Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 202 Metre-Wide Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Interval At The Anatacau Main Project
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
| AN-26-15
|171.65
|180.00
|8.35
|Total length
|8.35
|211.40
|232.90
|21.50
|Total length
|21.50
|274.25
|282.30
|8.05
|284.55
|292.60
|8.05
|298.40
|395.35
|96.95
|397.50
|402.40
|4.90
|408.55
|421.40
|12.85
|424.90
|427.80
|2.90
|433.00
|450.40
|17.40
|454.80
|463.70
|8.90
|470.40
|476.70
|6.30
|Total length
|202.45
*The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated to be approximately 75%
**Interval total may contain up to 25% country rocks
Table 2: Drill Hole Collars (UTM Nad83, Zone 18N)
|Drill Holes
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|UTM X
|UTM Y
|Elevation (m)
|AN-26-14
|100
|47
|295
|380333
|5784464
|207
|AN-26-15
|125
|52
|498
|380198
|5784693
|198
|AN-26-16
|95
|58
|In progress
|380394
|5784538
|200
Note
SEC Technical Report Summary for the James Bay Lithium Project prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada), Wave International Pty and WSP Canada for Arcadium Lithium Plc., dated August 31 2023.
QAQC
All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and services contractor Explo-Logik, applying industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All sample preparation and analytical work will be performed by Agat Laboratories. Samples will be prepared with methods 200075 and 200087 and dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to multielement analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS according to the Agat method 201378.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (... )
Contact number: 514 861 4441
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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
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