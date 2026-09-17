Marimed Announces Thrive Wellness Dispensary Opening In Columbus, Ohio
Thrive Dispensary Columbus, located on the city's east side at 2025 Brice Road, has transformed a former bank property into a modern retail destination. The unique space features a drive-through window and dedicated curbside parking spots.
The opening of the dispensary is part of the Company's strategic plan to expand its product and retail brands in high-growth markets. Ohio is among the fastest-growing legal cannabis markets in the country, with July 2026 sales reaching $111 million, up 22 percent year-over-year.
For more information on Thrive Dispensary Columbus, visit .
For More Information Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
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Phone: (781) 277-0007
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