LTVplus deploys dedicated Tier 1-3 engineers for Managed Service Providers pre-trained in ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, and NinjaOne, in engagements that start at a single seat.

Brandon, FL, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent ISC2 study found that 88% of cybersecurity professionals had experienced a significant security incident tied to skills shortages. The shortage falls on the Managed Service Providers expected to provide monitoring and incident response they can't staff themselves. LTVplus, a managed technical support partner that recruits, trains, and manages dedicated teams for MSPs and technology companies, addresses that pressure with dedicated Tier 1-3 engineers for MSPs and answers the questions MSP owners raise most often about security scope, tooling fluency, and time to a filled seat.

"When an engineer moves on, we already have someone trained to take the seat so the MSP isn't left without coverage," said David Henzel, Co-Founder of LTVplus.

Question: What's the actual difference between a fully managed team and a staffing agency for MSP support?

Answer: A staffing agency's job ends at placement. Recruiting, training, quality control, attrition, and replacement all revert to the MSP once the seat is filled. A fully managed provider keeps those functions for the life of the engagement. LTVplus handles hiring, payroll, performance reviews, and replacement when someone leaves, so the MSP buys an outcome instead of a headcount to supervise and is never pulled into an employment relationship with the engineer.

Question: What does an MSP get when it outsources Tier 1-3 engineers to a fully managed provider?

Answer: Outsourced engineers for MSPs cover the full escalation path after the self-service and automation layer at Tier 0 through senior escalation engineering at Tier 3. LTVplus delivers that range as dedicated engineers working inside the MSP's own tools and escalation rules, alongside helpdesk technicians, network operations center specialists, and security analysts.

Question: Can outsourced Tier 2 engineers handle cybersecurity incident response?

Answer: Incident response sits with dedicated security analysts, not with general Tier 2 helpdesk engineers. LTVplus runs security analysts as a named service line alongside its Tier 1-3 engineers, which puts incident response inside the dedicated team when an alert fires. The company holds ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 attestation, and it keeps security operations as a coverage area distinct from helpdesk and monitoring, so an alert routes to an analyst with the access to act on it. Response duties, escalation path, and on-call scope are all set during deployment.

Question: Do outsourced MSP engineers arrive already trained on RMM platforms like ConnectWise and NinjaOne?

Answer: LTVplus engineers are pre-trained in ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, and NinjaOne before deployment, so the MSP skips platform onboarding and moves straight to environment-specific documentation. Pre-training also covers multi-tenant ticketing and the client-facing portals that an outsourced helpdesk for Managed Service Providers works in every day.

Question: Can a dedicated NOC engineer work as an extension of an MSP's own team?

Answer: Yes, when the engineer reports through the MSP's workflows instead of a vendor's. LTVplus assigns a NOC engineer to a single MSP, so standing meetings, shared documentation, and that MSP's escalation matrix become part of the working arrangement. The engineer sits inside the MSP's workflows and reports through them while remaining on the LTVplus payroll. NOC coverage runs on a 24/7 monitoring schedule, so overnight and weekend windows fall to the same people the MSP works with during business hours.

Question: How fast can an MSP add a dedicated remote helpdesk engineer without a three-month hiring cycle?

Answer: LTVplus teams go live in 30 days, measured from the initial discovery call through go-live. That timeline works because sourcing runs across a global candidate pool instead of one local market, and because a dedicated helpdesk specialis arrives with the management layer already attached. A three-month search assumes the MSP is doing its own hiring and covering the empty seat's tickets while it looks.

"Our engineers work under the MSP's name. The client experiences one provider, and we're built to keep it that way," Henzel said.

Question: Are dedicated outsourced engineers shared across multiple MSP clients?

Answer: A dedicated engineer works for one MSP only, while a shared desk rotates whoever is free onto the ticket. LTVplus assigns its Tier 1-3 engineers on a dedicated basis from a bench of 500+ team members, so the same person learns one MSP's client environments and escalation habits and stays with them. In a shared pool, that knowledge never accumulates because each ticket can land with a different technician who would be meeting the environment for the first time.

Question: Does an MSP have to commit to a full team, or can it start with one engineer?

Answer: One engineer is enough to start, and that's usually the right way to test the model. LTVplus places dedicated teams from day one, and an MSP can add a single Tier 1-3 engineer without committing to a pod. A first outsourced seat often serves as a trial of the model before more coverage moves across. The same coverage areas are available at that size, whether the need is helpdesk, network monitoring, or security operations.

An unfilled seat turns into slow escalations and missed SLAs as one technician stretches across several desks. Dedicated Tier 1-3 engineers close that gap without adding a second HR function inside the MSP. LTVplus places them on a dedicated basis, pre-trained on the platforms an MSP already runs.

Source: ISC2. (2025). ISC2 2025 cybersecurity workforce study.

About LTVplus

LTVplus is a managed technical support partner that recruits, trains, and manages dedicated teams for Managed Service Providers and technology companies. Founded in 2017, LTVplus provides helpdesk technicians, Tier 1-3 engineers, NOC specialists, and security analysts. Teams are fully managed, not staffed. With 500+ team members across 22 countries, ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 certification, and pre-training in ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, and NinjaOne, LTVplus helps MSPs scale without the hiring burden. Teams go live in 30 days.

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