599
|600
|1
|7.34
|0.44
|7.40
|8.02
|incl
|610
|611
|1
|5.81
|0.09
|1.10
|5.94
|674
|714
|40
|0.45
|0.05
|1.36
|0.53
|incl
|688
|696
|8
|1.41
|0.08
|1.23
|1.54
|incl
|691
|692
|1
|6.75
|0.19
|3.30
|7.05
|87-26-531 (-60° dip)
|15
|24
|9
|0.52
|0.01
|1.96
|0.56
|incl
|15
|16
|1
|2.32
|0.01
|3.10
|2.38
|47
|51
|4
|0.27
|0.00
|0.25
|0.28
|71
|82
|11
|0.30
|0.00
|0.31
|0.31
|108
|116
|8
|0.21
|0.01
|0.52
|0.22
|251
|251.5
|0.5
|2.07
|0.00
|4.90
|2.14
|272
|292
|20
|0.29
|0.01
|0.27
|0.31
|313
|354.4
|41.4
|0.26
|0.01
|0.54
|0.28
|404
|415
|11
|0.20
|0.01
|0.30
|0.22
|423
|548.5
|125.5
|0.64
|0.07
|0.95
|0.74
|incl
|440
|446
|6
|0.92
|0.07
|0.65
|1.02
|incl
|468
|542.3
|74.3
|0.84
|0.10
|1.20
|0.99
|incl
|491
|499.3
|8.3
|1.83
|0.17
|1.96
|2.09
|incl
|496
|499.3
|3.3
|2.73
|0.30
|1.88
|3.15
|incl
|516
|517
|1
|3.69
|0.00
|0.25
|3.70
|560
|586.5
|26.5
|0.44
|0.06
|1.45
|0.54
|incl
|570
|572
|2
|2.20
|0.35
|5.30
|2.74
|87-26-532 (-64° dip)
|43
|65
|22
|1.44
|0.01
|0.55
|1.47
|incl
|48
|61
|13
|2.25
|0.01
|0.61
|2.27
|incl
|48
|51
|3
|5.35
|0.00
|0.25
|5.36
|122
|125
|3
|0.43
|0.00
|0.25
|0.44
|141
|142
|1
|1.38
|0.06
|0.50
|1.47
|240
|242
|2
|3.68
|0.01
|1.05
|3.70
|281
|289
|8
|0.49
|0.00
|0.25
|0.49
|350
|377
|27
|0.36
|0.01
|0.34
|0.38
|incl
|350
|353
|3
|1.04
|0.05
|0.68
|1.12
|393
|408
|15
|0.49
|0.03
|0.32
|0.53
|incl
|393
|394
|1
|2.87
|0.01
|0.25
|2.89
|439
|457
|18
|1.66
|0.02
|0.27
|1.69
|incl
|442
|443
|1
|26.50
|0.02
|0.60
|26.53
|464
|542
|78
|0.64
|0.09
|1.04
|0.78
|incl
|465
|473
|8
|2.03
|0.32
|3.17
|2.50
|incl
|468
|473
|5
|2.64
|0.42
|4.42
|3.26
|incl
|493
|506
|13
|0.92
|0.09
|0.73
|1.05
|564
|566
|2
|0.94
|0.03
|0.53
|0.99
|576
|600
|24
|0.42
|0.02
|0.88
|0.47
|incl
|591
|592
|1
|2.74
|0.02
|2.70
|2.80
|incl
|599
|600
|1
|2.76
|0.01
|0.70
|2.79
|87-26-534 (-53° dip)
|105
|113
|8
|0.18
|0.01
|0.25
|0.20
|140
|154
|14
|0.33
|0.01
|0.28
|0.34
|incl
|147
|148
|1
|1.74
|0.04
|0.70
|1.80
|185
|210.6
|25.6
|0.47
|0.01
|0.27
|0.48
|incl
|192
|197
|5
|1.28
|0.02
|0.25
|1.31
|incl
|208
|208.5
|0.5
|3.95
|0.00
|0.25
|3.96
|218
|225
|7
|0.65
|0.04
|0.46
|0.72
|incl
|223
|224
|1
|2.66
|0.03
|0.25
|2.70
|240
|250
|10
|2.92
|0.07
|0.69
|3.02
|incl
|242
|243
|1
|2.32
|0.00
|0.25
|2.33
|incl
|249
|250
|1
|24.30
|0.21
|1.20
|24.59
|269
|270
|1
|1.08
|0.01
|0.25
|1.09
|305
|310
|5
|0.21
|0.01
|0.25
|0.22
|317
|330
|13
|0.46
|0.03
|0.31
|0.50
|336
|359
|23
|0.99
|0.05
|0.70
|1.07
|incl
|339
|340
|1
|3.57
|0.06
|3.10
|3.69
|incl
|347
|349
|2
|2.06
|0.14
|1.15
|2.26
|incl
|356
|358
|2
|5.23
|0.19
|2.35
|5.52
|365
|400
|35
|0.65
|0.04
|0.41
|0.71
|incl
|371
|390.9
|19.9
|0.91
|0.05
|0.50
|0.99
|incl
|371
|381
|10
|1.62
|0.05
|0.58
|1.69
|incl
|380
|381
|1
|7.66
|0.03
|0.50
|7.71
|406
|434
|28
|0.16
|0.06
|0.61
|0.25
|450
|471
|21
|0.92
|0.04
|0.86
|0.98
|incl
|450
|451
|1
|10.05
|0.16
|3.50
|10.31
|incl
|459
|460
|1
|2.37
|0.09
|1.10
|2.50
|484
|497
|13
|0.17
|0.03
|0.41
|0.22
|87-26-544 (-55° dip)
|144
|157
|13
|0.17
|0.02
|0.28
|0.20
|160
|164.5
|4.5
|0.20
|0.03
|0.34
|0.25
|187.2
|194.5
|7.3
|0.35
|0.06
|0.63
|0.44
|222
|225
|3
|1.48
|0.06
|2.23
|1.59
|248
|275
|27
|0.21
|0.01
|0.40
|0.23
|282
|286
|4
|0.37
|0.03
|0.54
|0.42
|292
|302
|10
|0.23
|0.03
|0.53
|0.27
|309
|314
|5
|0.84
|0.03
|0.54
|0.88
|incl
|313
|314
|1
|2.16
|0.03
|1.10
|2.21
|332
|336
|4
|0.21
|0.05
|0.60
|0.28
|345
|366
|21
|0.20
|0.05
|1.19
|0.28
|87-26-545 (-55° dip)
|120
|124
|4
|0.67
|0.01
|0.25
|0.69
|incl
|122
|123
|1
|1.61
|0.01
|0.25
|1.62
|155
|161
|6
|0.64
|0.08
|3.24
|0.79
|incl
|157
|158
|1
|2.30
|0.16
|10.50
|2.66
|180
|185
|5
|0.20
|0.01
|0.49
|0.23
|245
|254
|9
|0.49
|0.01
|0.28
|0.51
|incl
|253
|254
|1
|3.30
|0.01
|0.50
|3.33
|286
|299
|13
|0.22
|0.05
|0.42
|0.30
|318
|328
|10
|1.84
|0.12
|0.63
|2.01
|incl
|318
|322
|4
|4.21
|0.22
|1.01
|4.51
|incl
|321
|322
|1
|12.05
|0.07
|0.50
|12.15
|334
|348
|14
|0.30
|0.09
|0.72
|0.44
|354
|361
|7
|0.48
|0.05
|0.49
|0.56
|367
|396
|29
|0.46
|0.02
|0.69
|0.50
|incl
|376
|380
|4
|1.33
|0.01
|0.25
|1.36
|incl
|376
|377
|1
|3.19
|0.01
|0.25
|3.20
|419
|425
|6
|0.33
|0.07
|1.36
|0.44
|435
|436
|1
|3.22
|0.00
|0.50
|3.23
|incl
|419
|420
|1
|1.26
|0.22
|4.30
|1.61
* AuEq = Au grade + 1.3365 * Cu grade + 0.0136 * Ag grade
Quality Assurance and Control
During the drill program, one meter assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory in Sudbury Ontario, a certified independent commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done. In addition to gold, ALS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Nicolas Guest, P.Geo., Exploration Manager, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Guest is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.
AuEq Disclosure
The formulas used to calculate equivalent values for resources are as follows, for 87 Pit AuEq = Au + 1.3365*Cu +0.0136 Ag, for J Pit AuEq = Au + 1.3618Cu +0.0137 Ag, for SW Pit AuEq = Au + 1.3856Cu +0.01141 Ag, for X22 Pit AuEq = Au + 1.3168Cu +0.0136 *Ag. AuEq was calculated using metal prices of $2,415/oz Au; $4.60/lb Cu and $32.00/oz Ag and recoveries of 84.5% for Au, 86.9% for Ag and 88.1% for Cu in the J pit, 85.9% for Au, 87.6% for Ag and 87.9% for Cu in the 87 pit, 82.1% for Au, 87.1% for Ag and 87.1% for Cu in the SW pit and 85.6 % for Au, 87.0% for Ag and 86.3% for Cu in the X22 pit.
About Troilus Mining Corp.
Troilus Mining Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km2 in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A technical report completed in September 2026 supports a large-scale 26-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.
For more information:
Caroline Arsenault
VP Corporate Communications
+1 (647) 276-0050
...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the drill results on the Company, the likelihood that the results will result in an improvement to the mine plan, the likelihood that mineralization in areas currently classified as Inferred will create potential opportunities for resource conversion, the results of the Technical Report, including, without limitation various project economics, financial and operational parameters such as the timing and amount of future production from the Project, expectations with respect to the IRR, NPV, payback and costs of the Project, anticipated mining and processing methods of the Project; proposed infrastructures, anticipated mine life of the Project, expected recoveries and grades, opportunity to expand the scale of the project, the project becoming a cornerstone mining project in Noth America; the development potential and timetable of the project; the estimation of mineral resources and reserves; realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; the anticipated ability of investors to continue benefiting from the Company's low discovery costs, technical expertise and support from local communities, the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; and the anticipated results of the Company's 2026 drill program and their possible impact on the potential size of the mineral resource estimate. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“continue”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.
Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Troilus will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource and reserve estimates; the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility studies and other mining and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in gold prices and other metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing mining projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, its technical reports and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company's profile at. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Troilus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment