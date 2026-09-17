Mitorx Therapeutics To Present New Data On MTRX31, Its Novel Mitochondrial-Targeted Small Molecule, At The 62Nd EASD Annual Meeting 2026



Oral presentation on durable and better quality weight loss induced by MTRX31 in an industry-standard preclinical model of obesity, with new data detailing its differentiated mode of action Structural biology and other data point to a single, unique, well-characterized molecular target and reinforce MTRX31's potential as a first-in-class approach that restores metabolic flexibility

Harwell, Oxford, UK – 17 September 2026: MitoRx Therapeutics (“MitoRx”), a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity, announces that new data for its lead asset MTRX31 will be presented at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), at the Allianz MiCo – Milan Convention Centre in Milan, Italy, from 28 September to 2 October 2026.

The new data will include new insights into MTRX31's mode of action, strengthening the understanding of how it resets the balance between fat and carbohydrate oxidation, restoring a key metabolic mechanism that becomes attenuated in obesity. MitoRx will also present data on weight loss induced by MTRX31 in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice, an industry-standard preclinical model of obesity.

Presentation details:

Title: MTRX31 induces bodyweight loss in diet-induced obesity mice at thermoneutrality by switching metabolism from fat to carbohydrate oxidation

Presenter: Xavier Jacq, Chief Scientific Officer, MitoRx Therapeutics

Authors: Xavier Jacq, Roberta Torregrossa, Rick Cousins, Norman Law, Jonathan Rees

Date/Time: Wednesday 30 September 2026, 10:15-10:30am CEST

Location: Warsaw Hall, Allianz MiCo - Milan Convention Center, Milan, Italy

A webcast of the presentation will be available for conference attendees through the EASD website after the event.

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About MitoRx Therapeutics

MitoRx is a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity. High-risk obesity is present in about 25-40% of the population with obesity and is characterized by visceral adiposity, insulin resistance, lipotoxicity and mitochondrial dysfunction, which is often described as metabolically unhealthy obesity. These patients are at disproportionate risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease, metabolic-associated steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Our first-in-class small molecule asset, MTRX31, is designed to reduce ectopic fat by restoring healthy mitochondrial metabolism rather than suppressing appetite. This differentiated approach has the potential to deliver durable, high-quality weight loss characterized by preferential fat loss and preservation of lean mass, while improving broader measures of metabolic health. In a preclinical diet-induced obesity model, MTRX31 demonstrated significant reductions in body weight and fat mass, preservation of lean mass and improvements in metabolic parameters, with greater and more durable weight loss than tirzepatide at the doses evaluated.

MitoRx Therapeutics is based in Harwell, Oxford, with an additional laboratory site in Babraham, Cambridge.

Find out more about our work on LinkedIn or visit our website at mitorxtherapeutics.com.

For more information about MitoRx Therapeutics, please contact:

MitoRx Therapeutics

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