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Marimed Announces Thrive Wellness Dispensary Opening In Columbus, Ohio


2026-09-17 07:18:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the“Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced the September 18th opening of Thrive Dispensary Columbus, the Company's 14th Thrive Dispensary location in five states and its second in Ohio. MariMed also operates Thrive Dispensary Tiffin in the western part of the state.

Thrive Dispensary Columbus, located on the city's east side at 2025 Brice Road, has transformed a former bank property into a modern retail destination. The unique space features a drive-through window and dedicated curbside parking spots.
The opening of the dispensary is part of the Company's strategic plan to expand its product and retail brands in high-growth markets. Ohio is among the fastest-growing legal cannabis markets in the country, with July 2026 sales reaching $111 million, up 22 percent year-over-year.

For more information on Thrive Dispensary Columbus, visit .

For More Information Contact:

Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email:...
Phone: (781) 277-0007


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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